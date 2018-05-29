Amazing Benefits Of Cedarwood Essential Oil For Skin And Hair

Renowned for its woodsy aroma and numerous health benefits, cedarwood essential oil is also hailed as an incredible beauty ingredient that can tackle many skin and hair-related problems.

This all-purpose essential oil is a storehouse of antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that enable it to treat a plethora of skin and hair issues. Because of all these properties, it is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial beauty products.

If you're wondering about the ways in which this well-known essential oil can benefit your skin and hair, then we've got you covered. As today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of amazing benefits of cedarwood essential oil.

These wide-ranging benefits make this essential oil a must-try beauty ingredient. Moreover, there are several ways in which cedarwood essential oil can be incorporated in the beauty regimen.

Read on to know about the numerous ways in which cedarwood essential oil can help you combat several unsightly skin and hair woes.

Note: Before applying a cedarwood essential oil blend to your face, it is recommended to test it on a patch of skin.

For Skin

1. Treats Acne Scars

This essential oil is a good source of wound-healing properties that can effectively lighten the appearance of stubborn acne scars. It is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial scar-correcting products.

2. Brightens Skin Tone

Application of cedarwood essential oil can promote blood circulation in the skin and brighten up the skin's complexion. Its blend is often used for bringing a radiant glow on to the skin.

3. Relieves The Symptoms Of Eczema

Eczema is a skin inflammatory condition that can cause the skin to become red, inflamed and itchy. Cedarwood essential oil can effectively subdue these annoying symptoms, as it is packed with anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Moisturizes Dry Skin

Cedarwood essential oil can also provide moisture to the skin. That is why, many people prefer using this essential oil during the winter season when lack of moisture in the air leads to the appearance of dry and flaky skin.

5. Minimizes The Appearance Of Pores

Enriched with astringent properties, cedarwood essential oil can also be used to minimize the appearance of large pores. Also, it can prevent a build-up of dirt substances in the pores and make sure that your skin is free of unsightly problems like blackheads.

For Hair

5. Softens Rough Hair

Cedarwood essential oil can work wonders on the state of rough hair. It provides moisture to the scalp and softens the texture of your tresses. Its regular use can help you attain soft and healthy-looking hair.

6. Promotes Hair Growth

Cedarwood essential oil can also promote the growth of hair. This essential oil can stimulate blood circulation in the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles. By doing that, it prevents breakage and boosts hair growth.

7. Treats Dandruff

Packed with antiseptic agents, this remarkable essential oil can also help you get rid of dandruff. It destroys the dandruff-causing bacteria and provides a deep nourishment to the scalp.