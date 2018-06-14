Does Using Hard Water Cause Hair Fall?

We generally associate hair loss with a lot of factors such as poor diet, harsh chemicals in shampoos, environmental pollution, insufficient sleep, etc. But, have you ever given a serious thought about the quality of water you use to wash your hair?

If not, it is time you take that into consideration too, as hard water is a major reason for hair loss. If you live in an area that supplies hard water, minerals such as copper, calcium, manganese and iron are present in a high ratio in hard water. When you use that water for washing your hair, the minerals can damage your hair, leading to hair fall.

Why Does Hard Water Cause Hair Fall?

The scientific reason is that the minerals in hard water are positively charged, while our hair is negatively charged. So when you use hard water to wash your hair, the minerals that are positively charged get attached to the hair strands and over a period of time, this build-up weakens the hair roots and hair shafts, making it difficult for the oil and conditioner to reach the hair.

However, once you stop using hard water and begin taking a good care of your hair, the condition can be reversed.

Hard water can harm your hair in the following ways:

• Premature greying of hair

• Thinning of hair

• Split-ends

• Hair fall

• Hair gets dull, dry and frizzy despite using a conditioner

• Causes dandruff, eczema of scalp

• Weakened hair strands can lead to breakage.

How To Prevent Damages Caused By Hard Water?

The first step is to find out the hardness of your water. For this, just lather soap in a cup of water. If the soap lathers foam, the water is good, and if doesn't, you should avoid using it for bathing.

However, if you are left with no choice, but to use hard water, then you can try the following remedies:

1. Water Softener

Use a water-softer machine, which is easily available in the market, as it helps in removing the hardness of the water.

2. Add Some Alum

If the water is hard, consider adding alum to it. Alum is easily available in grocery stores. Alum helps the harsh minerals in the water to settle at the bottom, thereby preventing oxidization. This prevents the problem of hair loss too.

3. White Vinegar or Lemon Juice

Whenever you wash your hair, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of white vinegar or lemon juice into a bucket of warm water and use this to rinse your hair. This allows the shampoo to be rinsed off easily.

4. Use Olive Oil And Argan Oil

Using a conditioner is a must to protect your hair against the harshness of hard water. Olive oil and argan oil are deep conditioners that are very beneficial to the hair. Use these oils before washing your hair to reduce the ill-effects of hard water on the hair. This forms a protective layer, reducing mineral build-up.

5. Rinse Your Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is said to be effective in removing mineral build-up. It also keeps your hair healthy and shiny, as it has the ability to balance the natural pH of the hair and scalp. To do this, mix one part of apple cider vinegar with one part of water. Use this as a spray on your hair and scalp. Massage your scalp and hair gently with this solution. Leave it on for 5 minutes and then wash it off with water.

6. Use Baking Soda

Baking soda can help in clearing any build-up from the hair and scalp. It is a natural clarifying agent. Therefore, if you have a hard water supply in your area, wash your hair with baking soda once in fifteen days. For this, just make a paste by mixing baking soda with water and rub it on your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 3 to 5 minutes and wash it off with water.

7. Consider Egg Therapy

Egg is rich in proteins, potassium and vitamins that can prevent hair fall and promote hair growth. Just take one egg, add some lemon juice to it. Mix together and apply it as a mask. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Egg therapy can protect your hair and arrest hair fall, giving your hair a good shine. This can be done once in two weeks for effective results.

Note:

1. Both lemon juice and vinegar rinse should not be used too often, as they can also induce dryness to your hair. So, use them once in fifteen days.

2. When washing hair, as far as possible, try to use filtered water for the final rinse.