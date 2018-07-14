8 Ways You Can Use Cinnamon For Healthy, Acne-free Skin

We've all consumed cinnamon, aka dalchini, in more ways than one. If once it was the peculiar flavour we enjoyed in a food, the next it was the warm apple cinnamon tea we gladly sipped. For years, this common spice has been undermined to a certain extent.

And why do we say this? Because cinnamon offers us numerous benefits and we're busy focusing only on one side of it. Who knew this woody-looking thingy would hold so much potential inside it?

Cinnamon has been known to cure infections and some diseases. It is beneficial to the hair - removes dandruff, reduces hair fall - to the insides of our body, and to the outsides of our body.

If you're curious as to how you too can make use of this incredible spice, keep reading to find out more about 8 ways you can use Cinnamon to help your skin.

1.) Reducing And Clearing Acne - Cinnamon, Honey And Lemon Juice

Cinnamon being anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial in nature helps fight the acne-causing bacteria and prevents them from spreading in your skin further. It also exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells and excess oil.

Honey is also a natural antibacterial agent which helps to fight the microbes, moisturizes the skin and leaves the skin glowing.

Lemon needs no formal introduction as such. Apart from the functions of the other two ingredients mentioned, lemon juice is rich in citric acid which helps fight acne and remove excess oil. But if you think that your skin is too sensitive, you can either leave the lemon out or dilute it with water.

Things you'll need

• 1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

• 2 tablespoons of honey

• Juice from half a lemon

• Water (optional)

Mix the ingredients well in a bowl to make a smooth paste out of them. Clean your face or skin before you apply the paste. Once you're done, let it dry on your skin for about 20 minutes. Then rinse with lukewarm water. You can repeat this once or twice a week. Within a few uses, you'd be able to see that your acne will actually disappear.

2.) Getting A Healthy Complexion - Cinnamon, Banana And Yoghurt

Whatever your skin colour be, cinnamon is an excellent option to gain a healthy glow and radiant complexion naturally.

Banana is an excellent source of vitamin E and other minerals and nutrients that nourish the skin and lock in all the moisture, preventing your skin from drying out, while also regulating the sebaceous glands (which produces sebum aka the oil).

Yoghurt is a dairy product that you'll find in almost every beauty or health blog. But that's for good reason you know. Yoghurt is also antimicrobial, contains antioxidants, reduces blemishes and makes the skin look healthy and soft. This is one good treat your skin does really deserve.

Things you'll need

• 2 tablespoons of yoghurt

• 1 ripe banana (mashed)

• 1 or 2 pinches of cinnamon powder

Mix the ingredients in a bowl until they blend well together. Apply it to your clean skin and let sit until it dries. Then wash off with water. Cinnamon and banana are great when they go hand in hand and you should definitely try this mask.

3.) Reducing Dark Spots And Scarring - Cinnamon, Aloe Vera And Almond Oil

This is like being back to square one. Don't be surprised by the fact that you're bombarded by aloe vera on most health and beauty websites. It's because aloe sure is a miracle plant. One plant, many functions and costs a dime a dozen - what better? It contains vitamins E, A, C and B12 complex which act as antioxidants helpful for the skin.

Almond oil, unlike most other oils, has a light consistency, sweet smell and penetrates deep within the skin to work its way in. It deeply nourishes skin, removes toxins and dirt and reduces dark spots significantly. The combination of the two also works well to reduce scarring, especially acne-scarring.

Things you'll need

• 3 tablespoons of aloe gel

• Half a tablespoon of almond oil (or as may be required)

• 1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

Mix the ingredient well in a bowl to form a smooth paste. Clean your skin first and then apply it over your skin. Let sit for about 20 minutes and then rinse off. You can do this once or twice a week to see the best results.

4.) Reducing Signs Of Ageing - Cinnamon And Olive Oil/Petroleum Jelly

Oh yes, cinnamon is really versatile and your skin is going to love wearing it. As we age, the collagen present in our skin breaks down gradually. This is what causes most signs of ageing.

