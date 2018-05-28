Did You Know These 10 Amazing Benefits Of Multani Mitti?

India is a land rich in using various herbal remedies for daily woes, pertaining to health care, body care or skin care. Indians believe in the old-school methods of treating various issues. Even with regards to skin care, we trust our grandma's remedies that do work their best.

Thus, it is not surprising to find that the homemade beauty remedies that have been passed on for generations now tend to hold meaning even today. One such home remedy that has been practised along the lengths and breaths of the country for generations now, is the use of fuller's earth or multani mitti as a skin care element.

For those who are unfamiliar with multani mitti, it is a naturally occurring form of clay that has a bunch of positive effects on the body metabolism. As a result, the skin condition improves by leaps and bounds. This article explores 10 such magical benefits of multani mitti when used on the skin.

1. Reduces Oiliness Of Skin

This benefit comes to play particularly in the summer months when the oil from the skin gets mixed with the dirt and dust of the outer world and causes havoc on the skin.

Here, all that you have to do is to make a paste out of rose water and multani mitti. Then, using your index and ring finger, apply it all over your face like a mask. Once the same has dried (this may take a couple of minutes), you can wash it off. This helps reduce oiliness for good.

2. Boosts Blood Circulation In The Skin

The chemical composition of multani mitti is such that it improves blood circulation in the skin. As a result, you end up feeling much fresher and your body functions much better than what it normally would. This significant improvement in blood circulation also leads to the removal of dead useless skin from your body and gives it a natural glow.

3. Prevents Pigmentation And Tanning

Due to exposure to the sun (and our obsession with sleeveless clothes), these days an average woman is subjected to a lot more amount of tanning as compared to someone from the previous generation. In order to undo such damage to the skin, one can use multani mitti.

Here you need to take multani mitti and then mix it with an equal quantity each of sugar and coconut water. Do not mix it too thoroughly, as that will cause the sugar granules to melt. Apply this paste on the tanned portion of your body and let it stand for 15 to 20 minutes, after which you can rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Reduces Wrinkles, And Thereby Ageing Signs

Multani mitti has excellent anti-ageing properties. Take two tablespoons of multani mitti and mix it with a whole egg and a spoon of curd. Beat the ingredients well and apply the paste all over your face. Wash it off after a couple of hours. This face pack will result in considerable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles and pave the way for tightening of your skin.

5. Perfect As A Body Wash

The therapeutic properties of multani mitti make it an ideal body wash. In order to make the most out of it, all that you have to do is add multani mitti to a mixture of oatmeal powder, neem powder, turmeric powder and sandalwood powder. Once that is done, you can add milk to it, in order to get a uniform consistency. This can then be stored in a bottle and used on a daily basis. The use of this body wash will ensure that all types of skin problems are kept at bay.

6. It Is An Excellent Antiseptic

Multani mitti has excellent antiseptic properties. Thus, if you or anyone in your family suffers from any form of cuts and injuries, the best way out would be to apply multani mitti directly over the injury. This will ensure a fast healing.

7. Acne And Pimple Treatment

Pimples and acne are problems that are usually faced by teenagers. At such an early age, the use of cosmetic products is not recommended. In such a situation, the best way to treat this type of skin condition would be by using a homemade paste made by taking equal quantities of lemon, rose water, neem, multani mitti and sandalwood powder. This paste is safe even for application on sensitive skin and can be rinsed off after an hour.

8. It Contains Anti-allergic Properties

No matter how hard you try, it is inevitable that at some point or the other, you will fall prey to some form of a skin allergy. In such a situation, the best way out would be to avoid using chemical-infused products and rather opt for a simple mixture of multani mitti, rose water and camphor. This will not just work wonders on your allergies, but will also keep any form of skin irritation at bay.

9. Can Be Used As A Scrub Too

Needless to say, multani mitti makes an excellent scrub and tackles puffiness, dark circles and a number of other problems. Here, you need to take two teaspoons of multani mitti and mix it with four teaspoons of glycerine. In order to get the necessary coarseness of a scrub, take a teaspoon of crushed almonds and mix it well. Apply the paste all over your face and let it stand for an hour. After an hour, you can wash it off with lukewarm water.

10. For Hair Care

If you thought that multani mitti is beneficial only for your face and skin, you are mistaken. This can work wonders on your hair too and give you all the silkiness that you deserve.

For this, you need to make a paste of one-third multani mitti and two-third water and allow it to stand undisturbed for 3 to 4 hours. After that, you can apply it all over your hair and scalp like a shampoo.

After gently massaging for a couple of minutes, you can rinse it off. You will be left with soft and shiny hair that will be the envy of all.