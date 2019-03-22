TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- BJP Yet To Name Candidate For Pathanamthitta Which Houses Sabarimala Temple
-
- MSD Opens Up On 2013 IPL Fixing Scandal
- 2019 Datsun Redi-GO Launched In India — ABS With EBD Is A Standard Feature
- Samsung All Set To Launch The Galaxy S10 5G On April 5
- Why Investors Are Dumping Auto Stocks And Buying Banking Stocks?
- Holi 2019: Akshay, Kriti Wish Everyone A Happy Festival
- Katrina Kaif's Holi Look
- Factors To Consider Before Buying Schengen Travel Insurance Policy
Zodiac Signs That Are Sweet Talkers
Some people are just so nice to talk to. Taking a 'no' might also sound sweet from them and telling them a 'no' might be absolutely difficult. How can some people be just so sweet? Have you come across such a person? As per astrology, there are five zodiac signs which are known to be sweet talkers. Let us see which are the signs who win people's hearts by there talks.
Libra
The focus they shower on a person is why it is always so engaging to talk to a Libran. They make you feel you are important. They are naturally charming and gracious which make people like spending time with them. Moreover, their diverse interests make them enjoy every topic of discussion. They have an opinion about almost everything. This trait, along with that constant smile, makes them sweet talkers.
Gemini
Gemini are witty. They are also gossip lovers. They build opinions and create topics of discussion. Full of ideas, Gemini know how to direct a discussion to the desired end. While they do not welcome everybody to their discussions and are not so friendly with all, sweet talking is what makes the few friends they have stick to them.
Scorpio
It is easy to get swept away with the words of a Scorpio. They have high self-esteem that forces people to want to believe them. They can manipulate discussions to get the desired result. They avoid deep discussions where they might have to lie while they know lying is not always safe. They have patience. They are polite. They are helpful. Great listeners, Scorpios, are sweet to talk to.
Aquarius
Aquarians are helpful by nature. They listen to others and speak less about their feelings and emotions. The calm on their face gives comfort to the person speaking to them. Some Aquarians can attempt to please others even when they know the efforts would be f
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are confident. They possess a good sense of humour. They love meeting new people. So, even strangers find them interesting. They know how to grab attention through their talks. However, sometimes the tongue might slip and they may say something unwanted or inappropriate. Until then, everything is sweet and nice in their talks.