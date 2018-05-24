DIY Banana And Milk Hair Conditioner For Dry, Damaged Hair

We always look at awe when models in the hair-styling product ads flaunt their long, smooth tresses and, of course, all of us would love to own such lovely locks, isn't it? But, however hard we try, our hair never matches up to theirs, despite purchasing and using the same product.

Moreover, on repeatedly trying out such chemical-based treatments, we could be doing more harm than good to our hair, as our hair gets dry and damaged in the process. Dry, damaged hair can look lifeless, hindering our confidence. They need extra care and attention to be brought back to life.

These days, people are increasingly aware about the importance of using a hair conditioner, as it is beneficial for the hair and scalp health. Conditioning the hair is as important as an oil massage, as it helps repair the damage caused to the hair and nourishes it, preventing hair fall. Hair conditioner also adds a natural shine to the tresses, preventing dryness and frizz.

While there are plenty of hair conditioners in the stores promising amazing results, just take a moment and think which of these are better: Treating your hair to chemical-based conditioners or, opting for natural homemade conditioners that promise the same amazing results?

Apart from being lighter on your pocket, homemade conditioners are safe and gentle enough to be used by all, without worrying about any allergic reactions too.

Here, we have for you a simple DIY banana and milk hair conditioner, which you can easily whip up at home. It is particularly beneficial for dry, damaged hair.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

3 tbsp of milk (quantity of milk can be increased, depending on the length of your hair)

How To Prepare:

• Mash the banana and blend it with milk until it forms a thick paste.

• Apply this paste to dry the hair from the root to tips.

• Place a shower cap on your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Rinse off thoroughly with lukewarm water.

• Shampoo your hair as usual.

• Always use a towel to dry your hair instead of blow drying it.

How Often To Use:

This gentle homemade hair conditioner can be used twice a week for good results.

How This Recipe Helps:

Banana is loaded with vitamins, minerals and natural oils that moisturize your hair, making it appear shiny, improving elasticity and reducing breakage. When used with milk, it conditions your hair from within. This combination will keep your hair healthy and control frizz.

How Banana Helps Your Hair?

Bananas are great for your hair and scalp. They improve shine, prevent and control dandruff and moisturize your scalp.

Being rich in potassium, vitamins, natural oils and carbohydrates, they help soften the hair, protect their natural elasticity, and prevent split ends and breakage.

Full of vitamins, bananas are the best for strengthening and adding volume to your hair. Bananas also help repair dry and sun-damaged hair.

Potassium is essential for hair growth, and bananas are loaded with potassium. Therefore, they help in strengthening and thickening your hair too.

Bananas are loaded with biotin, a B vitamin, which helps promote hair growth and helps you attain a healthy scalp.

How Does Milk Help In Hair Care?

Milk contains whey and casein, two kinds of proteins, both of which are good for your hair. Whey helps by preventing hair loss, strengthening hair and helping it grow faster, while casein contains plenty of amino acids and glutamine, known to stimulate hair follicle growth.

Healthy hair requires both protein and carbs, which makes milk protein ideal for hair growth. It helps thicken your hair, adding a natural shine to it.

Whey, the milk protein, is said to counteract male pattern baldness, strengthen hair and helps it grow faster by stimulating the hair follicles.

The natural creaminess in milk makes it an excellent conditioner, and it helps lock moisture too.

If you have a dry, frizzy hair, milk helps in ironing out the mess, although it does not completely straighten it. When milk is used as a mask or a conditioner, your dry and frizzy hair can get more tamed, shiny and smooth.

Milk helps cleanse your scalp, prevents itchiness and dandruff, arrests hair fall and keeps hair healthy.

Milk is great for hair repair, as it nourishes, strengthens and softens the hair strands, adding a dash of shine to your hair.

The lactic acid in milk helps remove the dead skin cells that would have otherwise accumulated in your hair, causing it to become lifeless and limp.

So, allow the magic of milk and bananas to work on your hair, while you relax and enjoy the results.