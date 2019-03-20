TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Moms
How well can you take care of a kid? How much does that kid like you back? Do you often like spending time with toddlers in your neighbourhood? Or you just run and escape them because they are just a nuisance? Well, here are some astrological predictions of how good a mom you can be based on your zodiac sign.
Aries
Arians, the leaders, want order. While they give sufficient space to the innocence and mischiefs of their kids, they also want them to perform every activity and study every subject. Much as themselves they want their kid to know everything and excel very well in one chosen field. They help them with everything, but all they want is good results.
Taurus
Who does not know that Taureans are blessed with abundant patience? They seldom get annoyed, but once they do, it is helluva difficult to calm them down. They take strict decisions when angry. Taurus moms patiently nurture their kids, observing and understanding their every need. Sometimes they can become overpampering.
Libra
It is nothing less than a wonder how a Libran can be so perfect when it comes to maintaining a balance in life. They are peace lovers, remain calm and do not punish their kids. They just let the kid grow in the most natural way without imposing their own desires on them. However, there are some Librans who excessively shower love over their kids that their personal space might be lost.
Capricorn
The mom with rules, Capricorn, might also behave much like an Arian sometimes. She takes motherhood as seriously as her work. She appears quite serious on the outside, and is always ready with help for the kid. She can never make a mistake in her job as a mother, as she sees it.
