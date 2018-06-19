DIY Hair Oil Concoctions To Control Hair Loss

Hair loss is one hair condition that affects everyone at some point in their lives. This condition causes excessive hair shedding, and if not controlled may also lead to thinning of hair.

While there are a wide array of factors that can contribute to this problem, the most common ones are health-related like stress, hormonal changes, etc. Other than these, sun damage, excessive use of chemical-infused products, or heat styling tools can also cause this harrowing hair condition.

Fortunately, there are ways in which you can control hair loss. And today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a simple natural method that can combat hair loss, boost the growth of healthy hair, and keep split ends and thin hair at bay.

This traditional method requires you to blend two natural oils and treat your precious hair with the resulting blend. Here is a list of 6 different hair oil blends that you can try to fight off the hair loss problem.

1. Amla Oil And Rosemary Oil

Both Amla oil and rosemary oil are famous for their growth-boosting abilities. In fact, their concoction can not only encourage hair growth but also simultaneously control hair loss.

How To Use:

• Create a blend of 2 tablespoons of amla oil and ½ teaspoon of rosemary oil.

• Massage the resulting blend all over the scalp area.

• Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

• Wash off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

How Often:

Twice a week, use this homemade oil concoction to control hair loss.

2. Vitamin E Oil And Thyme Essential Oil

The concoction of vitamin E oil and thyme essential oil can fight hair fall and also strengthen the hair from the roots.

How To Use:

• Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix with ½ teaspoon of thyme essential oil.

• Smear the concoction onto the scalp and massage for a few minutes.

• Leave it on for another 15 minutes.

• Wash off the residue.

How Often:

Use this blend once a week for great results.

3. Almond Oil And Clary Sage Essential Oil

The concoction of almond oil and clary sage essential oil reaches your hair follicles and boosts the growth of healthy hair.

How To Use:

• Take a glass bowl, put 2 tablespoons of almond oil and ½ teaspoon of clary sage essential oil in.

• Mix the components to get a consistent blend.

• Apply it to the scalp and ends of your tresses.

• Leave it there for 30 minutes.

• Use lukewarm water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue.

How Often:

In a month, try to use this blend at least 3-4 times to get relief from hair loss.

4. Olive Oil And Cedarwood Essential Oil

The goodness of both olive oil and cedarwood essential oil can fight off hair loss and safeguard your hair from free radical damage.

How To Use:

• Just mix 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil and ½ teaspoon of cedarwood essential oil.

• Smear the blend onto the scalp and massage with your fingertips for a few minutes.

• Leave the blend on for another 20-25 minutes.

• Wash away the residue with shampoo and lukewarm water.

How Often:

Once a week, pamper your troubled tresses with this homemade blend for effective results.

5. Coconut Oil And Carrot Essential Oil

The almighty coconut oil combined with carrot essential oil, a natural source of vitamins A and E can stimulate blood circulation in the scalp and strengthen hair follicles, thereby preventing breakage.

How To Use:

• Put together a blend of 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and 5-6 drops of carrot essential oil.

• Apply the resulting blend to the scalp and massage for 1-2 minutes.

• Cover your head with a shower cap and allow the blend to settle in for 40 minutes.

• Wash off the blend with lukewarm water and shampoo.

How Often:

Twice a week, treat your hair with this homemade oil blend to control hair loss.

6. Castor Oil And Lavender Essential Oil

Castor oil teamed with lavender essential oil makes an excellent hair conditioning treatment that can combat hair fall and reduce frizz.

How To Use:

• Combine 1 teaspoon of castor oil and 4-5 drops of lavender essential oil.

• Slather the blend onto the scalp area.

• Let it sit there for 20-25 minutes.

• Use shampoo and lukewarm water to wash off the blend from your hair.

How Often:

Apply this potent blend at least once a week to get the desired outcome.

Try any of these DIY oil blends to control hair loss and ward off many other hair problems like rough hair, split ends, etc.