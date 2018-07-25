2 Amazing DIY Eyelash Growth Serums Using Essential Oils

Using a growth serum for eyelashes is a time-tested beauty technique that can help the lashes grow longer and thicker. And, given the fact that nowadays a majority of women are plagued with the thinning-lashes problem, these serums have become some of the most sought-after beauty products all over the world.

There are a variety of factors ranging from health-related problems to the excess use of makeup items like mascara that can cause the eyelashes to either become thin or fall off too easily.

In today's time, maximum women rely on lash extensions or makeup items like mascara to make their lashes appear luscious and thick. If you're one of them, then do read on, as today, we're letting you know about a potent and inexpensive alternative to commercial eyelash growth serums.

We're talking about natural DIY eyelash growth serums. The primary ingredients of these serums are essential oils. Celebrated worldwide for their innumerable beauty benefits, these oils can boost the growth of healthy, thick and strong eyelashes. Moreover, they are easy to prepare and are sans harsh chemicals.

Here, we've listed the recipes for two amazing and highly effective DIY eyelash growth serums using essential oils. You can use any of these recipes to give your lashes the TLC that they truly deserve.

Must Read: Home Remedies For Weak & Brittle Eyelashes That Work!

Take a look at the recipes here:

Recipe 1:

Both lavender essential oil and rosemary essential oil are known to encourage the growth of strong and healthy hair. Their application can promote blood flow in the underactive hair follicles, thereby boosting the growth of lashes and make them appear luscious.

What You'll Need:

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

2 drops of rosemary oil

1 teaspoon of sweet almond oil

1 teaspoon of castor oil

Instructions:

- Put a funnel in a clear mascara tube.

- Pour ingredients one by one in the tube.

- Close the lid and shake the tube to mix the components.

- Apply a coat of this serum on your eyelashes before going to bed.

- You can apply this serum on a daily basis for visible results.

- In the morning, wipe off the residue with a wet cotton ball.

Recipe 2:

Cedarwood essential oil has always been a true favourite remedy for improving the appearance of eyelashes. This remarkable essential oil can make the lashes grow strong and stop them from falling out easily. It is widely used as a key ingredient in many growth-boosting eyelash serums.

What You'll Need:

5-6 drops of cedarwood essential oil

2 vitamin E oil capsules

½ teaspoon of coconut oil

Instructions:

- Scoop out the oil from the vitamin E capsules.

- Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix.

- Transfer the resulting blend in a clear mascara tube.

- Shake the tube well before you use the serum.

- Carefully apply just a single coat of this serum to each of your eyelashes.

- Try this before going to bed for 4-5 weeks for visible results.

Caution: Be careful while applying the serum to the lashes to prevent it from getting into your eyes. Also, make sure to just apply a single coat, as overdoing it can cause dripping.

How to Thicken Eyelashes & Eyebrows at Home, पतली पलकें और भौंह को बनाए घना | DIY | BoldSky

Benefits Of Other Oils Used:

Castor Oil - Castor oil is an age-old ingredient for encouraging the growth of healthy and strong hair. This natural oil can nourish the hair follicles and help them grow thick and long.

Vitamin E Oil - This is another excellent oil for improving the condition of your eyelashes. Not only does it promote the growth of hair follicles but also helps it become strong and thick. Topical application of this oil can help you get flaunt-worthy eyelashes.

Coconut Oil - The nourishing ability of coconut oil enables it to support lash growth. Adding it to the serum can further enhance its impact and help you attain visible results.

Sweet Almond Oil - A rich source of vitamin E, fats and magnesium, sweet almond oil is another incredible oil that can help your hair follicles retain moisture and improve their texture. Usage of this oil can help you attain thick and strong eyelashes.

All the ingredients used in preparing the above-stated growth-boosting lash serums are loaded with properties that can boost the health of the eyelashes and make them appear naturally beautiful. So, give them a try to get flaunt-worthy eyelashes.