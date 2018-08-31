Ever Tried Using Clay & Aspirin Face Wash For Oily Skin?

It is no secret that oily skin looks greasy most of the time and is highly prone to acne breakouts and other related problems such as blackheads and whiteheads.

Hence the need to take proper care of this skin type. From using face masks to including skin-friendly remedies in the beauty routine, it is crucial to keep this skin healthy.

To maintain its health, you should make sure that you keep your skin clean and clear at all times. Do not let your skin stay dirty for too long as it more often than not leads to unsightly breakouts. At least twice a day, wash your skin with a face wash to keep it free of breakouts and prevent it from looking greasy.

While there are many oil-free skincare face washes available, nothing beats DIY preparations as you get to choose the ingredients yourself.

Here we're letting you know about one such DIY face wash that can help your oily skin stay fresh and oil-free.

Why Should You Use A Face Wash?

On a daily basis, your skin is exposed to various dirt substances and pollutants. Letting these impurities stay on your skin for a long period of time can damage your skin's health and appearance. Not only can they cause your skin to break out but also speed up its ageing process. Other than that, unclean skin is also considered to be highly prone to infections and unsightly conditions, such as zits, blackheads, pigmentation, etc.

That is why it is crucial to wash your face at least twice a day to prevent impurities from settling in the skin. A face wash contains ingredients that can remove the dirt from the skin's surface and prevent the impurities from clogging up the pores. Washing your face with a face wash will leave your skin looking clean and clear.

While there are tons of face washes available in the beauty stores, if you're looking for something that contains less chemical and can effectively rid your skin of impurities, then you should try preparing a clay and aspirin face wash.

This DIY face wash is ideal for oily skin type as it can absorb excess oil from the skin, remove the dirt substances from the surface and leave the skin looking grease-free, fresh and clean. Its application can also prevent this type of skin from breaking out.

How To Make Face Wash At Home Using Clay & Aspirin

Here is the recipe that you should follow to prepare this face wash at home.

Ingredients:

1 aspirin tablet

½ teaspoon Bentonite clay powder

½ teaspoon organic honey

1 tablespoon rose water

How to do:

• Crush the tablet and put the powder in a glass bowl.

• Add the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly to get a creamy texture.

• Rinse your face with water.

• Apply the resulting face wash on your face and massage your skin for a few seconds.

• Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a toner.

Why this works:

The dirt-cleansing abilities of aspirin combined with the oil-absorbing abilities of clay, anti-bacterial properties of honey and soothing properties of rose water can help your skin get rid of dirt and bacteria and leave it looking fresh and clean.

Benefits Of Clay For Skin

- Clay possesses skin-healing abilities that make it an ideal remedy for treating different types of infections.

- Being replete with minerals enables clay to help the skin get rid of impurities, toxins and dead skin cells that get accumulated in the pores and cause various unsightly problems.

- Clay's real ability lies in its strength to absorb excess sebum or oil from the skin and leave it looking grease-free and fresh.

- Topical application of clay is great for the skin as it rejuvenates the skin and boosts its overall health.

Benefits Of Aspirin For Skin

- The presence of compounds like beta hydroxyl acid in aspirin tablet enables it to treat inflammation and reduce redness and itchiness. It can be used for treating puffiness in the skin under the eyes.

- The anti-inflammatory properties of aspirin come in handy for treating acne breakouts.

- Certain compounds in aspirin help repair sun damage. The topical application of aspirin tablets can give one relief from sun tanning and also ward off premature signs of ageing caused by sun damage.

- Aspirin also acts as a powerful ingredient for clearing the pores. It removes accumulated impurities from the pores and prevents them from clogging up.