Get Pimple-free Skin With This DIY Garlic And Honey Face Pack

Pimples are undeniably one of the most annoying and unsightly skin-related problems that may pop up at any age. Though it is cited to be the most common among teenagers, even adults can get plagued with this issue. A type of an inflammatory acne, pimples are usually in the form of pus-filled red bumps.

The most common factors contributing to this skin problem are overactive oil glands, clogged up pores and bacteria build-up. And, while there are a variety of over-the-counter products that claim to treat pimples, there are very few that actually live up to the hype.

On the other hand, there are traditional natural ingredients that can work like a charm on this skin problem. Women all across the globe prepare their own face packs using natural ingredients to get rid of pimples and prevent them from recurring. One such face pack is a garlic and honey face pack that has been tried-and-tested by many women and is popular for its effectiveness.

A simple concoction of household ingredients like garlic and honey can help you effectively battle the pimple problem. Here is the recipe for this DIY face pack.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of garlic paste

1 teaspoon of honey

Directions To Use:

• Mix the above-stated components to get this facial pack ready.

• Smear the material all over your freshly cleaned face.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a toner for enhanced results.

Frequency:

To achieve pimple-free skin try using this incredible DIY pack at least once or twice a week.

Why This Pack Works:

The anti-bacterial properties of garlic enable it to treat pimples by destroying the bacteria and free radicals harming your skin. It also treats overactive oil glands in the skin and prevents the pores from getting clogged up. At the same time, honey provides your skin with deep nourishment and helps it stay moisturized. This face pack effectively eliminates pimples from your skin and helps improve its texture.

Now that you know how to prepare this DIY pack and how it can effectively battle the pimple problem, let's discuss the numerous ways in which garlic and honey can benefit your skin.

Benefits Of Garlic For Skin:

• Garlic contains allicin, a compound rich with antibacterial agents that can destroy pimple-causing bacteria and keep breakouts at bay. Its application can reduce the size of a pimple and banish redness and pain.

• Certain compounds in garlic can fight off skin-damaging free radicals and delay signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, etc.

• Presence of anti-inflammatory properties in garlic enables it to work effectively on skin conditions like psoriasis. Its regular usage can give relief from the troubling symptoms of psoriasis, such as rashes, itchiness, etc.

• Garlic contains powerful antioxidants that can rejuvenate skin cells and prevent your skin from getting damaged by external factors like pollutants, etc.

• The skin-saving properties of garlic also enable it to improve the skin's elasticity and help reduce stretch marks.

• Garlic can work wonders on oily skin type. It absorbs excess oil and prevents overproduction of sebum in the skin.

Benefits Of Honey For Skin:

• The high acidic pH level of honey makes it an ideal remedy for fighting off the skin-damaging bacteria. It also helps maintain the pH level of your skin.

• A powerhouse of anti-bacterial properties, honey is often cited as the ultimate remedy for treating acne and pimple breakouts.

• Powerful antioxidants in honey can nourish the skin and improve blood circulation in it.

• Honey is loaded with therapeutic properties that can heal skin rashes and also soothe irritated skin.

• This age-old ingredient is also packed with skin-cleansing properties that can remove dirty substances from well under the surface of the skin.

• Honey can also be used for treating unsettling conditions like whiteheads that make the skin appear bumpy and rough. It can treat whiteheads and soften the skin's texture.

Tips To Follow For A Pimple-free Skin:

• Do not pop a pimple as it only worsens the infection and may lead to other skin issues.

• Exfoliate your skin on a regular basis to prevent a build-up of dirt or sebum in the skin pores.

• Keep your skin clean at all times to prevent bacteria build-up in your skin.

Give this wonderful DIY face pack a try to be able to flaunt pimple-free skin.