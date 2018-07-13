5 Ways To Use Mustard Oil For Skin Care

Very few of us have a grandmother who keeps telling us stories of the secret home ingredients to enhance our beauty. If you are lucky to have one such granny, then it is high time you should stop ignoring her advises and listen to her seriously.

Your granny knows the secret ingredients to treat all types of skin ailments that you might be suffering from. She may tell you to massage your head with warm mustard oil if you are losing your hair at an alarming rate.

You might be thinking that mustard oil is used for cooking (in almost all Indian households), so how can it be a remedy to a variety of skin ailments? If you still don't believe it, just start using this amazing oil as your daily beauty regimen.

Mustard oil is loaded with protein, vitamin E, calcium, vitamin B complex, omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin A. Thus, mustard oil can be a great remedy to treat a myriad of skin problems. Whether you have a tanned skin or dark spots, by using some home-made mustard oil masks, you can say good bye to all these skin problems in just a few days.

If you have chapped lips, mustard oil can cure it in a jiffy. Following are some of the most effective skin masks with the secret ingredient mustard oil; try these to clear all your doubts:

Cure Your Sun Tan With Mustard Oil

Are you afraid of the harsh sunrays? Then now you must stop worrying about it and hiding yourself in shade whenever you step out. Mustard oil can cure sun tan easily.

How?

Just take about 1 teaspoon mustard oil and massage your face with it for about 10-12 minutes. Wipe your face with a cotton ball soaked in water. Repeat this process for a few days to cure your tanned skin.

Dark Spot Treatment With Mustard Oil

Dark spots are undoubtedly the worst thing that can happen to your skin. These stubborn spots make your face look dull and as a result your face looks darker. Mustard oil can work wonders for treating dark spots.

How?

Take a bowl and add 2 tablespoons mustard oil, 1 tablespoon gram flour, 2 tablespoons curd and 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

Mix all the ingredients very well until you get a thick paste.

Apply the paste onto your affected region.

Leave the pack on your skin for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

Apply this face pack every alternate day and you will be able to notice your spots fading away in just a few days.

Enhance Your Complexion With Mustard Oil

Having a flawless skin is possible only in dreams. However, mustard oil comes to your rescue and makes this imaginary thing really possible. All you need is just two ingredients.

How?

Take a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of mustard oil to it.

Now add 1 tablespoon coconut oil.

Mix the above two oils and massage your face at night for about 15 minutes.

Wash your face with a gentle face wash. In just a few days you will get a softer, healthier and brighter skin.

Acne Treatment With Mustard Oil

Mustard oil contains omega 3 fatty acids which have the ability to cure the most stubborn acne. Mustard oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which help to combat the annoying pimples. All you need is mustard seeds and 1 litre of coconut oil.

How?

Take a pan and pour the coconut oil into it.

Add some mustard seeds and boil this mixture.

Leave this solution to cool down. Strain the solution and store it in a container.

Every night before going to bed, massage your face with this oil-solution. You will be able to see remarkable results in just a few weeks. And after that you can proudly say - "Good bye acne!"

Cure Skin Infections With Mustard Oil

Make a body scrub using the following ingredients - saffron, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, gram flour and sandalwood.

How?

Take a bowl and add 2-3 strands of saffron, 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon gram flour and 1 teaspoon sandalwood powder (or fresh sandalwood paste).

Mix all the ingredients very well and make a fine paste.

Add 2 tablespoons of mustard oil to this paste and mix nicely. Use this scrub twice in a week to get rid of the dead skin and ward off all your skin infections.

Apart from the above remedies, if you have a really dry and patchy skin, you can always bank on mustard oil which is enriched with vitamin E. Just take a few drops of this amazing oil and massage your skin in circular movement. This is one of the easiest ways to moisturize your dry skin and give it a radiant and healthy glow naturally.