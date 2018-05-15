10 Ways You Can Use Raw Milk For Soft, Smooth Skin

Since early childhood, all of us have been taught that consumption of milk is something that we must do. The high calcium content of the same is something all of us are pretty familiar with. Thus, this is all the way more important for children in their growing up years and for adults (particularly women) over the age of 50.

In addition to the role that it plays in the physical and mental growth of an individual, another important aspect of raw milk that we often ignore is its beauty benefits.

For most of the beauty benefits of milk, raw milk is preferred. This is because boiling of milk dries many of the vital nutrients from it. Thus, if you want to make the most of the beauty benefits of milk, you might want to try out these ten amazing hacks with raw milk.

1. Moisturizer

• Take raw milk and add 2/3rd teaspoon of gram flour to it and mix well. Once that is done, add a few drops each of rose water and raw honey and beat the same well.

• Apply this all over the face and neck and allow it to stand for 10 minutes, after which you can rinse it off with lukewarm water.

• The reason why raw milk works so well as a moisturizer is because of the fact that it penetrates through the different layers of the skin to offer conditioning from within and tackle problems of winter dryness.

2. Adds Glow

• In order to add a nice glow to your skin, all that you have to do is to add sugar to raw milk.

• The same is then applied all over the face, in order to reverse the signs of ageing and remove all the tiredness from the face. This also tackles dullness and gives the skin a nice glow.

3. Skin Toner

• As stated earlier, since raw milk is able to penetrate well into the skin, it is able to deeply cleanse the pores of unwanted serum, oil, dirt and even blackheads.

• Here, you need to take 100 grams of raw milk and the juice of a quarter of a lemon in a glass bowl and mix them well.

• A cotton ball should be dabbed in it and the same should be then applied all over the face in a gentle circular motion. After about 10 minutes, wash it off with cold water and pat dry the face.

4. Anti-tan Mask

• In today's world, the skin is subjected to a lot of stress because of all the pollution. In such a situation, it is obvious that once it comes in contact with the sun, there is a lot of tanning. In order to prevent such a thing from happening, anti-tan masks are used.

• For this, one needs to soak about 5 almonds and the same quantity of dates in raw milk for an hour. A portion of this paste must be taken and applied on the face and left for 15-20 minutes.

• To the rest of the paste, a tablespoon of water should be added to form a scrub. The face should then be scrubbed with the paste for a couple of minutes, after which you could rinse it off. The anti-tan treatment is finally complete.

5. Fairness Agent

• Raw milk has certain ingredients that keep a check on the tyrosine, the melanin-controlling hormone that is responsible for skin darkening.

• The reduction in the secretion of tyrosine gives the skin a lighter tone by freeing it from unwanted oil and dirt.

• In order to make the most use of raw milk as a fairness agent, you can mix the same with sandalwood

6. Anti-acne Agent

• Here, all you have to do is to take 2/3rd tablespoon of fuller's earth and add it to raw milk. The mixture should be beaten until a thick paste is formed.

• If you have a dry skin, add rose water to the mixture. In case you don't, you can leave the mixture as it is.

• Apply the same all over your face and let it stand for 5 minutes, after which you can rub it off with lukewarm water.

7. Natural Sunscreen

• In order to prevent the skin against sun damage, you can use the powers of raw milk.

• Here, all that you have to do is mix raw milk with curd and apply it evenly all over your face, half an hour before you step out in the sun. This will ensure that your skin is protected from the harmful UV rays of the sun for 3 to 4 hours at a stretch.

8. Adds Radiance

• Raw milk fights dark spots and acne marks and leaves the skin in a tone that is three times lighter.

• For this, all that you have to do is take a pinch of turmeric to raw milk. After that, add a little of saffron powder and beat the mixture well. In case you feel that the mixture is a bit too thin, you can add besan powder to the same. This paste can then be applied all over the face to give it a flawless radiance.

9. Dry Skin Treatment

• Here, all that you have to do is take a couple of tablespoons of raw milk and mix that with a tablespoon of honey.

• A cotton ball should be dabbed in the mixture and the face should be massaged with it for the next one hour. After washing off the same, the skin is left feeling moisturized and fresh.

• In case your skin is over dry and flaky, you may want to consider adding mashed banana to the mixture.

10. Comfort Bath

• Fill a bath tub with water and to that, add a couple of litres of raw milk.

• In case you want to add anti-ageing benefits, you may consider the addition of a few tablespoons of lemon juice. In order to complete the rejuvenating look, go ahead and add a few rose petals.

• This bath mixture will not only relax you, but will also make the skin look youthful for years.