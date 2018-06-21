9 Best Remedies To Get Relief From Scalp Psoriasis

Scalp psoriasis is a common condition that causes a great deal of discomfort in the scalp area. It also causes scaly, bumpy patches to appear all over the scalp.

Though there is no cure for this harrowing condition, it is possible to subdue the symptoms like inflammation, itchiness and flakiness. And while there are various over-the-counter products that you can use for scalp psoriasis treatment, it is wiser to opt for natural treatments that are safe, effective and wallet friendly.

Today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of some of the most effective remedies that can provide relief from scalp psoriasis.

These remedies are loaded with anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties that can work wonders on this condition. Moreover, these remedies can slough off dead skin cells and reduce the bumpy patches.

So, give any of these remedies a spot in your hair care routine to reap the rewards from them. Here is the list:

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar makes it wonderfully effective in treating conditions like scalp psoriasis. Its application can reduce the itchiness and also minimize the prominence of patches on the scalp.

How To Use:

Create a blend of ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of water. Put the resulting solution all over the scalp area. After 5-10 minutes, rinse off the residue with cold water.

2. Tea Tree Oil

Being a great source of anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, tea tree oil is capable of soothing irritation and itchiness in the scalp. It can also help shed away the dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of scalp patches.

How To Use:

Combine 5-6 drops of tea tree oil with 2 tablespoons of almond oil. Massage the resulting concoction on the affected area. Leave it on for another 5 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

3. Epsom Salt

Epsom salt is another remedy that can give you relief from the itchiness and prevent the formation of scales from the scalp.

How To Use:

Mix a pinch of Epsom salt with water to get a paste ready. Spread the paste all over the scalp area. Leave it on for about 5 minutes before rinsing it thoroughly with water.

4. Glycerine

Glycerine is a soothing humectant that can work effectively in reducing the itchiness and discomfort caused in the scalp area because of this condition.

How To Use:

Just mix 1 teaspoon of glycerine with 2 tablespoons of water. Put the resulting concoction onto the affected area. Gently massage with your fingertips for a few minutes before rinsing off the material with tepid water.

5. Olive Oil

Olive oil contains anti-inflammatory properties and can soothe irritated skin on the scalp.

How To Use:

Massage olive oil all over the scalp area and leave it on overnight. In the morning, wash it off with regular shampoo and lukewarm water.

6. Witch Hazel

Famous for its healing abilities, witch hazel is another potent remedy that can give you relief from the annoying symptoms of scalp psoriasis.

How To Use:

Add ½ a teaspoon of witch hazel to 3-4 tablespoons of water. Pour the resulting solution onto the affected area. Let it stay there for 5 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

7. Aloe Vera Gel

The soothing properties of this natural gel can give you relief from the annoying symptoms of scalp psoriasis.

How To Use:

Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel and massage it on the scalp. Leave it on for the night. In the morning, rinse off the residue with cold water.

8. Baking Soda

Baking soda's antifungal properties can reduce the itchiness on the scalp caused by psoriasis.

How To Use:

Just mix a pinch of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of water and slather the resulting paste on the affected area. After a minute or two, rinse off the residue with cold water.

9. Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil is famous for its antibacterial and soothing properties, and applying it to the troubled area can help you get rid of the itchiness and irritation from the scalp.

How To Use:

Combine 4-5 drops of lavender essential oil with 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Smear the material on the troubled spot. Allow it to stay there for 15-20 minutes before washing off the residue thoroughly with shampoo and tepid water.

Treat your scalp psoriasis with any of the aforementioned remedies to get relief from the annoying symptoms.