9 Amazing Ways To Use Chia Seeds For Skin And Hair

Chia seeds are brown and black tiny seeds which are edible and originate from the mint family. They have many beneficial minerals like calcium, vitamin, copper, zinc magnesium, phosphorus, iron and a high concentration of Omega-3 fatty acids and anti-oxidants.

As these originated from the mint family, these have a high level of antioxidants and keep germs away from the hair and skin as the germs don't like mint and prefer to stay away from mint and their family members. Besides being edible and healthy, chia seeds are very good for the hair and skin.

But did you know how to extract the best of them for your hair and skin? Let's check what are those natural amazing ways by which you can use chia seeds for skin and hair:

1. Glowing Healthy Skin:

Chia seeds are a great source of nutrition for the skin. The presence of Omega 3 fatty acids in the chia seeds makes the skin look youthful and glowing due to the increase in the collagen levels which in turn also helps to firm the skin.

2. Hydrating The Skin

Chia seeds are rich in moisture and can provide hydrating effect to the skin. They not only improve the skin's quality but also make them moist and soft. You would have experienced a rough surface on elbows, knees, palm joints, heels, etc. In order to heal them, you can use chia oil on the dry parts of your skin. The oil is a great moisturising element and helps in making the skin soft and moisturized.

3. No More Acnes And Pimples

Pimples and acnes are a very bad feeling and we all hate them. They are formed on our skin due to the sebum production in the skin. Chia seed face pack can reduce the sebum production on the skin and prevent the formation of pimples and acnes. Yes, regular application of chia seed face pack reduces the sebum production and helps in reducing the chances of acne and pimples.

4. Dead Skin Prevention

Chia seeds are rich in zinc, making it a great antioxidant. It helps in healing the dead skins formed on the skin. Dead skin causes rash and itching. Chia seeds are very helpful in getting rid of the dead skin.

5. Gorgeous And Flawless Skin

There are many products in the market that promise a gorgeous and flawless skin but do they really work? They might work but often give slow results and come with side effects. The below face mask made out of chia seeds will give you a flawless skin effortlessly.

How to make?

Take 2 tbsp of chia seeds, 1-2 tbsp of olive oil and 1 tbsp of lime juice and mix them well.

Apply the mask on your face and keep it for 10-15 mins.

Wash it off with cold or lukewarm water and pat it dry with a fresh towel.

Regular use of the face mask will give you a flawless skin within a few days.

6. Great Anti-ageing Agent

Who wants to see early ageing or any signs of ageing, in fact? None of us. Right? As mentioned earlier, chia seeds are a great source of vitamin E and prevent the signs of ageing. It prevents wrinkles and fine lines, moisturizing the skin from deep within.

7. Shiny Hair

Every girl is fond of strong and shiny hair. But, there has been no shampoo that can give a 100% satisfactory result for shiny hair. Chia seeds are very healthy for the hair as well and the below hair mask with chia seeds can give gorgeous shiny hair.

How to make?

Take 4-5 tbsp of coconut oil, 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp of chia seeds and 1 tbsp of honey.

Mix them well and prepare a paste.

Apply it on your hair thoroughly like a mask and leave it for 15-20 mins.

Rinse it off well with a gentle shampoo.

Regular use of the hair mask can give gorgeous shiny and silky hair.

8. Strong Hair

Chia seeds can help in increasing the hair strength and elasticity. They make the hair strong from within. Chia seeds contain keratin which is known to be the healthiest protein for hair. It helps in making the hair strong by surrounding the hair cuticle with it's layer and protecting it. It repairs the damage caused to the hair too.

9. Increases Hair Growth

The concentration of copper present in chia seeds, makes it a very good ingredient for hair growth. Chia seeds help in the natural growth of the hair. They help in maintaining the natural hair colour and also prevent grey hair.