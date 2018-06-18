Do You Have Pimples On Scalp? Here's How To Get Rid Of Them

Although pimples, breakouts, and acne on scalp are uncommon, it does happen and these are rather troublesome. The good news is, these scalp pimples can be easily treated with some home remedies.

But, first, let's understand the causes of and ways to prevent scalp acne.

Causes Of Scalp Acne

The most common cause of the occurrence of pimples and acne anywhere on the body is when the hair follicles or pores are clogged. Other reasons are:

• Clogged follicles or dead skin cells

• Cosmetic product build-up such as hairspray

• Poor hair and scalp hygiene

• Poor hygiene after workout or not washing hair after workout

• Wearing headscarf or headband for longer durations, which can lead to sweating and then acne

How To Prevent Scalp Acne

As always said, "Prevention is better than cure," you can try to avoid having scalp acne rather than treating it afterwards. This is because treating scalp acne will take time and these can additionally give you some discomfort while sleeping.

Here's how you can prevent scalp acne:

• Avoid headbands and other accessories in summers or even if you do, wear loose-fitting accessories

• Wash your hair after workout or exercise session to avoid the build-up of germs and bacteria

• Don't use harsh products on the scalp, and move to natural products

• Wash and clean your hair regularly for good hair and scalp hygiene

Note: Some people get hair and scalp acne because some element in their hair product irritates their skin. Check with your dermatologist to figure out the actual cause of scalp acne.

How To Get Rid Of Scalp Pimples

Most of these home remedies are being used since ancient times in India to cure hair problems and have lustrous and healthy hair.

Tea Tree Oil

Ingredients:

• Tea tree oil: 6-7 drops

• A mild conditioner

How to Use:

• Mix 6-7 drops of tea tree oil with coconut oil or any other regular oil and massage it on your scalp for a few minutes.

• Wash off with shampoo after an hour.

• Alternatively, wash your hair clean with a normal shampoo.

• Take some amount of conditioner in a bowl and add tea tree oil to it.

• Apply this on the hair strands and let it sit for a few minutes.

• Wash off with water.

Garlic

Ingredient:

• Fresh garlic cloves

How to Use:

• Take fresh garlic cloves, peel it, and mince it.

• Use this to apply on the affected scalp parts.

• Leave it on overnight or if the smell bothers you, leave it for 20-30 minutes.

• Rinse after that.

Lemon Juice

Ingredient:

• Water: 1 tablespoon

• Lemon: ½

How to Use:

• Take water in a bowl and squeeze half lemon juice in it.

• Mix it, and with your fingers, apply the mixture on the scalp.

• It will burn a little but the sensation will subside in a while.

• Leave it on your scalp for 20-30 minutes, and then rinse it off.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients:

• Water: 1 and ½ cups

• Apple cider vinegar - ½ cup

• Tea tree oil - a few drops

How to Use:

• Mix all the ingredients together and keep it aside.

• When you wash your hair, use this mixture for the last rinse.

• Massage slowly with your fingers and let your hair dry

Coconut Oil

Ingredient:

• Coconut oil

How to Use:

• Massage gently on your scalp with coconut oil and leave it overnight.

• If you can't leave it overnight, then at least leave it on your scalp for one hour.

• Wash your hair regularly with a mild shampoo

Baking Soda

Ingredients:

• Water: 1 cup

• Baking soda: 1 tablespoon

How to Use:

• Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply the mixture on your scalp.

• Massage gently with your fingers and leave for at least 10 minutes.

• Rinse off or wash with a mild shampoo

Aloe Vera

Ingredient:

• Fresh aloe vera leaf

How to Use:

• Slice the fresh aloe vera leaf in half and extract the gel with the help of a spoon.

• Apply this on the scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Rinse and wash your hair with a mild shampoo

Yogurt

Ingredients:

• Cotton

• Yogurt: 1 or 2 tablespoons

How to Use:

• Take a cotton ball and use it to apply yogurt on your scalp.

• Cover your head with a shower cap or cotton towel.

• Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

• Wash with a mild shampoo afterwards.

How Much Healing Time Does It Need

Once you start using these remedies, it will take at least 1 to 2 months for the acne to heal fully. However, you need to ensure that you take care of your scalp to avoid further spreading of acne. Don't constantly pick at the scalp acne or scratch. This will only worsen the situation and can even spread the acne impact.

For effective results, follow these remedies regularly and maintain a proper scalp hygiene.