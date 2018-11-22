Know By Your Zodiac Sign If Touch Is Your Language Of Love

Well, agreed that there are various ways of expressing love. But which one do you choose? While astrology can tell a whole lot about your present, past and future and even more about your personality, it can even tell a great deal about your ways of expressing your love.

While for some people it is just a two-minute talk that makes them feel loved, it might be a warm hug for the others. Some are perfectly happy understanding that language of the eyes and thus express their love. Among all the ways that love can be expressed, it is the physical touch that we are going to talk about. Know here if touch is your language of love as per your sun sign.