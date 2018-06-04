10 Superb Ingredients From Your Kitchen To Get Rid Of Dry Hair

Have you ever had a bad hair day? Literally, on a particular day, have you felt your hair looking extremely unattractive? Has it been dry, frizzy, tangled or difficult to manage?

Well, you are not alone! This is a problem experienced by many. So, how do you manage your hair when it becomes dry? Let us find out.

What Causes Dry Hair?

Less lubrication by the scalp: If your scalp fails to produce enough oil, and therefore doesn't moisturize your hair, then it can make your hair dry.

Loss of moisture from hair: In case the moisture escapes from your hair, even that could lead to dryness.

Climate: Your hair could turn dry because of extreme climates as well. For instance, being overexposed to the sun during summers or to extreme cold during winters and subsequent heating indoors to avoid the cold, which could result in dry hair. Dust and dry weather are other reasons.

Habits: Habits such as excessive swimming, usage of alcohol-based products on a regular basis, brushing wet hair, etc., could lead to dry hair.

Wrong hair products: Using harsh hair products such as oil, shampoo, conditioner, styling products, etc., that may not suit your hair type is another reason why the hair tends to become dry.

Frequent hair-styling: The hair can get dry by frequent or prolonged hair-styling practices such as blow-drying, electric curlers, straighteners, straightening irons, etc., or by chemically dying them.

Hormonal issues: Thyroid hormone-related issues such as Hypoparathyroidism (excess of thyroid hormones) or Hypothyroidism (lack of thyroid hormones), both can lead to dry hair.

Medical disorders: Dry hair is known to be a direct consequence of at least 2 medical conditions. In case of Anorexia nervosa, which is a commonly observed eating disorder especially in young women, the person restricts food intake to avoid gaining weight. This habit could lead to malnourishment, causing dry hair and skin. Another medical disorder is the genetic condition called Menkes syndrome, which impacts copper levels in the body, directly affecting the health of the hair, thereby causing dryness.

How Should You Tackle Dry Hair?

You would come across various brands in the market, offering chemical-free products as remedies for dry hair. They would boast of making the hair smooth, shiny and healthy. However, some of these options may really not solve the problem for you, but may lead to adverse side-effects such as dandruff, more drying of the scalp and hair, itching and so on.

Hence, the best way would be to switch to natural ways to manage dry hair, with absolutely no side effects and best possible after effects.

Following are the 10 ingredients commonly found in your kitchen, which can help you naturally get rid of dry hair:

Honey: It's a superb ingredient, been popular as a beauty product since ages. With excellent moisturizing properties, honey helps keep the hair naturally moisturized and conditioned, and makes it lustrous. Adding it to the shampoo before washing off can do wonders for your hair.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Over usage of shampoo, conditioner, or any other hair product tends to leave certain residue on the hair, and apple cider vinegar may be helpful in the removal of this residue. The presence of acetic acid in the apple cider vinegar helps get rid of the chemical spread on the scalp, resulting in overall shiny and thick hair.

It may be applied to the hair along with olive oil and egg whites for 20-25 minutes, before rinsing off the mixture with cold water.

Butter: Most people love having butter in their diet! But do you know, butter can be termed as an excellent ingredient to treat dry and brittle hair? Simply massage it in a melted or semi-melted form into the scalp and hair, and rinse it off with shampoo after 25-30 minutes for attaining smooth hair.

Gram flour: It is one of the preferred beauty ingredients for beautiful shiny hair. Hair pack prepared with Gram flour with a good amount of coconut milk is a brilliant way to nourish the hair.

Banana: A hair mask made with banana helps keep the natural moisture in the hair intact, making it soft and lovely. Being rich in vitamin B, vitamin C, various antioxidants, etc., bananas help detoxify the scalp and hair both.

Papaya: Apart from banana, papaya is another fruit which is useful in treating dry hair. The presence of vitamin E and vitamin A in papaya makes it a fantastic option to make the hair healthy from within. Consuming papaya in the food form or as a hair mask has brilliant results for maintaining the quality of hair.

Curry leaves: They comprise vitamins, calcium, iron and phosphorus, which make for an excellent remedy for dry hair. Make a paste of 5-6 curry leaves and coconut oil by mixing them and heating them, and apply the paste on your scalp and hair gently. Keep it on for 20 minutes, and wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can trust his natural remedy for instantly bringing a shine to your dull and dry hair.

Olive oil: Massage the scalp with olive oil in a circular motion to improve the blood circulation. This enhances good hair growth. Also, olive oil keeps the hair moisturized.

Yogurt: Apply yogurt all over your scalp and hair, and rinse it after 25-30 minutes. The dry hair tremendously benefits by the moisturizing and conditioning abilities of yogurt.

Fenugreek seeds: Helpful in getting rid of scalp infections or impurities, fenugreek seeds boost healthy hair growth and conditioning. The process to use them starts with soaking around 2-3 spoonfuls of fenugreek seeds in clean water overnight, crushing them next day to make a fine paste with honey, coconut oil or olive oil and applying it to your scalp and locks, and finally washing it off after 40-45 minutes.

These are few of the natural ingredients readily available in the kitchen, which are most beneficial for people with dry hair or scalp.

Owing to the long-term benefits and ease of usage, all or any of these options may be regularly used as definite remedies, against artificial products.