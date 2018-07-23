Going For An Interview? Try These Easy Impressive Hairstyles

Attending an interview can make you anxious and nervous and also extremely conscious about how to behave and look at the interview. Interviews are not just about what you speak or answer, it is also about how confident you are at the front of the interviewers.

It is important to look our professional best during such events. How we dress up plays a major role in giving us the confidence to face an interview from within. One of the best ways to pep up your mood and look your best at an interview is to attain the right hairstyle that makes you look smart, intelligent, bold as well as easy-going.

Apart from your education background and experiences, your look too plays an important factor in helping you achieve your dream job. Read on to know about some of the most sophisticated hairstyles that you can try for an upcoming interview. These hairstyles are sure to boost your confidence and give you a fresh feel.

Smart Hairstyles For Interviews

You need simple and time-saving hairstyles when heading out for an interview. You surely would not want to spend hours styling your hair before heading out for an interview, isn't it? There are a few classy, elegant hairstyles that can transform your casual look into a professional one.

1. The Twisty Bun

Not just for its simplicity, but its elegance is what makes this hairstyle to be listed at the top of the hairstyles recommended for interviews listing. Being one of the favourite of interviewees, the steps to achieve this hairstyle are:

1. Wash your hair first using a good shampoo. Apply conditioner to your hair after shampooing. This will make your hair clean and ready to be styled.

2. Begin by separating two strands of hair from the rest on both sides of your face.

3. Twist these strands and then tie it near the nape of your neck.

4. Take two more strands of hair again from both the sides. Twist them and place them near the nape again as done before.

5. Take the second twisted hair strands under and over the previous twisted strands and then tie them into a bun.

6. This gives you the most stylish twisty bun hairstyle.

2. The Two-step Braid Bun

This seems to be the easiest of hairstyles. The steps are:

1. Make a braid and tie it using a band.

2. Roll your braid upwards going up towards your neck.

3. This gives you a braided bun.

3. The Open Hair Barrette

If you love to keep your hair loose and not tie it into a bun, then this simple, elegant and young hairdo is what you will wish to try. The steps are:

1. Just like how you would do for a half head bun, section your hair from just above both the ears.

2. Tie this section of the hair up. Do this using a coloured barrette.

4. The Elegant Pony

Ponies have always been associated with being casual; however, this chic hairstyle also tends to give you the best look for an interview as well. An elegant pony can add a lot of style statement and give you the much needed professional look. The steps to get an elegant pony are:

1. Gather all your hair and tie it into a pony. But do not make the pony too high up, neither too low down.

2. Use a curler now. Heat the curler up first. Divide your pony into two parts.

3. Use the curler to curl one of the parted hair section of the pony inwards and the other section outwards. You can tighten it up to define the curls better.

4. Use some gel onto your hair to manage the flyaways. This would give you the sleekest look.

5. This creates the most elegant-looking pony.

5. The Side Braid Pony

Although this hairstyle looks and appears complex, it is one of the most simplest ones. It can be done easily and quickly. The steps are:

1. Take a thick segment of the hair from one side of your face. Braid this thick strand.

2. Make it into a side pony and tie it up, including the braid

3. This gives you the side braid pony.

You can now try the above-mentioned hairdos and give yourself the best look for the upcoming interview. If you haven't tried any of the mentioned hairstyles earlier, then you can try them out at home one by one to see which suits you the best way.

Flaunting the hairstyle that suits your face type the best will enhance your personality even further. So, do not be worried about projecting your most confident self at the interview.