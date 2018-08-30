Beauty Secrets Of Romans You Probably Didn't Know

In ancient Rome, women used a wide array of unique ingredients to beautify their skin and look youthful and flawless. From using sheep blood, gladiator's sweat to using kohl made from ivory, they were famous for their beauty secrets.

They used natural ingredients to create different types of creams and lotions. And, it goes without saying that Roman women, be it in the old days or today, are famous worldwide for their beautiful skin.

While some of these secrets will definitely seem unappealing, there are some that are worth trying out. Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about some of the best beauty secrets of Roman beauties.

It is worth noting that even though they didn't have skincare products and makeup items like we do today, they made sure that their skin looked gorgeous at all times.

Here we have rounded up some of the best-kept beauty secrets of Roman women that are worth knowing.

Monobrow Is Fashionable

Roman women are famous in the beauty community for their thick and luscious eyebrows. In old times, monobrows were considered to be fashionable in Rome. Women used charcoal to join the eyebrows to achieve the sought-after look.

They Love Pale Complexion

Since time immemorial, most Roman women have gone to great lengths to achieve a pale complexion. In earlier days, they used to apply chalk powder on their skin to achieve a pale skin tone. However, nowadays they use other natural remedies such as potato and lemon to give their skin a pale complexion.

Roman Women Love Blush

Apart from loving pale complexion, Roman women are famous for their undying love for blush. They use this cosmetic product to get a rosy glow on their skin. During the old days, they used to prepare homemade blush with natural ingredients such as beetroot, annatto seed powder, etc. These ingredients contain a colouring agent that can beautify your skin without causing harm to it.

Preparing blush at home is rather easy. And, while there are different recipes you can try, the easiest one would be mixing beetroot powder and arrowroot powder. The resulting powder can be used as blush to attain enviable rosy cheeks.

They Don't Like Body Hair

Another beauty secret of Roman women is that they didn't like body hair. From plucking to using a pumice stone, they used to go to great lengths to remove hair from their legs, arms, and underarms. Nowadays, however, plucking, shaving, and waxing are used instead of pumice stones for hair-removal purposes.

Roman Women Love Using Homemade Face Masks

Since ancient times, Roman women have used a wide variety of face masks to boost their skin's appearance and health. They use various natural ingredients like fennel seeds, basil juice and many more to whisk up their own face masks. These masks can maintain your skin's natural beauty and youthfulness.

You too can try including one such homemade face mask in your skincare routine. Just soak a handful of fennel seeds in water overnight. In the morning, mash the seeds and mix with 1 tablespoon of basil juice. Apply the resulting material to your face and allow it to dry. After 10 minutes, rinse with normal water. This combination can get the gunk out of your skin and slow down the ageing process.

They Love Taking A Bath With Asses' Milk

Domesticated asses' milk has been used since centuries for its many cosmetic purposes. It's said that Cleopatra used to take bath in asses' milk to maintain her skin's youthfulness and charm. As this milk is replete with anti-ageing properties and possesses healing abilities that can work wonders on the state of the skin. Because of all these features, Romans love taking a bath with asses' milk.

Nail Paints Made With Sheep Fat & Blood

This is one-of-a-kind beauty trend that Romans used in ancient times to get bright red nails. They used sheep fat and blood to make bright red nail paints. These paints used to last for quite a long period of time.

All these beauty secrets helped Roman women look drop-dead gorgeous at all times. Spot-free and youthful skin, pale complexion, rosy cheeks and luscious eyebrows made Roman women popular all over the world.