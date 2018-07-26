10 Dry Skin Do’s And Don’ts You Should Remember

It is a well-known fact that not taking proper care of dry skin type can cause skin issues as it is highly prone to breakouts, flakiness and itchiness.

It is not uncommon for people with this skin type to be affected with skin disorders like Eczema and Psoriasis. Apart from these disorders, there are many other problems that accompany the dry skin type. From dullness to premature ageing, there are tons of things that can occur if you do not take good care of dry skin type.

To prevent such problems and maintain the skin's natural beauty, it is essential for people with this skin type to follow certain dos and don'ts. Although these tips may seem generic, they can make a world of difference to dry skin. Moreover, they are easy to follow and can help you achieve smooth and soft skin.

To simplify things for you, today at Boldsky we've rounded up 10 dry skin dos and don'ts that you should remember. These tips can have a far-reaching impact on the state of your skin.

Dos For Dry Skin

1. Do Exfoliate Regularly

Regular exfoliation is essential for dry skin type. Even if your skin does not look oily, you should exfoliate it once a week to keep the pores clean and clear. Lack of exfoliation is often cited as a common reason for unsightly breakouts in dry skin type.

2. Do Shower With Lukewarm Water

Another simple yet effective thing for dry skin is lukewarm water. Instead of using cold or hot water, you should use lukewarm water. Lukewarm water does not rob your skin off of its natural moisture or leave it feeling dry and dehydrated.

3. Do Carry A Cream In Your Bag

This is something that everyone with dry skin should follow. Always keep a cream or lotion handy. Whenever your skin starts to feel dry, just use the products to seal in the moisture. Letting the skin stay dry for a long period of time can cause premature ageing.

4. Do Use Products Made For Dry Skin

There are plenty of skin care products and make-up items available in the beauty stores that are specifically formulated for dry skin type. It is crucial to use such products to make sure that your skin stays healthy and pretty.

5. Do Use Face Oils

Face oils can work wonders on the dry skin type. They possess properties that can provide deep nourishment to the skin and help retain moisture. Application of face oils can soothe and moisturise this skin type whilst keeping flakiness at bay.

Don'ts For Dry Skin

6. Don't Dry Your Skin Before Applying Moisturiser

Completely drying your skin before applying moisturiser can wreak havoc on your skin. It can weaken your skin's protective barrier and lead to a plethora of problems. To prevent that, do not completely dry your skin, instead, let it stay little damp before applying moisturiser for better absorption.

7. Don't Scrub Your Skin Aggressively

Scrubbing dry skin aggressively can cause harm to the protective layer of the skin. To prevent that, just scrub your skin gently and in circular motions for better blood circulation.

8. Don't Leave Your Skin Dehydrated

Allowing dry skin to stay dehydrated for a long period of time can cause long-term damage to its health. To maintain its health and glow, keep your skin hydrated either by consuming ample amount of water or using hydrating toners.

9. Don't Use Products Loaded With Alcohol

Skin care products loaded with alcohol can have an adverse effect on the state of dry skin. These products can exacerbate the dryness. So, read the label before buying a skincare item or make-up product.

10. Don't Use Powder Make-up

People with dry skin should stay away from powder make-up, as not only can such cosmetics make your skin look flaky but also cause permanent damage. Instead rely on liquid make-up items to get an appealing look and also, to maintain your skin's overall health.

Help your dry skin type stay well moisturised and youthful by following these dos and don'ts.