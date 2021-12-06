Venus Transit In Capricorn On 08 December 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Businessmen can look forward to new ventures. There will be new opportunities and you can achieve your dreams too. You will be socially active and will have a beautiful bonding with your friends and family. Your health will be good and you will have peace of mind during this time. Your saving will affect your investment as well. You will share a strong emotional connection with your mother. Remedy: You need to gift something to your spouse that seems favourable to you.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Due to miscommunication and a lack of decision-making skills, your spouse will not be very happy. You will get support from your friends and family during this time. You will receive good news from your children. You will succeed in going abroad for higher studies. Students need to focus on their studies and put in sincere efforts. People who are single may find a partner during this time. Remedy: You need to recite Durga Chalisa and offer her white flowers.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be sudden changes in your life. You may acquire wealth by selling your assets. You will grow professionally during this time and win all competitions. There will be an increase in your pay and you will get used to certain materialistic comfort. Travel is on the cards. You may be worried about persistent health issues. There can be misunderstandings with your spouse and it can also result in a conflict. Remedy: You need to distribute Kheer or Batasha to small or young girls.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be a workload at your office and despite making sincere efforts outcome will be affected. You need to remain focused and patient. Due to some misunderstanding, you will face problems with your spouse. Businessmen will maintain a cordial relationship with their partners. While solving family-related issues, stay calm. There will be emotional turmoil, so take decisions accordingly. Remedy: Using an ittar can be beneficial for you.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to be careful about your health during this time. Talking about your financial condition, you need to keep your expenses under control. Do not spend on unnecessary things. You need to pay more attention to your family members. You may have some problems due to miscommunication with your partner. Students may face some obstacles in the path and may rethink joining a new course. Remedy: You need to offer white sandalwood to Lord Shiva.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You need to stay fit and keep your food habits under check. Luck will be your favour during this time. You will have a new job opportunity during this time. Students will do well in their academic projects. You may see a sudden increase in expenses. You don't need to panic as it is just a passing phase. Your confidence will be high during this time. Remedy: Feed green fodder to the cow.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may face some challenges at your workplace. You need to be careful while investing as you may face losses. Students will not be able to concentrate on their studies, so they have to be more focused. There are chances that some of your old health issues may resurface. Workload will increase in your personal and professional life and that can be a reason for your stress and worry. Remedy: Every Friday, you need to donate white sweets to a temple.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your opponents may trouble you. You need to take care of your diet so that you can avoid infections. You will also develop new connections at your workplace. This will help you to make connections. Travel is on the cards and you may also get involved in illicit relationships. You may experience mood swings during this time. Focus on your hobby or a plan or something that might interest you. Remedy: You need to offer water to Lord Sun regularly.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your work may get delayed during this time. You are required to watch your expenses. You will have a good time in your marital life. You may face some minor health-related issues. You need to do more routine checkups during this time. This time will remain beneficial for students but they need to focus on subjects that need more attention. Also, you need to watch your expenses. Remedy: You need to distribute white barfi or sweets to small girls.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This transit will be lucky for you and you will get desired results. Your relationships will be good during this period. People who are in a relationship may listen to their partner else it will create negative feelings. This will help you to eliminate a lot of trouble in your relationship. Your parents will be very happy with your behaviour. Exercise daily to stay fit. Remedy: You need to chant the Shukra beej mantra.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may spend lavishly on a lot of things to live a luxurious life. You may also acquire some wealth during this transit. Talking about your professional life, there will be a hectic work schedule. You need to work harder during this time in order to succeed. There can be some problems related to health and you need to spend some money on medicines. Check your behaviour when you meet other people. Remedy: You need to wear Sphatik mala.