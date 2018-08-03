Get Rid Of Dark Circles Instantly Using Almond Oil

Skin care is something we women are so obsessed about. But we never seem to get it right.

Many of us, never skip the CTM routine in the dire attempt to achieve healthy and beautiful looking skin. But that just isn't enough, especially for women who are exposed to the elements every day. The sun, dirt, smoke and pollution, all conspire against our skin every time we step out of the house.

There are many skin care problems that we have to deal with on daily basis - dryness, breakouts, oily skin, redness or open pores. All these can be classified as skin problems as they occur when the skin functions abnormally due to various factors. But the most annoying of all has to be the under eye circles that are oh-so-difficult to hide and a giveaway of all our late nights.

Dark circles are patches that appear just under the eyes. What makes them unwanted is the fact that they can make you older than you are. Also, it is quite difficult to hide them as they need to lot of colour correcting precision and the best make-up products.

While the causes of dark circles can range from sleep deprivation, eczema, stress, smoking or drinking, they may also be hereditary. In fact, dark circles are also caused due to fluid retention which may be the result of excess salt in your diet.

It is said that dark circles are quite difficult to get rid of, mostly because they are caused due to internal factors rather than external. If you are the one having these discoloured rings under your eyes, you may have already worked on finding a solution to them. This may bring you face-to-face with cosmetic procedures like laser treatment or peeling.

Over the counter medications too are full of chemicals which may irritate the delicate skin around the eyes. But if the idea of spending a bomb on these procedures does not appeal to you much, you have just come to the right place. This article will enlighten you about one natural ingredient that is proven to be effective on dark circles - almond oil.

We have time and again heard about the various benefits of almond oil for our hair and skin. But it works wonders on targeted areas too like the under eye, to eliminate those hideous dark circles.

Almond oil helps lighten the area around the eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circle, thanks to its amazing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, it is loaded with Vitamins E and K and retinol which help contract the blood vessels responsible for the discolouration.

To make Almond oil more effective, it is mixed with other natural ingredients that will give you faster results.

Here are different ways in which you can use almond oil to help eliminate those dark circles under your eyes:

1) Honey And Almond Oil

Honey is another gift of nature to humans. Right from curing diseases to solving our beauty woes, it can do all. No wonder it's called liquid gold in Ayurveda. Its anti inflammatory properties further help reduce the puffiness and discolouration under the eyes.

Ingredients

- 1 teaspoon of honey

- 4-5 drops of almond oil

Procedure

1) Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

2) Apply the mixture on a clean face, right under the eyes to completely cover the discoloured area.

3) Use it just before going to sleep and wash off the morning.

2) Rosewater And Almond Oil

Rosewater helps rejuvenate the skin and also possesses skin lightening properties. It is mild as well as effective, just perfect for sensitive skin. Along with almond oil, it will banish dark circles in no time. Read on below to find out how to use this to achieve brighter eyes.

Ingredients

-1 tablespoon rose water

- 5 drops of almond oil

Method

1) Take the rose water in a clean bowl and add the almond oil gradually. Mix them till you get a homogeneous mixture.

2) Apply the mixture under your eyes will the help of a cotton ball.

3) Leave on for 15 minutes before washing off with cold water.

4) Repeating this every day for a week will help you notice reduction in your dark circles.

3) Olive Oil And Almond Oil

Another skin elixir known for its magic on skin and hair, olive oil can be used to eliminate dark circles as well. It is rich in essential fatty acids that help nourish the skin and nourished skin has the ability to repair itself. This results in healthy skin around the eyes, with no signs of discolouration.

Ingredients

- ½ teaspoon of olive oil

- ½ teaspoon of almond oil

Method

1) Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

2) Apply this onto the under eyes as well as the eyelids.

3) Massage in a circular motion for some time. This will help active the oils.

4) Keep massaging the area for about 2 minutes.

5) Wipe off the oil with a clean cloth.

6) Repeat it every day for at least a week.

4) Lemon Juice And Almond Oil

This concoction can actually help you get rid of the dark circle and make your eyes shine brighter. The natural bleaching properties to lemon juice along with moisturising almond oil will fight with discolouration and nourish the delicate layer of skin underneath the eyes.

Ingredients

- ½ a teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

- 3-4 drops of almond oil

Method

1) Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

2) Apply onto the under eye area with a cotton ball.

3) Leave on the mixture for 15 minutes before washing off with cold water.

4) Remember to be very precise with the application as the lemon juice may sting your eyes. It is also important to make a fresh batch before every application.

5) Aloe Vera Gel And Almond Oil

The high vitamin E content in aloe vera gel helps remove wrinkles as well as discolouration under the eyes, effectively reducing dark circles. Here is how you can use this mixture to effectively fight against those under eye rings.

Ingredients

-½ teaspoon of fresh aloe vera gel

- ½ teaspoon of almond oil

Method

1) Mix the almond oil with the aloe gel properly.

2) Massage this mixture under the eyes for 2 minutes and leave it on for ½ an hour.

3) Wipe off with a cotton pad. You can also let it sit overnight and wash off in the morning.

4) This remedy should be done every day. You can also make a bigger batch of this mixture for everyday use.

6) Vaseline And Almond Oil

Vaseline is a handy item and should always be present in your beauty closet. It has numerous benefits and can be used in many different ways. Here, it works as a moisturising agent to eliminate skin's dullness. It will also help combat wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

Ingredients

- ½ teaspoon of Vaseline

- 3-4 drops of almond oil

Method

1) Add the almond oil to the Vaseline and mix to incorporate it properly in the jelly.

2) Massage this mixture onto the under eye, keeping a distance from the eyes.

3) Leave it overnight for the mixture to work its magic.

Almond oil has a whole lot of other benefits for the skin as well. Its high vitamin E content delays the signs of ageing. It can also be used as a mild cleanser to clear dirt and debris from the pores. Regular application of almond oil can help create a natural barrier for the skin against the harmful rays of the sun.

So the next time you visit a supermarket, make sure to add this multi-purpose oil into your list and use it regularly instead of investing your time and money in unnatural beauty products.