ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Zodiac Signs That Are Sweet Talkers

    By

    Some people are just so nice to talk to. Taking a 'no' might also sound sweet from them and telling them a 'no' might be absolutely difficult. How can some people be just so sweet? Have you come across such a person? As per astrology, there are five zodiac signs which are known to be sweet talkers. Let us see which are the signs who win people's hearts by there talks.

    Array

    Libra

    The focus they shower on a person is why it is always so engaging to talk to a Libran. They make you feel you are important. They are naturally charming and gracious which make people like spending time with them. Moreover, their diverse interests make them enjoy every topic of discussion. They have an opinion about almost everything. This trait, along with that constant smile, makes them sweet talkers.

    Most Read: Zodiac Signs With Good Sense Of Humour

    Array

    Gemini

    Gemini are witty. They are also gossip lovers. They build opinions and create topics of discussion. Full of ideas, Gemini know how to direct a discussion to the desired end. While they do not welcome everybody to their discussions and are not so friendly with all, sweet talking is what makes the few friends they have stick to them.

    Array

    Scorpio

    It is easy to get swept away with the words of a Scorpio. They have high self-esteem that forces people to want to believe them. They can manipulate discussions to get the desired result. They avoid deep discussions where they might have to lie while they know lying is not always safe. They have patience. They are polite. They are helpful. Great listeners, Scorpios, are sweet to talk to.

    Array

    Aquarius

    Aquarians are helpful by nature. They listen to others and speak less about their feelings and emotions. The calm on their face gives comfort to the person speaking to them. Some Aquarians can attempt to please others even when they know the efforts would be f

    Most Read: Zodiac Signs That Are Best Moms

    Array

    Sagittarius

    Sagittarians are confident. They possess a good sense of humour. They love meeting new people. So, even strangers find them interesting. They know how to grab attention through their talks. However, sometimes the tongue might slip and they may say something unwanted or inappropriate. Until then, everything is sweet and nice in their talks.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue