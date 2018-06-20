10 Wonderful Essential Oils You Can Add To Your Body Wash

A body wash is an essential skin care product that is a part of everyone's daily cleansing routine. This product can clean your skin, ward off infections and leave it feeling fresh and smooth.

Most of us use store-bought body wash products. These products are formulated for deep-cleansing purpose and to make sure that your skin stays clean and problem free.

However, if you wish to intensify the effect of a body wash, then all you need to do is add a few drops of a skin-benefiting essential oil. Yep, you read that right. Just adding a few drops of few essential oils can nourish your skin, ward off infections and leave your skin smelling fantastic for the rest of the day.

Certain essential oils like lavender essential oil, chamomile essential oil, etc., are famous for their refreshing and uplifting scent that can keep body odour at bay. Also, they are packed with antibacterial and antiseptic properties that can prevent germs from causing any harm to your skin.

Here, we have rounded up some of the best essential oils you can add to your body wash to enhance its impact and help your skin look gorgeous and stay healthy.

Note: Combine a few drops of an essential oil with a carrier oil and test it on a patch of your skin prior to using it with your body wash.

1. Lavender Essential Oil

The innumerable skin benefits and the flowery scent of lavender essential oil make it one of the best essential oils you can add to your body wash. It can soothe dry skin and also combat infection-causing bacteria.

2. Chamomile Essential Oil

Widely used for its aromatic and skin-benefiting properties, chamomile essential oil is often hailed as a must-use essential oil. Adding it to your regular body wash can help your skin in numerous ways. It can clean your skin from well under the surface and leave it smelling great.

3. Frankincense Essential Oil

Frankincense essential oil is known to go well with all skin types. The antibacterial properties of this essential oil can remove the infection-causing bacteria from your skin and its earthy aroma can leave your skin smelling lovely.

4. Geranium Essential Oil

Geranium essential oil can encourage blood circulation in the skin, improve skin's elasticity and remove the dirt from the deep layers of the skin. Meanwhile, the flowery scent of this essential oil can leave your skin smelling lovely and feeling fresh.

5. Ylang Ylang Essential Oil

The calming properties of ylang ylang essential oil make it an ideal remedy for soothing irritated skin and getting rid of itchiness. Moreover, its sweet floral fragrance can help your skin smell fantastic for a really long time.

6. Lemongrass Essential Oil

Lemongrass essential oil is capable of killing germs that often settle on the skin's surface and cause infections. It can also provide a radiant glow to the skin and its refreshing scent can help your skin smell lovely all day long.

7. Neroli Essential Oil

A rich source of antiseptic properties, neroli essential oil is another excellent essential oil that you can add to your regular unscented body wash to enhance its impact. This essential oil can regenerate the skin cells and when you use it with your body wash, it can help your skin to feel fresh and smelling good.

8. Jasmine Essential Oil

Popular for its uplifting, floral scent, jasmine essential oil is also a powerhouse of skin-benefiting properties. It can nourish your skin and help it retain moisture. Just add a few drops of this essential oil to your everyday body wash to reap the rewards.

9. Rosemary Essential Oil

Famous for its therapeutic properties, rosemary essential oil has a camphor-like smell. Adding a few drops of this incredible earthy oil cannot just enhance the cleaning ability of your body wash but also help your skin smell great.

10. Sandalwood Essential Oil

The antiseptic properties and the rich woody scent of sandalwood essential oil make it one of the best essential oils for skin care purposes. And using it with your regular shower gel can further intensify the cleaning abilities of the store-bought gel.

So, add a few drops of any of these essential oils to your regular unscented body wash to improve the condition of your skin and help it smell fresh and lovely after a shower.