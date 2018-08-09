DIY Shea Butter Cream Blush For Beautiful Skin

The way we apply makeup plays a major role in how impactful our look is. Following the right steps in the makeup routine not only gives you a flawless look but also assures you of a long-lasting, glowing skin. With makeup, we need to be extremely conscious about what kind of products we use. It is important that the products that we use suit our skin type.

One of the steps that are essential when applying makeup is the application of a blush. We would have come across blushes that are cream-based and then those that are powder-based. Read on to know the difference between the two kinds, what works better and how to DIY for most effective results.

What Is A Cream Blush?

Powder blush is typically used by people who have an oily skin type. The powder blush gives a matte finish look. Cream blush, on the other hand, is suitable for dry or ageing skin. The formula followed to create a cream blush ensures that it leaves the skin well hydrated. Cream blush melts seamlessly into our skin and a dewy look is achieved with the application of a cream blush. The colour of the skin obtained after the application of a cream blush appears more natural when compared to powder blush. It leaves behind a moist texture that grants your face a luminous glow.

Why Is It Essential To Use A Cream Blush?

Wearing blush is essential. Your makeup is incomplete without the use of a blush. Moreover, if you have a dry skin, then it becomes all the more important why you should be using a cream blush. Considered a miracle cosmetic, a cream blush brightens up your entire face. Compared to the use of bronzer, blush is much more wearable and a face product that is globally used. Its application is simple and there are remote chances that you would ever mess up the application of a cream blush. Being classy, blush does become one of the must-have cosmetics in your makeup kit. A cream blush can also be used as a lipstick or a highlighter for your eyelids. Cream blush is a great way to brighten tired faces. It works wonderfully in adding depth to darker skin tones.

How To Make A Cream Blush At Home?

It is a well-known fact that not only branded cosmetics are expensive; they are also loaded with chemicals. Prolonged use of chemical-rich blush can lead to skin issues later. It is therefore advisable to follow the below technique to prepare a cream blush at home.

The ingredients required are:

• 1 tsp shea butter

• ½ tsp emulsifying wax

• 1 tbsp aloe vera

• 1 tsp cocoa powder

• 1 tsp mica powder or 2 tsp natural mineral powder

Steps for preparation:

• Use a double boiler to melt the shea butter and emulsifying wax until they are completely melted.

• To this add the aloe gel. Whisk the mixture until the aloe gel has completely mixed and turned into a smooth mixture.

• Turn off the heat.

• Begin adding the colour now. Keep adding the mica powder and the cocoa powder. Add only a tiny pinch at a time. Keep adding bit by bit till the desired colour is achieved.

• You can then dip the tip of a spoon into the formed mixture. Let it cool down for a few seconds.

• After it has cooled down, test the colour and the coverage on your cheeks. This is to ensure that you have created the right tone that would suit your skin tone.

• Now place the mixture in a separate container of your choice and let it cool down completely.

The above steps give you the best preparation process as to how you can create a natural, perfect cream blush that is not just safe compared to artificial cosmetics but also grants you a glowing and bright look.

Tips To Remember While Preparing The DIY Cream Blush

• If you add the colours (cocoa powder and mica powders) to a lotion that is pre-made, then you would get a very smooth blush. You can continue to experiment with the colours until the desired shade is obtained. When preparing, the blush would appear darker than how it would actually when applied onto your cheeks.

• With a homemade lotion, you can customize the blush as per your wish. When you use more amount of vegetable wax with the homemade one, then you get a thick, long lasting blush. On the other hand, when you use more amount of aloe, you will obtain a smooth and subtle mix.

• If you add more of the reddish mica powders, you will get a pinkish hue. If you add more of the cocoa powder, you will get a brownish hue.

Applying The Blush The Right Way

Remember to apply the blush starting from the region near your ear and then move down towards the cheekbone and then towards the mouth. You can add a little touch of blush near the chin. You can blend it well to make your face appear longer. You can apply blush below the outer corners of the eyes and blend it well. Ensure that the blush does not extend beyond the tip of your nose.

Apply the cream blush directly over your foundation. The cream blush should always be applied before you set your makeup using a powder.

Remember the life of cream blushes is usually shorter than that of powder blushes.

Although cream blushes are difficult to apply when compared to powder blushes, applying it correctly will give your face a youthful finish that is especially helpful in dry climates. It is great for ageing skin. It lends a glowing, dewy look to the face.

So, next time you are about to use a blush, think about using the above steps to prepare this simple version of natural homemade cream blush.