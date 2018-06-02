DIY Coconut Oil And Aloe Vera Lip Balm For Soft Lips

The skin on your lips is highly delicate and thus more prone to damage. And, factors like exposure to sun rays, regular application of cosmetics like lipsticks, lack of proper care, etc., can easily wreak havoc in the appearance of your lips and make them look dry and rough.

Although these days there are tons of commercial lips balms available in the beauty stores that claim to effectively soften lips, there are very few that live up to the hype. Also, more often than not, these lip care products contain chemicals that may cause more harm than good to the lips.

However, you can always prevent that from happening by making the switch from store-bought lip balms to natural DIY ones. These lip balms can be whisked within a jiffy by using all-natural ingredients. More and more women have started using DIY lip balms, as they are effective and inexpensive.

Today, at Boldsky, we're letting you know about one such wonderful DIY lip balm that can help your lips become soft and luscious. The primary ingredients used to prepare this lip balm are coconut oil and aloe vera gel.

These household ingredients have been used since time immemorial for lip care purposes. Their moisturizing and healing abilities can treat chapped lips and get rid of discolouration. Moreover, this DIY lip balm can have a long-lasting impact and leave your lips looking fresh, soft and smooth.

Read on to know more about the recipe you need to follow to prepare this lip-softening balm at home.

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon of coconut oil

• 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

• ½ tablespoon of carnauba wax

How To Make:

• Put the stated quantity of coconut oil and carnauba wax in a pan.

• Keep it on low heat till the components melt.

• Turn off the stove and allow the solution to cool down.

• Add the specified amount of aloe vera gel to the prepared solution.

• Mix the components thoroughly to get the lip balm ready.

How To Apply:

• Gently scrub your lips with a clean toothbrush.

• Rinse with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

• Take the prepared balm and smear it all over your lips.

• Massage with your fingertips for a few minutes and then leave it on.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil:

• The ultra-moisturizing ability of coconut oil can effectively nourish the sensitive skin on the lips and make sure that it stays well moisturized for a long period of time.

• The microbial properties of coconut oil enable it to protect the skin on your lips from the infection-causing germs.

• Being a natural emollient, coconut oil can also slough off the dry skin from the lips and help it become soft and smooth.

• Also, this remarkable natural oil can act as a natural SPF and safeguard the lips from the harsh sun rays that cause discolouration and dryness.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera:

• Being a great source of antioxidants, aloe vera gel can work wonders on chapped lips. It can get rid of flaky skin from the lips and make sure that they appear well moisturized and soft.

• Topical application of aloe vera gel on your lips can also combat discolouration. That is why it is considered to be highly effective in treating dark lips.

• Aloe vera gel is packed with healing properties that can repair damaged skin on the lips and help them look naturally beautiful. Also, this gel can be used for treating any kind of a wound on the lips.

Benefits Of Carnauba Wax:

• This plant-based wax is often used as a key ingredient in commercial lips balms because of its ability to freshen up the lips.

• The chemical composition of carnauba wax also allows it to enhance the natural colour of the lips and add shine to its appearance.

• Carnauba wax can also soften up the rough skin on the lips and get rid of dirt substances and impurities.

Tips To Follow:

• As the skin on your lips is delicate, it is highly recommended to try any homemade material on a patch of skin on your hands. A skin patch test is essential to prevent any kind of an allergic reaction.

• Use the prepared lip balm multiple times in a day or just before going to bed for enhanced results.

Be it softening the lips' texture or protecting it from damaging free radicals or harmful environmental factors, this DIY coconut oil and aloe vera gel lip balm can do it all.

So, go ahead and make it a part of your beauty routine to be able to flaunt pink, soft and luscious lips.