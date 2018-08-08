10 Impressive Benefits Of Macadamia Nut Oil For Skin

Have you tried using macadamia oil on your skin? If not, then you should because this beautiful nut has numerous skincare benefits. Macadamia oil is the ideal carrier oil for skincare products and this oil is gaining popularity. No doubt there are excellent skincare products in the market that promise you to give a healthy glow, reverse the signs of ageing, combat dry skin or balancing oily skin. All these products are loaded with chemicals so that it works on the skin faster, but it's really not good for the skin in the long run. So, it's always better to keep it natural and safe, right?

Skincare oils work better than oil-free products as it help to normalize oil production, reduce the signs of ageing, and smoothen out the texture of the skin. Natural oils do not clog pores or cause oily skin. Different skin types and individuals react differently to skincare oils, but macadamia oil works best for all kinds of skin types and it's tolerable as well.

What Is Macadamia Nut Oil And Where Is It Derived From?

As the name implies, macadamia oil is derived from macadamia nut, a native to Australia. The cultivation of this crop has spread wide and far and now Hawaii is the chief producer of this nut. Macadamia oil has a high nutritional quotient, and it contains linoleic oil, palmitoleic oil and oleic oil that are extremely healthy when consumed.

Macadamia oil is also used in beauty industries because of its stable nature and good fat content. It's also has a high concentration of antioxidants and fatty acids that work great for the skin. Macadamia oil along with other natural oils can make a perfect face cleanser and a face mask.

Now, let us check out the how macadamia oil is beneficial for the skin. Let's take a look now.

Benefits Of Macadamia Nut Oil For the Skin:

1. Soothes Sunburn

Sunburn means painful and inflamed skin. The harmful UV rays of the skin damage your skin and thus cause the skin to turn red. So, macadamia oil helps to soothe and relieve the nasty sunburn because it contains fatty acids which act as powerful anti-inflammatory agents.

Procedure:

• You can simply dab macadamia oil on the affected areas or you can combine ¼ cup of macadamia nut oil with 7-8 drops of peppermint essential oil.

• Apply a thin layer onto the sunburnt skin and let it sit for some time.

• This helps to speed up the healing process.

2. Works As A Moisturiser

Macadamia nut oil is packed with essential fatty acids, such as oleic, linoleic and palmitoleic acids that act as a moisturizing agent for the skin. The fatty acids help to nourish the skin, keeps the skin hydrated, combats dry and flaky skin and helps to lock in the moisture.

Procedure:

• Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and then pat it dry.

• Put 2-3 drops of macadamia nut oil on your palm and gently massage it on your face.

• You can use this every day as a skin moisturiser.

3. Keeps Wrinkles And Fine Lines At Bay

Palmitoleic acid found in macadamia nut oil offers great anti-ageing skin benefits. As we age our skin tends to lose its elasticity, so macadamia nut oil helps to restore the skin's elasticity and keeps it firm and taut.

Procedure:

• Apply few drops of macadamia nut oil into the skin every day.

• Regular use of macadamia nut oil helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin and makes the skin look youthful and supple.

4. Softens Rough Patches

Linoleic acid found in macadamia nut oil acts as a great source of moisturising agent. This fatty acid prevents trans-epidermal water loss which can leave the skin dry, dehydrated, rough and patchy. Regular use of macadamia nut oil helps to make the skin smooth and supple.

5. Fights Acne

The strong anti-inflammatory properties present in macadamia nut oil helps to reduce the appearance of pimples. This oil penetrates easily into the skin without leaving it greasy and oily. It helps to moisturise acne-prone skin.

Procedure:

• Mix equal amount of lavender essential oil with macadamia oil.

• Massage it on to your skin and leave it on.

• Use this every day until you are satisfied with the result.

6. Balances Oily Skin

Macadamia nut oil is great for oily skin as this oil helps to regulate the production of sebum. For acne-prone and oily skin, macadamia nut oil is just the right choice. You can use this magical oil as a facial cleanser, as a night time moisturiser and to normalize the skin.

7. Helps You Get Rid Of Eczema And Other Inflammatory Skin Conditions

Macadamia nut oil helps to moisturise dry eczema patches and relieves itchiness. Due to its powerful anti-inflammatory properties, the oil helps to treat inflammation and irritated skin.

8. Helps To Fade Scars

The fatty acids present in macadamia nut oil like linoleic, oleic and palmitoleic acids play an important role in nourishing and healing the skin. The wonderful nutrients help to speed up the healing process and fade scars.

Procedure:

• You can make your own scar fading serum by adding essential oils for scar along with macadamia nut oil or you can simply use the oil itself.

9. Works As A Cleanser

As compared to other oils, macadamia oil has a relatively light consistency. It works well in purifying all kinds of skin types, including acne-prone skin.

Procedure:

• In a bowl, combine ½ a cup of macadamia oil, 2 tablespoons of rosehip oil and 10 drops of tea tree essential oil.

• Now massage a few drops of this oil on your face with clean fingertips.

• Wring a thin microfibre cloth in hot water and dab it on your skin. This allows the pores to open up and helps to deep clean your skin.

• Repeat this once or twice or more until the oil has penetrated.

• Do this every evening after you remove your make-up.

10. Contains SPF:

Believe it or not, some oils have natural SPF that help prevent sunburn, and among those oils is macadamia nut oil. This oil has about an SPF of about 6 to 8. It also contains cinnamic acid, a powerful compound that is known for its natural sun protection properties.

Procedure:

• Apply macadamia nut oil every day before going outside.

• It not only helps to protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun but also helps to keep the skin moisturised and hydrated.

Tips:

Before you apply this oil, make sure that you do a patch test first. Do a patch test on your inner wrist or elbow and see if you are allergic or not. If you notice any burning or itching sensation then do not use macadamia nut oil.

But if you are not allergic to it, then do reap the benefit of this magical oil. So, ladies, try it out and you will definitely love it. Till then, stay beautiful.