DIY Yogurt And Oatmeal Face Pack To Remove Dead Skin Cells

The skin is the body's largest organ. To function efficiently, it needs to constantly produce new skin cells and shed away the old ones. This natural process is important for maintaining the skin's health and appearance.

However, if the dead skin cells are not being shed away, then they will get accumulated in the skin pores and lead to various troubling skin conditions like dull skin, breakouts, blackheads and many more.

There are tons of factors that may lead to a buildup of dead skin cells. The most common ones are lack of proper skin care like not cleansing your skin properly or exfoliating it regularly, environmental pollutants, etc.

The good news is that getting rid of dead skin cells is an achievable task. All you need to do is treat your skin to a natural face pack made with potent household ingredients like yogurt and oatmeal.

Used since time immemorial, ingredients like yogurt and oatmeal are known to be loaded with tons of skin-benefiting properties.

This DIY face pack can get into the deep layers of your skin and eradicate dead skin cells. Application of this pack can help you get a radiant glow on your skin, prevent it from breaking out and make sure that annoying problems like blackheads stay at bay.

Moreover, it is made with 100% natural ingredients and is safe to use. Also, this face pack is known to be suitable for all skin types, however, before applying it, do a small skin patch test to make sure that it goes well with your particular skin type.

Here is the recipe you need to follow to prepare this wonderful DIY face pack.



What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of yogurt

2 tablespoons of oatmeal

1 egg

Method Of Preparation:

• Beat an egg and add the other 2 components to it.

• Mix thoroughly to get a creamy pack ready.

• Apply it all over your freshly cleaned face.

• Allow it to stay there for 15-20 minutes.

• Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

How Often:

For effective results, try to use this remarkable DIY face pack at least once a week.

Benefits Of Yogurt:

• Presence of lactic acid makes yogurt one of the best skin-exfoliating ingredients that can eradicate dead skin cells settled in the deep layers.

• Yogurt is also enriched with fat that can provide a major boost of hydration to your skin, thereby making it appear radiant and fresh.

• A powerhouse of skin-benefiting nutrients and minerals, yogurt can also boost your skin's health and ward off unsightly problems like pigmentation.

• Also, yogurt is known to offer innumerable anti-ageing benefits. Its topical application can encourage collagen and elastin production in the skin.

Benefits Of Oatmeal:

• A high level of exfoliating agents in oatmeal makes it an ideal ingredient for getting rid of dead skin cells from the surface and deep layers of the skin.

• Also, a high level of fat is found in oatmeal. This feature helps it act as a natural moisturizing agent.

• A rich source of antioxidants, oatmeal can also safeguard your skin from the damaging free radicals. Its application can strengthen skin cells and promote healthy blood circulation in it.

Benefits Of Egg:

• Famous for its high protein content, an egg can also effectively extract the dead skin cells accumulated in the deep layers of the skin.

• It is also a great source of astringent properties that can work wonders on the texture of the skin and help it become firm.

• The ability of an egg to clear out substances from the skin pores makes it a wonderful remedial ingredient for treating unsettling skin woes like blackheads and whiteheads.

Tips To Follow:

• Weekly exfoliation is essential to prevent the accumulation of dead skin cells and other impurities in the skin pores.

• Always make sure that your skin is well moisturized at all times, as lack of moisture can cause your skin to dry out, thereby leading to a buildup of dead skin cells.

• Never sleep with your makeup on, as doing so can cause an accumulation of toxins and dead skin cells and lead to clogged up pores.

Give this simple-yet-effective face pack a try to make sure that there is no buildup of dead skin cells and your skin stays problem free at all times.