Venus Transit In Capricorn On 27 February: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will get favourable results professionally. Due to your hard work, there will be growth in your career. Your seniors will recognise your sincerity and will acknowledge it. You will get desired growth financially, after a long time. You will accumulate a lot of wealth during this time and you will enjoy a lavish lifestyle. There will be happiness in your personal life and you will also gain in terms of ancestral property. Also, you may buy a vehicle. There will be minor health issues so maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Remedy: You need to offer raw rice to Goddess Parvathi on Friday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will work hard and that will determine your success during this time. You will be inclined towards religious activities and charities for inner peace. This phase will be good for you financially. You will also make good investments during this time. Businessmen can look forward to new ventures and can sign new projects. They will reap good profits as well. Your friends and family will support you. You need to take care of your health and go for regular checkups.



Remedy: You need to read stories of Parshuram to receive the benefits of planet Venus.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will get mixed results during this time. You need to keep a check on your temper else there will be clashes in your family. If you are married, try to solve the differences by communicating with your partner so that the conflicts are resolved. Professionally, you need to work hard to achieve success. You will acquire wealth all of a sudden but you need to keep a watch on your expenses. Your health will be affected during this time so do not engage in arguments and drive safely. Remedy: You may offer Sweets to little girls or widowed women.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be obstacles while moving forward towards your goals. Also, you may not be able to complete work within deadlines. But, in terms of income, there will be fruitful growth. You will receive bonuses, incentives or even appraisals at your workplace. Your spouse will also help you financially and therefore, there will be no stress related to money. Your need to take care of your health as it may deteriorate in the coming months. Remedy: You need to respect your spouse/partner.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your friends may betray you and therefore, you need to be careful during this time. If you are married, there can be some relationship issues and therefore, you need to mend your relationship with your partner. Students will be able to concentrate properly and therefore, it will make their performance better. You need to control your diet and seek professional advice if required. Remedy: You need to chant Beej mantra of Venus 108 times daily.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be some opportunities and challenges due to this transit in your life. You will excel professionally during this time and you may even get a new promotion or job opportunity. You may also experience love in your personal life. There will be absolute mental satisfaction during this time. Keep a track of your food habits and also seek professional advice when it comes to your health. Remedy: You must avoid alcohol as much as possible.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will spend a lot of quality time with your family and friends, but situations may arise when you have to stay away from your home. You will grow professionally during this time. Travel is also on the cards from which you will benefit. You may purchase a new vehicle or house during this time. Your parents will During this transit, there are also chances that you may purchase a new house or vehicle, and during this period, your parents will be very happy and loving towards you. Professionally you are likely to get good growth in your career, and your work and efforts would help you reach new heights in your organisation. On the business front, you would experience an increase in progress. If you are planning to go on a professional or a personal trip, a journey is going to give you fruitful results and overall, it will be a good time for you. Healthwise increased responsibility, professionally and personally, may cause some mental stress and worry; however, you should maintain a positive attitude in challenging situations. Remedy: You can wear Diamond in Ring finger.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will be confident and courageous during this time and this will give a boost to your communication skills. Your professional career will also see success. You will acquire some wealth during this time so your financial condition will be good. All you need to do is enhance your skills. Your health will be good during this time but to continue to remain in good shape, you need to exercise daily. Remedy: You may take a bath with curd every Friday.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This transit will be in your favour and therefore, your health and financial stability will improve. People will appreciate your charm and presence in social ceremonies. Your social status will increase. People who are married will be surrounded by love and happiness. Students will also perform well during this time. There will be some minor health issues that you may have to deal with, but with proper care, you will conquer them. Remedy: Visit Lakshmi Vishnu temple and offer your prayers every Friday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This period will be auspicious for you and you will come across several opportunities. You will enjoy a happy married life during this time and harmony will prevail in your relationship. You may be suffering from any ailment and therefore, you need to avoid junk food and unhealthy practices. Remedy: You may take a bath with curd or milk every Friday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your personal life and married life will be blissful and there will be love in the air. There will be a spark in your romance and intimacy will increase between you and your partner. You may have to deal with a lot of expenses during this time and therefore, you need to control them in order to save money. Talking about your health, there can be some illnesses, so maintain a healthy diet to avoid them. Remedy: You need to donate sweets to small girls on Fridays.