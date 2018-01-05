5 Long Hair Tips Every Girl Should Know About

It's not an easy task to take care of long hair. When it comes to healthy and strong hair, only shampoo and conditioning is not enough. There are various things that needs to be taken care of like trimming split ends, applying serums and hair moisturizer, applying hair oil, etc.

Having a healthy hair is the sign of your overall health. There are many women who spends a lot of money on hair treatments and who doesn't want to get a good and healthy hair, right?

Our hair is made of a tough protein called keratin. And adding protein in your everyday diet will actually help in promoting hair growth. Red meat, green leafy vegetables, chickpeas, soyabeans, nuts, cereals, lentils contains a good source of protein.

So, do not forget to at least add one of these ingredients to your meal. You could also go for a protein rich hair mask: eggs. Eggs are loaded with protein, vitamins A, E, and D.

So you can make an easy homemade egg hair mask with castor and olive oil. These amazing oil contains important nutrients that aids in hair growth.

So, today we have five useful tips that each and every girl with long hair should know about.

1. Trimming Those Split Ends:

Split ends can leave your hair looking dry, rough and damaged. So, to maintain a strong and healthy hair, make sure that you trim off split ends every now and then. Split ends are the result of heat and styling damage, which often leads to hair breakage and brittle hair. You can visit a salon and get your trim done or you can simply do it at home as well.

2. Cold Shower:

Cold water bath may not sound so much fun but it's actually good for your hair. Cold water is considered to be an ideal temperature for a hair wash. Washing your hair with cold water will help seal the moisture in the hair and keep the scalp hydrated, therefore preventing it from becoming dry and frizzy. Since it traps moisture into the hair, your hair will have less to no volume.

3. Do Not Shampoo Every Day:

This is one of the most important points because shampooing your hair every day will strip off the natural oils from the scalp and make your hair turn dry. These natural oils are the reason that keeps your hair hydrated and healthy. So, shampoo your hair only when there is too much oil build-up. You can use dry shampoo or if you want to try natural products, then you can use finely milled rice flour as an alternative. Rice flour will work as a dry shampoo and will provide a refreshing look to your hair. If the roots of your hair get oily very quickly, then make sure you brush your hair before going to bed. Brushing will help distribute the natural oils to your hair strands and help keep it moisturized and prevent unwanted build-up.

4. Aloe Vera Treatment:

Aloe vera has a lot of benefits, not only for the face but also for the hair. It is mostly used to treat sunburns but when applied topically on the hair, it promotes hair growth by stimulating blood flow. You can use aloe vera gel after you shampoo your hair. Once you are done shampooing, apply aloe vera gel on your hair and let it sit for a minute or so and then rinse it followed by an apple cider vinegar rinse, which will help to provide shine to the hair. Mix apple cider vinegar and water in 1:2 proportion.

5. Coconut Milk:

If you do not like the smell of an egg on your head, then we have an alternative for you. You can bathe your hair in coconut milk because coconut milk contains iron, potassium and fatty acids that help to nourish your hair, add shine and make your hair turn soft as well. Canned coconut milk will also do.

For this, heat one cup of coconut milk until it's warm. Do not make it hot. Now massage warm coconut milk into your hair, starting from the roots to the tip. Let the milk sit on your hair for an hour and then wash it off with normal water.

Or you can also add equal proportions of coconut oil and coconut milk in a bowl. Heat these two ingredients until it's warm and then gently massage it into your hair. Wash your hair after one hour.

The oil and milk from this amazing nut will help to provide ample nutrients to your beautiful locks.

These are the simplest and basic ways to keep those long locks healthy and strong. So, ladies, take care of your hair.