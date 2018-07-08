8 Amazing Cocoa Face Masks To Get Glowing Skin

Chocolate is one of the most powerful things in the world. No, really. It can brighten up people's mood, it can make someone happy, it improves memory, it can mend broken hearts, it brings along so many feelings.

Chocolate makes everything better, well, unless you aren't a great fan of it. But here's a reason to like chocolate all the more! It's not just great for your taste buds; it has amazing benefits for your skin as well! Technically speaking, it's the cocoa that works its magic.

Why Are You Praising Cocoa And Chocolate So Much?

Haven't you always wanted to have healthy glowing skin? Cocoa precisely helps your skin attain that state.

To list a few benefits - it is rich in antioxidants and minerals like iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium etc., is an anti-aging agent, increases the production of collagen, keeps the skin hydrated, tightens your skin and reduces puffiness, reduces acne and pimples, reduces dullness, removes dead skin cells, prevents skin from tanning, repairs the skin, etc. Okay, okay, that's a lot.

What makes it even better is the fact that it can be used on all skin types! One thing to note is that while we refer to cocoa, we mean organic and unsweetened cocoa powder only.

Let's hop on to these 8 awesome cocoa mask recipes which only cost a dime a dozen as you'd probably have most of these ingredients in and around your home.

1. Cocoa, Gram Flour And Yoghurt



Gram flour is an excellent option for people who're keen on fighting acne, reducing tan, removing dead skin cells and cleansing the skin overall. Yoghurt has multiple benefits including the fact that it unclogs pores and acts as a natural antimicrobial agent which will keep away harmful bacteria.

You can also add lemon to this face mask if you want an added effect or want to brighten the complexion.

Things you're going to need:

• Half a cup cocoa powder

• 1 tablespoon gram flour

• 1-2 teaspoons yoghurt

• Juice of half a lemon (optional)

Mix the ingredients well in a bowl until it forms a smooth paste without lumps. Apply and let dry for half an hour. Wash it off with water. Note that some people's skins are sensitive to lemons and hence, moisturising the face after washing it off would be a good idea. You can do this twice or thrice a week for optimum results.

2. Cocoa, Turmeric And Fuller's Earth



Fuller's earth cleanses the skin and removes any excess oil and is used in a lot of beauty products (in fact, you can find commercial fuller's earth cosmetics in stores near you).

Turmeric is an antimicrobial agent that is known to have excellent effects on the skin including brightening the complexion. To mix the ingredients together, you either use rose water (which is usually used with most masks containing fuller's earth as the combination works really well) or you can use yoghurt or lemon juice.

Things you're going to need:

• Quarter cup cocoa powder

• 1 - 2 tablespoons fuller's earth

• 1 teaspoon turmeric

• 1 tablespoon rosewater (or as is needed) or 1 teaspoon lemon or 2 tablespoons yoghurt

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and make a paste without lumps. Apply it on your face. Make sure there's a moderately thick coat of it on your skin. Let sit for half an hour and then wash off with lukewarm water. Apply this once or twice a week for best results.

3. Cocoa, Coffee And Milk



Coffee! Could there be a better combination (especially for those of us who cherish a coffee flavoured chocolate drink)? The caffeine in coffee not just keeps us awake, but is also a source of antioxidants which reduce dullness, puffiness and help in giving the skin a healthy glow.

Along with the milk, you can either add honey if you have dry skin or add lemon juice if you have oily skin.

Things you're going to need:

• Quarter cup cocoa powder

• Quarter cup finely ground coffee

• Half cup milk

• 2 tablespoons of honey/lemon

In case you only have coffee beans, make sure you grind them into a fine powder, else it may scratch your skin. And if you're adding honey, first mix the other ingredients in a bowl to form an even paste and then add honey because adding the powder to honey can be tricky.

First, clean your face and then apply the paste. Leave it on for half an hour/until it dries. Since it contains coffee, chances are that there will be brittle pieces in the powder no matter how well you grind it.

To avoid these from scratching the skin, gently wet the mask once it has dried, and remove it slowly with a wet cloth. Rinse with lukewarm water again. It's best to apply this just once a week.

4. Cocoa, Green Tea And Olive Oil



It's not a hidden fact that green tea is full of antioxidants. And our skin loves antioxidants - the more it gets, the more it becomes healthy, as is the case with our bodies.

The combination of cocoa and green tea makes it a great mask which will leave your skin looking fresh and remove signs of ageing. Olive oil, being suitable for all skin types, adds more charm to it.

Things you're going to need:

• Half a cup cocoa powder

• 2-3 green tea bags

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

Boil the green tea bags and allow the liquid to cool (you don't wanna burn your face, right?). Now mix all the ingredients with the liquid. You can add yoghurt to it in case you need a thicker consistency. Apply the paste on to your skin and let it dry for about half an hour. Wash it off with water. You can do this once or twice a week.

5. Cocoa, Avocado, Honey And Oats

Avocado contains vitamins, fatty acids and minerals that nourish the skin and make it soft, moisturized. Oats, on the other hand, help exfoliate the skin to remove the dead skin cells and impurities from the top layer of the skin, making it radiant and healthy-looking.

Things you're going to need:

• 5 tablespoons of cocoa

• 4 tablespoons of honey

• 3 tablespoons of powdered oats

• 2 tablespoons of mashed avocado

Mix the ingredients well in a bowl until it forms a paste, without lumps. Ensure the oats are powdered finely. Preferably add honey after mixing the other ingredients together.

Apply it on your skin and gently massage so that oats can exfoliate your skin (go easy on your skin). Let it sit for about half an hour and wash it off with lukewarm water once it dries. You can do this once a week for best results.

6. Cocoa, Orange And Oats



This one also is a potent anti-ageing mask. While oats remove the dead skin cells, the orange juice contains antioxidants which fight infections and remove impurities. The combination of the three leaves the skin clean and smooth.

Things you're going to need:

• 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

• 1-2 tablespoon of orange juice

• 1 tablespoon of powdered oats

• Half a tablespoon of the zest of orange

Mix the ingredients well in a bowl until it forms a paste. Again, make sure the oats are powdered into fine particles, else it may scratch your skin. Apply it on your skin and gently massage. Once it dries, wash off with lukewarm water. You can use this once a week.

7. Cocoa, Banana, Yoghurt And Honey



Banana is rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin while honey is an excellent antibacterial, moisturizing agent. The combination of the four works to tone your skin and brighten it.

Things you're going to need:

• 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

• 8 tablespoons/half a cup of mashed bananas

• 1 tablespoon of honey

• 1 tablespoon of yoghurt

Mix the ingredients in a bowl until they form a paste which has a thick consistency. Apply it on your skin and let it dry. Wash off with lukewarm water. You can do this once or twice a week for best results.

8. Cocoa, Egg And Olive Oil



Eggs are so rich in protein and nutrients that they are beneficial to our entire body, right from the hairs to skin and muscles. Eggs are so versatile that we can stock them in our fridges as much as we like.

This combination makes the skin soft and leaves it moisturized and hydrated and reduces dryness. Not to mention, the benefits of cocoa powder along with it. Although you have the option to replace olive oil with coconut oil if you like.

Things you're going to need:

• Half a cup cocoa powder

• 1 egg yolk

• 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil/coconut oil

Mix the ingredients properly in a bowl to form a paste. Apply it on your skin and leave it for about half an hour or until it dries. Then wash it off with lukewarm water. Use this mask twice a week for optimum results.

Now that you know how good cocoa can be for you, go empty those racks of sweet chocolate and bitter cocoa!