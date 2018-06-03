Makeup is the fastest and easiest way to give your face a makeover. Whatever your style may be, every girl loves to wear makeup that makes her skin look flawless and smooth. Unfortunately, there are many unforeseen circumstances that can ruin your makeup, your skin type being one of them.

Every skin type comes with its own set of problems, but applying makeup on excessively oily skin can be one of the most daunting tasks. As if the weather conditions didn't have a large enough role to play in how long your makeup stays on your face, you now have oily skin to deal with too.

If you also have an oily skin, you will understand the pain of having to check your makeup every now and then, only to find it sliding off and looking messy.

Well! We have good news for you. There are a few things you can do that can help solve your problem. Prepping your skin before applying makeup and buying the right products are some of the solutions we have for you. Read on further to know more on this easy makeup tutorial for oily skin.

Prepping Your Skin Before Applying Makeup

Unfortunately, you will have to take a little more effort to prep your skin before applying makeup if you have an oily skin. This simple prepping routine can make a world of difference and can save you the need to fix your makeup every now and then.

1. Cleaning, Toning and Moisturizing: If you have oily skin, buy a cleanser that has salicylic acid in it. It exfoliates and cleans your skin without leaving it dry. Follow this cleaning process with toning and invest in a good toner. Finally, finish this routine with a moisturizer, making sure you press it deep into your skin. Remember, since you have an oily skin, you should invest in an oil-free moisturizer.

2. Using Rose Water or a Finishing Mist: Rose water brings out the natural glow on your face, leaving it looking fresh and supple all day long. The best way to use rose water is to spray it all over your neck ad face and allow it to dry naturally.

This can also be used as a setting spray before you start applying your makeup. The benefit of following this step is that it helps create a thin layer on your skin and prevents the oils from seeping through your makeup.

3. Using a Primer: A primer is absolutely mandatory if you're applying makeup on oily skin. It helps get that sebum under control and also controls the production of oil, leaving your skin looking smooth. Additionally, it acts like glue that holds your makeup in place for a longer duration.

The Makeup Essentials That Would Suit An Oily Skin

• Primer

• Foundation

• Blending sponge

• Setting powder

• Setting spray/Rose water

Applying Makeup On Oily Skin

1. Apply a Foundation: Once you've prepped your skin following the above-mentioned steps, it's time to apply the foundation. Since you have an oily skin, it's best to opt for a matte foundation. Make sure you apply a very thin layer and blend it properly into your skin using a blending sponge.

2. Use a Concealer: A concealer is a must if you have dark eye circles, blemishes or redness on your face. Apply a tiny dab of concealer on the affected areas and blend it well using a blending sponge. This step can be eliminated if you don't have dark circles or blemishes.

3. Set Your Foundation and Concealer with a Setting Powder: Use a translucent powder and a damp beauty sponge to set your face. This helps to keep your oily skin matte and shine-free all day. Apply the powder using the damp sponge all over your face. Once you've done that, you can use a powder brush to blend the products well.

4. Use a Setting Spray: Many people don't consider this step important, but it is, especially if you want your makeup to stay longer. Spray your setting spray all over your face and neck but make sure not to use too much of this product. A setting spray holds your makeup in place for longer by sealing it.

5. Put on the Rest of Your Makeup: Finish up your makeup with a matte blush or bronzer, some eyeshadow and eyeliner, and a bit of lipstick to finish the look.

Tips And Hacks For Longlasting Makeup

- Apply a primer before applying makeup. If you have oily eyelids, you may want to consider investing in a product specifically designed to tackle oily eyelid problems.

- Less is more! Keep this in mind while applying your foundation and setting powder. If you use too much of these products, you may end up with more oil in your pores than usual.

- If you find your face getting oily in the middle of the day, use a blotting sheet and gently dab the affected areas.

- Keep your skin hydrated along with moisturized. Use skin care products designed specifically for your skin type.