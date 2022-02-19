Just In
- 38 min ago Omicron Subvariant Ba.2 May Cause Severe Disease, Lab Study Suggests
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 19 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 9 hrs ago Expert Article: Delhi HC Hearing Of Marital Rape PIL Stalled By Centre - What The Law Says For Women
- 10 hrs ago Lakmé Fashion Week To Be Held In Delhi For The First Time; LFW Returns To Physical Format In March 2022
Don't Miss
- Movies What Break-Up? Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni Have Special Plans For His Birthday; Couple To Fly To London: Report
- News After discovering IEDs, Delhi cops do not rule out local support
- Sports Dubai Tennis Championships: Sania Mirza's campaign ends in semifinals
- Technology Amazon Tecno Spark 8C Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 500
- Finance ICICI Bank Extends Duration of Golden Years FD For Senior Citizens
- Education Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Know History And Significance Of The Day
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Spied During TVC Shoot: May Come With Larger Infotainment Screen From New Baleno
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In South India
Venus Transit In Capricorn On 27 February: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
In Vedic Astrology, Venus has always been given importance as it is believed to be an auspicious planet and is said to give positive results. This position is said to provide prosperity, position and luxurious life. It is also a source of love and makes the person appreciate the beauty in their lives. This planet is associated with love, relationship, marriage, and also sensuality.
Venus would be transiting in Capricorn on 27 February 2022, on Sunday at 09:53 am in the morning. and this motion will impact the people of all zodiac signs. During this time, Let's see how this transit will impact zodiac signs and what are the remedies to overcome challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You will get favourable results professionally. Due to your hard work, there will be growth in your career. Your seniors will recognise your sincerity and will acknowledge it. You will get desired growth financially, after a long time. You will accumulate a lot of wealth during this time and you will enjoy a lavish lifestyle. There will be happiness in your personal life and you will also gain in terms of ancestral property. Also, you may buy a vehicle. There will be minor health issues so maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly.
Remedy: You need to offer raw rice to Goddess Parvathi on Friday.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You will work hard and that will determine your success during this time. You will be inclined towards religious activities and charities for inner peace. This phase will be good for you financially. You will also make good investments during this time. Businessmen can look forward to new ventures and can sign new projects. They will reap good profits as well. Your friends and family will support you. You need to take care of your health and go for regular checkups.
Remedy: You need to read stories of Parshuram to receive the benefits of planet Venus.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You will get mixed results during this time. You need to keep a check on your temper else there will be clashes in your family. If you are married, try to solve the differences by communicating with your partner so that the conflicts are resolved. Professionally, you need to work hard to achieve success. You will acquire wealth all of a sudden but you need to keep a watch on your expenses. Your health will be affected during this time so do not engage in arguments and drive safely.
Remedy: You may offer Sweets to little girls or widowed women.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
There will be obstacles while moving forward towards your goals. Also, you may not be able to complete work within deadlines. But, in terms of income, there will be fruitful growth. You will receive bonuses, incentives or even appraisals at your workplace. Your spouse will also help you financially and therefore, there will be no stress related to money. Your need to take care of your health as it may deteriorate in the coming months.
Remedy: You need to respect your spouse/partner.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Your friends may betray you and therefore, you need to be careful during this time. If you are married, there can be some relationship issues and therefore, you need to mend your relationship with your partner. Students will be able to concentrate properly and therefore, it will make their performance better. You need to control your diet and seek professional advice if required.
Remedy: You need to chant Beej mantra of Venus 108 times daily.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
There will be some opportunities and challenges due to this transit in your life. You will excel professionally during this time and you may even get a new promotion or job opportunity. You may also experience love in your personal life. There will be absolute mental satisfaction during this time. Keep a track of your food habits and also seek professional advice when it comes to your health.
Remedy: You must avoid alcohol as much as possible.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
You will spend a lot of quality time with your family and friends, but situations may arise when you have to stay away from your home. You will grow professionally during this time. Travel is also on the cards from which you will benefit. You may purchase a new vehicle or house during this time. Your parents will
During this transit, there are also chances that you may purchase a new house or vehicle, and during this period, your parents will be very happy and loving towards you.
Professionally you are likely to get good growth in your career, and your work and efforts would help you reach new heights in your organisation. On the business front, you would experience an increase in progress. If you are planning to go on a professional or a personal trip, a journey is going to give you fruitful results and overall, it will be a good time for you. Healthwise increased responsibility, professionally and personally, may cause some mental stress and worry; however, you should maintain a positive attitude in challenging situations.
Remedy: You can wear Diamond in Ring finger.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
You will be confident and courageous during this time and this will give a boost to your communication skills. Your professional career will also see success. You will acquire some wealth during this time so your financial condition will be good. All you need to do is enhance your skills. Your health will be good during this time but to continue to remain in good shape, you need to exercise daily.
Remedy: You may take a bath with curd every Friday.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
This transit will be in your favour and therefore, your health and financial stability will improve. People will appreciate your charm and presence in social ceremonies. Your social status will increase. People who are married will be surrounded by love and happiness. Students will also perform well during this time. There will be some minor health issues that you may have to deal with, but with proper care, you will conquer them.
Remedy: Visit Lakshmi Vishnu temple and offer your prayers every Friday.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
This period will be auspicious for you and you will come across several opportunities. You will enjoy a happy married life during this time and harmony will prevail in your relationship. You may be suffering from any ailment and therefore, you need to avoid junk food and unhealthy practices.
Remedy: You may take a bath with curd or milk every Friday.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Your personal life and married life will be blissful and there will be love in the air. There will be a spark in your romance and intimacy will increase between you and your partner. You may have to deal with a lot of expenses during this time and therefore, you need to control them in order to save money. Talking about your health, there can be some illnesses, so maintain a healthy diet to avoid them.
Remedy: You need to donate sweets to small girls on Fridays.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You will acquire wealth around this time and also you will grow professionally. You may also be promoted during this time. This will attract attention from your seniors as well. There will be love and excitement in your personal life. You will do charity during this time and help the needy. Your health will be good but take care of your diet and exercise daily.
Remedy: You may worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi for strengthening Venus.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- zodiac signsVenus Transit In Capricorn On 19 December: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsVenus Transit In Capricorn On 08 December 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 19 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeToday Horoscope, 18 February 2022: Daily Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeHoroscope Today, 17 February 2022: Daily Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 16 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 15 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 14 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 13 February To 19 February 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 13 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 12 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 11 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs