From Healing Chapped Lips To Cracked Heels, Jojoba Oil Can Work Wonders On Your Skin!

Incorporating natural products in our skin care regime has become a must these days. Cosmetics and skin care products sold in the market are not just highly expensive; they are also loaded with chemicals that pose a great threat to our skin health when used for a long term. It is always advisable to use products that are natural and safe. One such ingredient that is known to have plenty of benefits for the skin is jojoba oil.

What Is Jojoba Oil?

Considered a beauty ingredient, jojoba oil is a natural oil that is extracted from the seeds of the jojoba plant. Jojoba oil closely resembles the oil that the human body naturally produces - sebum. This sebum is responsible for protecting the human skin and allows the skin to repair and heal when exposed to external toxins.

Sebum serves to be a defensive barrier for the skin. Since jojoba oil is close in its formulation to that of sebum, it has turned into a natural replacement for it. In cases wherein the body is unable to produce enough sebum to protect the skin when exposed to harmful environmental elements, jojoba oil can be considered to be the perfect skin treating/healing solution.

This oil has a slight nutty smell. In the raw form, it appears to have a clear golden colour. However, in the refined form, jojoba oil is odourless. It, therefore, does not require any perfuming agents when used for cosmetic or skin repairing purposes.

With a low melting point, jojoba oil remains in the liquid state all the time and hence can be used directly without any requirement for dilution. Being waxy in nature, jojoba oil does not leave behind a greasy feel like other oils.

Jojoba oil is rich in essential vitamins such as vitamin E and B. It also contains important minerals such as copper and zinc. As we grow older, our skin begins to produce less sebum making our skin look dull and dry. This is where jojoba oil works as a natural supplement that can be incorporated in the daily skin care regime.

Benefits Of Jojoba Oil For The Skin

• Jojoba oil keeps the skin well hydrated by retaining the moisture in the skin. Your skin continues to look fresh. It also moisturises the skin without clogging the pores.

• It prevents the build-up of bacteria on the skin. Thus reducing the chances of acne and breakouts.

• Jojoba oil contains essential vitamins and minerals and thus when massaged on dry lips it ensures that the lips become soft and crack-free.

• It visibly reduces the signs of ageing. It is known to provide a wrinkle-free look.

• It works as a natural sunscreen.

• This oil works in a great manner when soothing burnt skin. It has healing properties that reduce the burning sensation.

• In addition to the benefits where jojoba oil heals and repairs the skin, this oil has also found usage in terms of a make-up remover as well. A few drops of this oil on a cotton swab when used on the face can help in the removal of stubborn make-up.

Jojoba oil is referred to as a multitasking beauty oil. Its cosmetic formulation is highly beneficial for the skin.

• It is loaded with antioxidants.

• It has fungicide and anti-inflammatory properties.

• It does not feel greasy on the skin.

• It has beneficial fatty acids.

Incorporating Jojoba Oil In Your Skin Care Routine

The immense beneficial properties make jojoba oil a widely used ingredient in several skin care products.

Read on to know the technique to use jojoba oil in preparing skincare products yourself.

• Jojoba oil & melted beeswax for chapped lips

You can prepare a lip balm for chapped lips using jojoba oil and melted beeswax.

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons of grated cocoa butter

• 2 tablespoons of grated beeswax

• 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of jojoba oil

• 30 drops of any essential oil

Preparation:

• In a double boiler, melt the cocoa butter and the beeswax.

• Add the jojoba oil and stir continuously until thoroughly melted.

• Turn off the heat. Stir in the essential oil.

• Use lip balm tubes and pour the prepared liquid into them. Allow it to cool.

You can then begin using this as a regular lip balm. The essential vitamins and minerals present in jojoba oil help in treating chapped lips right from the first application of this lip balm.

• Jojoba oil for cracked heels

Regular application of jojoba oil on cracked heels can give quick and instant relief from the constant and nagging pain of cracks in the heel. Jojoba oil smoothens and prevents cracking of heels. For severe cracks, apply jojoba oil and put on the socks. Leave them on for at least one hour. You can also leave the jojoba oil on along with the socks overnight.

Jojoba oil has great moisturising effects which make it highly suitable for treating cracked heels.

• Jojoba oil make-up remover

Jojoba has immense benefits for the skin that makes it a good make-up remover.

Use a damp cotton ball. Pour few drops of jojoba oil to it. Wipe this over your face and eyes. If there is lots of makeup, you will need to use multiple cotton pads. Jojoba works very efficiently in removing eye make-up. Removing make-up from the eyelashes is simple. Add a drop or two of this oil on a cotton swab and rub along the lash line. After all the make-up has been removed, rinse your face with water and wipe using a damp washcloth. You can then apply a drop of jojoba oil directly to your face.

Jojoba oil works as a great make-up remover as it is non comedogenic, non-allergenic. It also prevents dryness. Alpha, delta and gamma tocopherols are present in jojoba oil which are all forms of vitamin E, which is very effective in removing free radicals.

Jojoba oil works as a brilliant moisturiser and skin healing ingredient. With such ample benefits, you should definitely consider incorporating jojoba oil into your daily skin care regime.