Is Ginger Oil Beneficial For Skin

Ginger is known to be one of the most humble roots because of its longstanding reputation as a healer. Ginger oil has been used for centuries and was generally used to treat cold, cough, flu symptoms, sore throat, etc. And it's very simple and easy to incorporate.

Warm and energizing, ginger oil is extracted from ginger root. It is yellow in colour & has a thin consistency along with a pungent aroma. The aroma of this oil depends on the quality of the ginger used while making it.

Ginger oil also has a lot of beauty benefits to offer.

Of course ginger oil helps to cure inflammation, but it also gives you a healthier skin and hair. Curious, aren't you? Keep on reading to find out more about the benefits of ginger oil and how you can make it a part of your beauty regime.So, let's not waste time and jump right into the benefits of ginger oil for the skin. Come, let's take a look:

1. Good For Treating Blemishes And Acne:

Ginger oil helps to kill acne-causing bacteria. How? Because ginger oil possesses powerful antiseptic properties that goes deep into the skin and prevents bacteria from entering the skin. The best part about ginger oil is it's suitable for all skin types. So, you can simply use ginger oil on the affected area.

2. Treats Scar:

Ginger oil also possesses antioxidant and toning properties that helps to reduce the appearance of hypopigmented scars. (Scars that's much lighter than your skin tone).

Procedure:

• Take a cotton ball and dip it in ginger oil. Now rub the cotton ball on the affected area of the skin.

• Let the juice seep into the skin and dry.

• Do this one to two times in a day daily and you will be able to see improvement in a couple of weeks.

.

3. Rejuvenates The Skin:

Ginger oil has antioxidant properties that prevents free radical damage and protects the skin against ageing. It can be consumed or used topically. It also helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin and also evens out the skin tone.

Procedure:

• In a bowl, add equal parts of ginger oil, honey, and fresh lemon juice. Mix them well.

• Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for half an hour.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this remedy two to three times in a week to get a radiant skin.

4. Helps To Treat Sunburn:

Ginger oil contains useful nutrients that helps undo the damage caused by excessive sun exposure. It helps to restore the skin's natural colour and provides beautiful and flawless skin.

Procedure:

• In a bowl, mix ½ cup of sugar, ½ cup of olive oil and 2 tablespoons each of lemon juice and ginger oil.

• Apply this mixture on your face, neck, leg, back, hands and feet.

• Massage it for a few minutes and then wash it off after 15 minutes.

• Repeat this process 2 times a week to remove sunburn.

5. Provides Glowing Skin:

As we age, our skin tends to lose its elasticity and glow. So in order regain the glow of the skin, we can use ginger oil with a few other ingredients.

Procedure:

• Mix 2 tablespoons of ginger oil, 2 tablespoons of rose water and ½ tablespoon of honey.

• Take a cotton ball and dip it into the mixture and dab it on to your skin.

• Let the mixture sit on your skin for 20 minutes.

• Wash your face with a mild cleanser.

• Use this mixture every day to attain glowing skin.

6. Provides A Youthful Skin:

Ginger oil helps to delay the signs of ageing and helps to keep your skin looking fresh and youthful.

Procedure:

Mix one tablespoon of ginger oil with a few drops of rosewater and a tablespoon of honey.

Blend the mixture well until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it on your face and neck. Avoid eyes and ears while applying the paste.

Let it rest for at least 10-15 minutes and then rinse it off.

Repeat this activity at least 2 times a week for youthful & glowing skin.

Isn't it amazing how a simple spice can spice up your skin? Nature is indeed humble and unselfish. So, ladies, the next time you buy vegetables, make sure you buy ginger oil and keep it to treat your skin. Trust us, anything organic, anything natural will always give you the best result. Yes, it will take some time but it's sure going to be good for the long run. Feed your skin with the goodness and richness of ginger oil. Try it out and you will not regret it. Take care of that beautiful skin, lovelies.