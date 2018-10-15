Astrology says that all the zodiac signs have been divided into four primary categories. As per astrology, the entire cosmos and its heavenly bodies comprise of four basic elements. These elements are earth, water, fire and air.

The division of the signs in these categories is as follows:

Fire - Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Water - Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Earth - Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo

Air - Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Here we explore whether what it means to be an earth sign. Read on.