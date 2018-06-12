5 Ingredients From Your Kitchen To Get Rid Of Forehead Wrinkles

Furrow lines, or frown lines (as they are ideally known), on your forehead is no longer something that you'd face only with old age. Stress and exhaustion have been highly linked to the occurrence of frown lines, even among the youth these days.

Especially attributed to ageing, noticing these forehead wrinkles can be quite annoying as well as depressing. Moreover, if you are young and not prepared to see such wrinkles anytime soon, then you could be in for a real shock.

More than seeking chemical-based treatments to eliminate the wrinkles, natural home-based remedies could be used, which are much easier and simpler. You will be glad to know that there are certain ingredients in almost every household that can be used to treat forehead wrinkles.

Factors Causing Forehead Wrinkles

There are several factors which together can cause forehead wrinkles much earlier than expected. These are unhealthy diet, genetics, lack of sleep, exposure to UV rays, smoking, alcohol consumption, drinking less water, repetitive excessive frowning, stress and depression.

The occipitofrontalis muscles are responsible for creating the horizontal lines/wrinkles on your forehead. The appearance of these lines is not limited to a certain age group. It actually can occur as early as in your twenties. It all depends on how well your skin is looked after - both internally as well as externally.

Getting Rid Of Forehead Wrinkles Using Home Remedies

Although completely eliminating furrow lines could take a while, it is advised that you use some of the below-mentioned ingredients to treat your forehead wrinkles, and in no time, you are sure to start seeing the results.

1. Almond Oil

You can use a few drops of sweet almond oil and massage it on your forehead. Leave it on for a few minutes after massaging. This is best done every night just before your bedtime. This will allow the oil to work on your skin the entire night.

Almond oil is known for its moisturizing power and also its capability of keeping the skin smooth. It also rejuvenates the skin. It has emollient property that keeps the skin well hydrated and moisturized. Prevention of forehead wrinkles depends on how well your skin is moisturized.

2. Jojoba Oil

Use a few drops of jojoba oil. Massage your forehead with the oil using your fingertips. The massaging should be done in the upward direction. Do this for a minute or two. Leave it on your forehead for about 20 minutes and then rinse off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this process daily. This should preferably be done before bedtime. Jojoba oil is high in vitamin E. This helps in the elimination of forehead wrinkles. Jojoba oil is also known to contain esters that are great in slowing down the process of skin ageing.

3. Egg White + Aloe Vera Gel

Use one egg and about two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel. Mix the egg white and the aloe vera gel. Apply this mix to your forehead. If you wish, you can add it to your entire face as well. Leave this pack on your forehead/face for about 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse it off using lukewarm water. Apply this pack of egg white and aloe vera gel twice or thrice per week.

Aloe vera and egg white are known for their vitamin E richness. Vitamin E has been over time referred to as the "youth vitamin". Skin is kept nourished and supple with the use of aloe vera. It also contains malic acid that is known for its fine lines-reducing capability. The albumin present in egg white helps in tightening and toning the skin.

4. Citrus Fruits

Dip a cotton ball in fresh lemon juice and apply it over your forehead. In case you have a sensitive skin, it is advised that you first dilute the lemon juice. To the lemon juice, you can add an equal amount of water in order to dilute it. After application, let it air dry naturally. Then, you can rinse using water.

Another form of applying the combination of citrus fruits is by grinding the skin of citrus fruits such as that of oranges and lemons. This can be mixed with rose water and applied on the face. Citrus fruits when consumed and incorporated into one's daily diet also ensure good skin health.

Apply lemon juice on your forehead once daily.

Vitamins C and E are important for good skin health and both oranges and lemons have these in abundance. Citrus fruits are known for maintaining the smooth texture of the skin. Citrus fruits ensure that your youthful appearance is maintained. This is made possible due to the presence of flavonoids in citrus fruits that are capable of strengthening the capillaries and also effective in maintaining the collagen and elastin found in the skin.

5. Castor Oil

You can apply one or two drops of castor oil on your forehead. The application should be done using a gentle tapping motion. Do it before bedtime and leave it on for the entire night. Castor oil being light in texture serves to be best used even during the daytime.

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid that is a good skin-conditioning agent. Castor oil also contains antioxidants that ensure that the skin on the forehead is kept healthy and free of wrinkles.

Apart from the above ingredients, you can also use a few drops of olive oil to massage your forehead. Massage the area around the wrinkles on your forehead using warm olive oil. Use gentle downward to upward motions. Do this for about 10 minutes.

You can also add a few drops of coconut oil to this. Try to do this once or twice daily. Olive oil is great in keeping the skin well hydrated. The massaging movements improve the circulation of the facial tissues.

So, by using the above-mentioned natural home remedies, you can get rid of your forehead wrinkles easily and quickly. If you are worried about the wrinkles appearing all of a sudden on your forehead, then along with an improved lifestyle, try incorporating the above-mentioned methods in order to treat the wrinkles safely and effectively.