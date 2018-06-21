7 Remedies You Can Use To Naturally Treat Rosacea

As per a recent study, there are more than 10 million people in the country who suffer from rosacea. This is a skin condition that causes redness, swelling and itchiness on the skin. It mostly affects the nose and cheek area on the face.

Anyone who is plagued with this chronic, inflammatory skin condition knows how frustrating and bothersome it can be.

The good news is that there are certain remedies that can naturally treat this skin condition and give you relief from the symptoms.

For centuries, women all over the world have used these potent remedies for their wonderful skin benefits. Usage of these remedies can reduce redness, itchiness and swelling.

Here, we have mentioned some of the most effective remedies you can use to naturally treat rosacea.

Note: Test a remedy on a patch of your skin before applying it to your face to make sure that it suits your skin type.

1. Oatmeal

Famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, oatmeal is one of the best remedies for treating the annoying symptoms of rosacea.

How To Use:

Take a bowl, put 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal and 1 tablespoon of rose water in it. Mix the components and slather the resulting blend all over the affected area. After 10 minutes, rinse off the residue with cold water.

2. Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseed oil is a rich source of fatty acids that can soothe irritation and reduce inflammation caused by this skin condition.

How To Use:

Create a blend of 3-4 drops of flaxseed oil and ½ a teaspoon of olive oil. Gently massage the resulting blend on the affected area. After 10-15 minutes, wash off the residue with cold water.

3. Licorice

Licorice is a storehouse of anti-inflammatory properties. These properties tend to be wonderfully effective in reducing the swelling and redness caused by rosacea.

How To Use:

Combine ½ a teaspoon of licorice powder with 1 teaspoon of each, rose water and aloe vera gel. Gently smear the resulting concoction onto the affected area and let it sit there for a good 10-15 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

4. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is another potent remedy that is a great source of anti-inflammatory properties. Its usage can help reduce the facial redness and soothe irritated skin.

How To Use:

Prepare a fresh cup of unsweetened chamomile tea. Soak a clean cotton ball in the prepared tea and dab it all over the affected areas. Let the remedy settle in your skin for about 10-15 minutes prior to washing it off with lukewarm water.

5. Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil is a wondrous skincare ingredient that is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. These properties are capable of not only reducing the inflammation caused by rosacea but can also get rid of the itchiness and redness from the skin.

How To Use:

Mix 3-4 drops of lavender essential oil with ½ a teaspoon of almond oil. Massage the blend onto the troubled area. Let it sit there for a good 10 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

6. Green Tea

Green tea is a herbal tea popular worldwide for its innumerable skin benefits. It contains powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can give you relief from the symptoms of rosacea and help maintain the skin's pH balance.

How To Use:

Brew a fresh cup of unsweetened green tea. Allow it to cool off for a while. Dip a cotton ball in it and gently dab that cotton ball all over the affected area. Once done, let the residue settle in your skin for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar

Astringent in nature, apple cider vinegar is another home remedy that has been used for centuries for treating skin conditions like rosacea. Its application can make the redness go away and also reduce itchiness in the skin.

How To Use:

Blend 3-4 drops of apple cider vinegar with 1 tablespoon of distilled water. Soak a cotton ball in the blend and dab it gently on the affected area. After 5 minutes, rinse your skin with cold water.

To get relief from the frustrating symptoms of rosacea, you can try any of the above-stated remedies. Safe and highly effective, these remedies can subdue the symptoms and improve the appearance of your skin.