Cinnamon increases collagen production and increases the supply of blood to the skin by stimulating the blood vessels. Hence, the wrinkles and fine lines appear only after a considerably long time. And your skin looks plumper and healthier.

Olive oil has been used as a beauty product since time immemorial as everybody knows that it is a storehouse of nutrition for the entire body. But can petroleum jelly really act as efficiently as olive oil?

Well, short answer - yes. Petroleum jelly is especially good during winters when the skin dries out (this dryness and the resulting skin damage can accelerate the ageing process).

Things you'll need

• 3 to 4 drops of cinnamon oil or half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil or petroleum jelly as required.

Mix the two ingredients together and directly apply it to your skin. Even if you're using cinnamon oil or powder, you can wash it off after 15 minutes. Repeat this twice or thrice a week to reduce the signs of ageing quickly.

5.) Tightening Skin And Removing Wrinkles - Cinnamon, Turmeric And Tomato

Turmeric contains antioxidants and vitamin C which lighten blemishes and at the same time stimulate the production of collagen, thereby helping in tightening the skin and reducing wrinkles.

Tomato also possesses more or less the same qualities and helps enliven dull, lifeless skin. Both tomato and turmeric contain vitamin B6 which speeds up the production of new skin cells.

Cinnamon compliments this combination by acting as a scrub which exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells from the surface.

Things you'll need

• 1 tablespoon of turmeric

• 3 tablespoons of tomato juice or puree

• 1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

Mix the ingredients to form a smooth paste. Clean your skin and then apply the paste on to it. Let it sit for about 15 minutes and then wash off with water. To see quick results, you can do this twice or thrice a week. So now it's bye bye wrinkles!

6.) Boosting Fairness - Cinnamon And Honey

If you're looking forward to getting fairer skin, then you can ditch those chemical-filled products and turn to nature's way. Cinnamon powder and honey together with their respective nutrients and properties work on the skin to whiten and brighten the skin. Moreover, cinnamon powder removes dead skin cells which are usually the reason for dull skin.

Honey locks in the moisture of the skin and prevents harmful bacteria or dirt from depositing and reacting with the skin. Overall, this is an easy to use and effective skin whitening treatment.

Things you'll need

• 1 tablespoon of honey

• Less than one teaspoon cinnamon powder

Mix the two ingredients together and apply the paste on to your skin. Let sit for about 10 minutes and then wash it off. You can do this once or twice daily because it might take some time to show results. Patience rewards well, you know.

7.) Exfoliating And Clearing Skin - Cinnamon And Yoghurt

Cinnamon is an excellent home remedy to exfoliate all types of skin. Even though finely powdered cinnamon powder works, try to use a little coarse form of it if possible.

Unsweetened yoghurt is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties, and rids the skin of infections.

Things you'll need

• 2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder

• 2 teaspoons of yoghurt or as required

Mix the ingredients well in a bowl and apply it on your skin. Gently massage your skin to scrub out the impurities. Let sit for 10 minutes and then wash off with water. You can do this once or twice a week.

8.) Reducing Acne And Moisturizing Skin - Cinnamon And Milk

This pack works especially for those people whose skin tends to get too dry and lifeless. Milk is a great moisturizing agent and helps lock in the moisture in the skin, while it also contains many antioxidants and works as a potent antibacterial agent which prevents the dirt and bacteria from causing damage to the skin. Moreover, the lactic acid and proteins in milk are very effective in fighting acne.

Things you'll need

• 2 tablespoons of milk

• 2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder

Mix the two ingredients well to form a paste. Apply it on the affected areas of your skin and let sit for about half an hour. Wash it off with lukewarm water. To get rid of acne faster, you can use this 3 to 4 times a week.

Cinnamon is an excellent spice that comes handy even for our skins. But if you experience irritation after applying any of these face masks, do rinse it off as soon as possible.

