Fuller’s Earth And Milk Cream Mask To Get Rid Of Forehead Wrinkles

Forehead wrinkles aka furrow lines are a byproduct of ageing. With age, there is a breakdown of collagen and elastin in the skin, that adversely affects the skin's elasticity; and loss of elasticity causes your skin to get wrinkled.

Apart from ageing, other factors like sun damage can also cause the skin on the forehead to wrinkle prematurely. Regardless of the reason, the wrinkles on the forehead can be quite prominent and also become a cause of embarrassment for a few.

Fortunately, it is possible to minimize the noticeability of wrinkles on the forehead area. And, while there are cosmetic procedures one can opt for, it is wise to go with natural treatments.

Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a remarkably effective natural treatment that can smooth out forehead wrinkles. For this treatment, you will have to get your hands on a few wondrous skincare ingredients like fuller's earth, milk cream, etc., and whisk them together to create a creamy mask.

This homemade mask can have a rejuvenating effect on the skin and reduce the prominence of forehead wrinkles. Here is the recipe:

What You'll Need:

• 1 tablespoon of fuller's earth

• ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder

• 4-5 drops of rosemary oil

• 1 tablespoon of milk cream

• 1 tablespoon of rose water

How To Make:

• Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them till you get a smooth, consistent paste.

• Apply the resulting paste to the forehead area.

• Sit back and let the mask settle in your skin for 30-35 minutes.

• Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

• Follow up by rinsing the forehead area with cold water.

• Pat your skin dry and slather a light moisturizer.

How Often:

Weekly application of this homemade mask can help you smooth out the forehead wrinkles.

Benefits Of Fuller's Earth:

• Fuller's earth is loaded with skin-tightening properties that can effectively tighten the skin on your forehead and smooth out the wrinkles.

• Being a natural absorbent, fuller's earth can absorb excess sebum and help you attain a grease-free skin.

• It can also act as a natural cleanser and remove impurities and dirt substances from the deep layers of the skin.

• Topical application of this age-old remedy can also maintain the pH balance of your skin.

8 Multani Mitti Face packs

Benefits Of Milk Cream:

• The high quantity of nutrients in milk cream makes it a wondrous ingredient for reducing the noticeability of forehead wrinkles.

• Milk cream can also function as a glow-boosting ingredient. Its application can leave your skin looking radiant and fresh.

• This skin care ingredient can also be used for getting the gunk out of the skin pores.

• Also, milk cream is loaded with fats and proteins that can help moisturize dry skin.

Benefits Of Sandalwood Powder:

• The innumerable anti-ageing properties of sandalwood powder enable it to effectively minimize the prominence of wrinkles.

• It is also a great source of healing properties that can come in handy for treating common problems like sunburn, irritated skin, etc.

• Sandalwood powder is also hailed to be anti-bacterial in nature. This property helps it fight off unsightly conditions like acne and blemishes.

Benefits Of Rosemary Oil:

• Often used in aromatherapy, rosemary essential oil can also be used for skin tightening purposes. Its application can help you achieve a firm skin.

• Packed with nutrients, this essential oil can protect your skin from the free radicals and keep the premature signs of ageing at bay.

• Rosemary essential oil is disinfectant in nature and its usage can help the skin stay free of infections and acne breakouts.

• It can also act as a natural moisturizer and soften the texture of the skin.

Benefits Of Rose Water:

• The astringent abilities of rose water can tighten the pores and improve the appearance of your skin.

• Rose water is also touted for its excellent skin-cleansing properties. It can remove toxins from the skin and leave your skin looking fresh and clean.

• It is also a storehouse of anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce redness, swelling and itchiness in the skin.

Tips To Follow For Forehead Wrinkles:

• Exfoliate your skin at least twice a week to prevent a build-up of dead skin cells and toxins in the skin pores.

• Massage the forehead area with a natural oil like coconut oil or almond oil on a regular basis to improve the elasticity of the skin.

So, follow these tips and use this fuller's earth and milk cream mask to minimize the noticeability of wrinkles on the forehead area.