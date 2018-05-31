DIY Banana Peel And Ice Paste To Treat Mosquito Bite

Those pesky mosquitoes could be quite troublesome. You can take as many precautions as you can but there's no telling from where a mosquito can make its way into your home and bite you. Apart from that annoying, buzzing sound they make, mosquitoes can be extremely annoying when they bite you.

These stings leave behind ugly scars on your skin and keep you itching all day long. That's not all, if you keep itching these scars, they swell up and can become bad sores.

Are you one such person who is frequently bitten by mosquitoes? Did you know that mosquitoes are attracted to people of a certain blood group? Even if your blood group doesn't match this one, there could be various reasons as to why mosquitoes may be attracted to you.

Whatever be the reason, no one enjoys being bitten by a mosquito. There are many products in the market that allow you to keep mosquitoes at bay, but if your skin is sensitive, you may want to stay away from these products.

What do you do then, you ask? The answer is simple - turn to natural products that are very effective and don't harm your skin at all.

In fact, some of the best ingredients for mosquito bites can be found in your kitchen and refrigerator. Read on to find out more about how you can treat mosquito bites with banana peels and ice.

Ingredients:

Bites from bigger mosquitoes can be quite dangerous and painful. Along with a constant itch, you also experience a burning sensation that can lead to red rashes and later leave ugly scars on your skin.

Using a banana peel and ice pack can give you an instant relief from the itching and burning sensation of a mosquito bite. It also helps reduce the pain. Here are the ingredients you would require to make a DIY banana peel and ice pack.

• The peel of 1-2 bananas (depending on how many mosquito bites you have)

• 2 to 4 tablespoons of rose water

• Crushed ice (crush 6 to 8 cubes of ice)

You will also need a soft muslin cloth to make the ice pack.

How To Make:

The process of making the banana peel and ice pack is very simple. You can make this at home and it only takes less than 5 minutes. Below are the steps you can follow:

• Use a spoon to scoop out the matter in the banana peels and place the substance in a bowl.

• Smash the substance properly with a spoon, so that it is easier to make a paste

• Add 2 to 4 tablespoons of rose water to this substance (amount depends on how much banana peel substance you have. Add just about enough to make a good paste).

• Mix the banana peel substance and rose water properly till you get an even consistency.

• Place it aside.

• Take a soft muslin cloth and place the crushed ice in it.

How To Apply:

• Clean the bitten area with a piece of cotton and water

• Apply the paste of banana peel and rose water on the affected areas. Ensure the application is even and used generously on the places where you were bitten by mosquitoes.

• Take the clean and soft muslin cloth that has the crushed ice in it and place it on the affected areas.

• After a few seconds, wrap the cloth around the mosquito bites where you've applied the paste

• Press the ice on the bites and keep the ice cloth on them for about 30 minutes.

• Rinse the paste off with tap water.

• Don't use soap or any detergent on the bites for at least 1 to 2 hours after applying this paste.

Benefits Of The Ingredients:

• Banana peels: Banana peels have anti-inflammatory characteristics and this benefits the skin by reducing the pain caused from the mosquito bites. It also reduces the itching and burning sensation. This, in turn, reduces the redness that it caused during the rubbing and itching of the complete area around the mosquito bites. Additionally, it also heals the rashes in the affected area and reduces the size of the bumps.

• Ice: The ice cloth works wonders in reducing the pain and burning sensation. The coolness of the ice cools off the inflamed nerve endings and thereby cuts the pain sensation. The ice cloth is the main reason why you experience an instant relief from the pain and itching that come with a mosquito bite.

• Rose water: Like banana peels, rose water also has anti-inflammatory qualities that help in treating mosquito bites by reducing the redness and itchiness of the skin.