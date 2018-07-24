Chamomile And Honey Face Wash For Clean And Clear Skin

A face wash is an essential skin care product that most of us use at least twice a day. It cleanses the skin from well under the surface to prevent infections and unsightly breakouts.

There are numerous different types of face washes available in the beauty stores. And, the task of choosing the right one from the wide range of face washes can be a challenging one.

Though most of these products claim to be the best, it is worth noting that they are not sans harsh chemicals. In fact, a majority of face washes these days are loaded with chemicals that may give your skin a temporary clean look but end up causing a long-term harm.

That is why more and more women these days have started making their own face washes with all-natural ingredients. Easy to make, safe to use, effective and inexpensive, natural face washes are worth the time and effort.

Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about one such face wash that can help you get clean and clear skin. The ingredients you'd require for whisking this face wash are chamomile flowers and raw honey.

Both these ingredients offer innumerable benefits for the skin and can be bought from a herbal beauty store. So, make this face wash a part of your beauty routine to get flawless skin.

Here is the recipe you need to follow.

What You'll Need:

5 g of fresh chamomile flowers

60 ml raw honey

Method Of Preparation:

• Take a glass jar, put the chamomile flowers in it and pour the stated quantity of raw honey.

• Close the lid of the jar and set it aside for a good 1 week.

• Strain the material in a clean jar.

• Store the jar in a cool and dark place.

How To Use:

• Rinse your face with lukewarm water.

• Apply this face wash to your skin.

• Gently massage for a few seconds before leaving it there for a minute.

• Follow up by placing a washcloth soaked in warm water on your face.

• Let the washcloth stay there for a good 20 seconds.

• Wipe off the residue with the same washcloth.

• Use lukewarm water to thoroughly wash off the residue from your face.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a light moisturizer.

• Use this homemade face wash at least once a day for attaining clean and healthy skin.

Benefits Of Chamomile Flowers:

- Chamomile flowers are replete with all kinds of facial cleansing powers. Used since the ancient times for a myriad of skin-care purposes, these flowers can remove dirt and toxins from the skin.

- Flowers possess anti-inflammatory properties that can heal the skin and treat redness or itchiness.

- Also, chamomile flowers can be used for the sensitive skin type, as these flowers can calm irritated skin and prevent it from breaking out.

Being astringent in nature, chamomile flowers can also serve as skin-tightening remedies. Their usage can give your skin a firmer and tighter look.

- The anti-inflammatory properties of these incredible flowers can also come in handy for treating sunburn. It acts as a cooling and calming agent and gives relief from the discomfort.

- Application of chamomile flowers is also known to be an effective remedy for retaining the skin's moisture. Using these flowers can help your skin stay well moisturized and smooth.

Benefits Of Raw Honey:

- Honey is a holistic remedy that cleanses your skin from well under the surface and prevents a build-up of dirt substances and toxins.

- This skin care ingredient is also replete with rejuvenating properties that can effectively repair damaged skin. Also, it safeguards the skin from damage caused by the free radicals and UV rays.

- The anti-bacterial powers of raw honey can work wonders on the acne-prone skin. Not only does it treat the existing acne but also keeps unsightly breakouts at bay.

- The humectant properties of honey enable it to restore moisture in the skin and improve its overall texture.

- Additionally, the glow-boosting agents in honey can impart a radiant glow on your skin. Its application can brighten and lighten the skin's complexion.

These remarkable benefits of chamomile flowers and honey make them some of the most valued skin care ingredients. When combined together, they cannot just help cleanse dirt away from the skin but also help it become pretty and healthy.