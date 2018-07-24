2 Ways To Get Fuller Eyebrows And Eyelashes Using Castor Oil

Long, black, beautiful eyelashes and thick eyebrows are every woman's dream. It makes your eyes look beautiful and gorgeous. But, unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with it. Some women have very thin eyebrows and scanty eyelashes.

This can be due to excessive plucking or waxing of the eyebrows and using cheap products on the lashes. Growing thicker eyebrows can be little bit difficult for people with rapid brow loss and thinning hair.

Nowadays, people are willing to spend a lot of money on cosmetic products to achieve thicker brows and lashes. For e.g., mascara helps in providing beautiful and fuller lashes, but these artificial methods will not work for a long time.

So, the best way to get fuller and thicker eyebrows and eyelashes is by using castor oil. Yes, you heard it right. So, today in this article we will discuss about the benefits of castor oil and how it aids in providing us with fuller and thicker brows and lashes. Let's take a look now.

What Is Castor Oil?

Castor oil has a lot of benefits, especially for the skin and hair. This oil contains different vitamins and minerals that are great for the hair and skin. It contains omega-6 essential fatty acids, vitamin E and other essential minerals that help to provide nutrition to the hair follicles. Castor oil is a natural humectant, meaning it helps to retain moisture into the skin. Since castor oil is rich in fatty acids, it makes a perfect beauty ingredient that helps in triggering hair growth. The best thing about castor oil is it's cheap and is a natural alternative for preserving hair. So, this oil works best for people who want to grow their eyebrows and lashes.

Why Is Castor Oil Good For Eyelashes And Eyebrows?

Castor oil is loaded with vitamins, minerals, proteins and antibacterial properties that help to strengthen and hydrate the eyelashes. Since it can naturally moisturize and hydrate the area where it's applied, it makes the eyelashes grow quickly. It has the ability to penetrate deep into the skin and this, in turn, aids in quicker hair growth.

Most women tend to over pluck, wax or shave their eyebrows to an extent that their brows stop growing the way it used to. And the easy way to mask it is by using an eyebrow pencil, but that's just a quick fix and it takes a lot of time.

So, the simplest way to get fuller brows is by using castor oil. This amazing oil has medicinal and therapeutic benefits and is undoubtedly one of the best natural treatments for eyelashes and eyebrow hair growth. Castor oil acts like a serum that aids in quicker, thicker and fuller brow hair growth.

Now, we will teach you 2 simple ways that you can use castor oil to attain fuller and thicker eyebrows and eyelashes.

1. Plain Castor Oil:

Materials required:

• Castor oil

• Cotton swabs

Procedure:

1. Wash your face with a cleanser and remove all makeup. Dry your face with a clean towel.

2. Soak a cotton swab in castor oil and rub it along your lash line and eyebrows. Make sure you coat the roots with oil.

3. Leave it on overnight.

4. Wash your face with a cleanser and warm water.

5. Repeat this process every night for a minimum of 6-7 weeks.

2. Homemade Serum:

Homemade serums are the best and also easy to make. And the only ingredients that are required are castor oil, aloe vera gel and vitamin E capsules.

Castor oil strengthens and moisturizes the hair follicles.

Aloe vera gel prevents hair breakage, and adds a natural shine to the brows and lashes.

Vitamin E oil boosts hair growth.

Procedure:

• In a bowl, add ½ a teaspoon of fresh aloe vera gel, ½ teaspoon of castor oil and 4 vitamin E oil capsules extract.

• Mix them well and transfer the serum into a small container.

• Before going to bed, take a clean mascara wand or a cotton swab and dip it into the serum.

• Gently coat your eyelashes and eyebrows with this homemade serum and leave it on.

• Wash your face in the morning with warm water.

• Use this serum every night for 2 months.

Tips To Remember:

• Apply castor oil couple of hours before bedtime. This is because the oil will get more time to penetrate deep into the follicles and aids in faster, thicker and fuller brow length and lash growth.

• Care must be taken when applying castor oil, as it might go inside the eyes. If this happens, wash your eyes immediately.

• To remove castor oil from the lashes and brows, you can use a makeup remover or water.

• Do not rub or pull your eyelashes and eyebrows while removing castor oil.