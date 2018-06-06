5 Fenugreek Seeds Hair Mask Recipes For Thick And Bouncy Hair

Fenugreek (methi) is a widely used hair care ingredient that is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that possess the ability to improve the hair's health and treat troubling conditions.

While fenugreek seeds are often used for promoting hair growth, they can also be used for treating unsightly problems like hair thinning, an exceedingly common problem that numerous women are plagued with.

A high content of folic acid, potassium and vitamins A and C in fenugreek seeds makes it a highly effective remedy for adding volume to thin hair. Its regular usage can help you attain thick and bouncy hair.

Here, we've listed 5 hair mask recipes using fenugreek seeds that can help you achieve gorgeous and voluminous locks.

1. With Amla Oil

Amla oil, a storehouse of vitamin C and flavonoids, when combined with the goodness of fenugreek seeds can provide strength to the hair shaft and help your hair appear bouncy and thick.

How To Use:

• Soak a handful of fenugreek seeds in a bowl of water for 5-6 hours.

• Mash the seeds and add 1 tablespoon of amla oil to it.

• Mix the components to get the paste ready.

• Apply it to your hair and leave it on for 40 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

2. With Coconut Milk

A rich source of nutrients, coconut milk provides nourishment to hair. And, when it is used with fenugreek seeds, it can create more volume in your hair.

How To Use:

• Grind a handful of fenugreek seeds and mix the powder with 2-3 tablespoons of coconut milk.

• Put the prepared material all over the scalp area.

• Allow it to stay there for 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

3. With Henna Leaves And Olive Oil

Henna is an age-old remedy for strengthening hair follicles, while olive oil is known to promote healthy growth of hair. These two ingredients combined with fenugreek seeds can help you attain strong and thick hair.

How To Use:

• Let a handful of fenugreek seeds soak in a bowl of water for the night.

• In the morning, mash the seeds and mix with the crushed henna leaves and 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil.

• Massage the creamy material onto your scalp.

• Leave it there for another 40-45 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

4. With Almond Oil

Almond oil contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. These properties teamed with the goodness of fenugreek seeds can effectively add volume to your hair.

How To Use:

• Put a handful of fenugreek seeds in a grinder to get the powder ready.

• Mix with 1 tablespoon of almond oil to get this hair-thickening mask ready.

• Spread it all over your scalp.

• Let it sit there for 30 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

5. With Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel and fenugreek seeds together can provide nourishment to your tresses and help them become shiny and bouncy.

How To Use:

• Thoroughly mash soaked fenugreek seeds and mix with it 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

• Apply the prepared mask to your hair.

• Leave it on overnight.

• Wash off the dried residue with lukewarm water and shampoo.

Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds

Well, apart from the commonly known benefits of fenugreek seeds, here are some unknown facts you might want to know:

It prevents hair loss. It contains hormones that help in promoting hair growth, thus reducing hair loss.

It prevents hair breakage.

It fights dandruff.

It prevents premature greying of the hair.

So, include any of these homemade hair masks in your beauty routine to be able to reap the rewards.

Also, do let us know in the comments section below if you liked these homemade recipes for getting bouncy and shiny hair.