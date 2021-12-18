Venus Transit In Capricorn On 19 December: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may change your job around this time and you will come across numerous opportunities at your workplace. You will earn huge profits around this time. There can be some minor issues so you need to be a bit careful. Due to understanding, you will spend quality time with your spouse. If you are single then someone special will enter your life. Remedy: You must feed a white cow with dough balls on Fridays.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This transit will fetch positive results and therefore, if you are in charge of some new project, you will get success. Your friends and families will support you and you will have the opportunity to interact with new people. Financially you will be more comfortable. Talking about love, you will be attracted to someone. You may also get rid of a prolonged illness that you were suffering from. Travel is on the cards and you will have the opportunity to visit certain beautiful places. Staying amid nature will be good for your emotional health. Remedy: To mitigate the ill effects of planet Venus, wear Pink and shining white-hued clothes.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You may be concerned about future events and also your health may suffer during this period. Therefore, you need to be careful as you will face challenges. If you are a businessman, you will get profitable results. Students need to concentrate on their studies more if they need to get the expected results. There will be ups and downs, but with hard work, one can conquer it. To have a stable position at the workplace, you will have to work hard. Remedy: You need to observe the fast on Fridays.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Use your wisdom to make wise decisions. There will be understanding and love in your married life and also the ambience around you will be healthy. This will help you both to inspire each other and achieve goals. You need to spend quality time with your partner. There will be mutual understanding as well. You will have to be careful about your health. This will be a challenging phase for you but you will make good use of the opportunity that will come your way. Remedy: You need to use different kinds of perfumes in your daily life.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be certain health issues during this period and therefore, you need to be alert and cautious. Talking about your professional life, your opponents will try to harm your position and your image at your workplace will get spoiled. Misbehaviour with any woman can put you in trouble. Take good care of your financial condition and control your expenditure. This time will be favourable for your children. You will spend a good time with your loved ones and this will bring you both close to each other. Remedy: Offer Akshat to Shivlinga on Fridays to strengthen peace and prosperity.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will progress in your job and there will be several opportunities before you. This time will be favourable for you if you are planning for a new job. You need to be cautious at your current workplace. This period is going to be fruitful in your personal life. Both of you will remain dedicated to each other and love will be in the air. You are likely to travel during this time. There will be an increase in expenses as well. You may also face some financial issues during this time. Remedy: After taking the blessings of Kanyas (small girls), you need to begin your work, and you will achieve success.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be a positive impact on your personal life and therefore, this transit will be good for you. You will be affectionate towards your mother and receive blessings. Your materialistic comforts will increase during this time. You need to pay proper attention to your work and not get busy with family affairs. Financially, you will be sound, so you don't need to worry about your expenses. The ambience of your home will be harmonious as well. A family trip is on the cards as well. Remedy: You need to recite the Beej Mantra of Venus as per your capacity for good health.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your relationship with your siblings will be strained and there will be losses in business. You need to care for and respect the feelings of your friends and family members. Do not judge anyone or speak ill about them. You may not lose patience and hope. Also, keep a balance between your personal and professional life. If you want to progress then make proper future plans. Businessmen need to make cordial plans with their partners. Remedy: You need to ward off the ill effects of retrograde Venus, donate a makeup kit to Maa Durga on Fridays.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your financial condition will be good and therefore, you don't need to worry about expenses. The ambience of your home will be pleasant and there will be happiness among your family members. You will even will the heart of your opponents at the workplace. There will be a good understanding between you and your partner. You can relish good food around this time. Romance and love are in the air and therefore, you will feel really happy. Your seniors need to return your favour and the pending court case will also work in your favour. Remedy: You need to offer white clothes and white flowers to Lord Shiva on Fridays

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be immense happiness and joy around you during this time. Talking about your professional life, everything will be completed successfully. If you are a businessman, this time will be profitable for you. You need to be fit healthwise and any health-related issues will be cured. You will balance your personal and professional life and become more intimate with your partner. You will have a pleasant time in your personal life and will make the best use of time. Remedy: You need to visit any temple on Fridays and offer red flowers to the Goddess.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This transit is highly auspicious for you. You need to keep a track of your financial expenses. Your expenses may increase during this time. You may face health-related issues. During this time your expenses may increase and at the same time, you will be absorbed in luxury and lust. You need to be cautious and need to consult your doctor on a daily basis. Your sources of income will increase but you won't be able to save. Your personal life will be romantic and intimacy between you and your partner will increase. Remedy: You need to worship Goddess Mahalakshmi on Fridays to enjoy all comforts of life.