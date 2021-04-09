Venus Transit In Aries 2021: How It Will Affect Different Zodiac Signs

Aries The transit will host Venus in the seventh house of their horoscope of the natives. Since the first house of Aries represents mental health, self and worldly outlook, the position of Venus will make one charming, lively, optimistic, affectionate and empathetic. Lovers will be experiencing harmony, bliss and happiness in their relationship. Married couples will be strengthening their bond during this transit. Single natives may cross paths with their potential love interest during this transit. During this transit, the natives of this sign will be spending most of their savings to enhance their physical appearance. They may aim at enhancing their attractiveness. This may help them in gaining self confidence among the crowd. The natives will be flexible and co-operative during the transit de to which their name and fame will grow. This transit will bring a good time to go on journeys and explore the nearby places. These people will be able to give their best by utilising their potential and enhancing their productivity at their work place. Those working in the field of media and film industry will be benefited the most. While businessmen would find themselves receiving better opportunities to expand their business and earn more and more profit.

Taurus For people born under the effect of Taurus, Venus is their governing planet. Due to this, the transit will bring some major and significant events in their lives. The position of Venus in their horoscope may bring some difficult health issues. Therefore, you are advised to take better care of your health during this transit. You are advised to practice yoga and take a proper balanced diet. Including physical exercises in your daily routine can help you in having a healthy life. This way you will be able to improve your health and gain some physical strength. Working professionals will be getting more and more work-related opportunities. They may also get an opportunity to settle abroad. You will find yourself extremely enthusiastic and energetic during the entire transit period. In fact, you may start something new. For this, it is important for you to be consistent with whatever you do. It is advisable that you stay away from getting into any kind of arguments during this transit. Else your opponents may try to bring you down and create any controversy. On the personal front, you will be spending a good time with your partner that will help you in strengthening your relationship to a great extent. You may also go on a trip with your partner during this transit. Though this may increase your expenses, you will be able to spend some quality time with your partner. You are advised to spend carefully else you may end up taking loans which may seem difficult to repay.

Gemini For people born under the effect of this sign, the transit will take place in the eleventh house of their horoscope. The position of Venus after the transit will bring some beneficial results for people belonging to this sign. During this transit, you will be executing your ideas in a way that will earn more and more profits for you. During this transit, you will be getting appreciation and recognition at your workplace. During the entire transit, you will be solving your problems in a creative manner. People waiting for increment and promotion and increment are likely to get the same. Those who are into import and export business, will be earning a huge profit. The natives will also build some strong connections with people around them. They will be adapting to the new environment quite easily. On the personal front, married couples will be elated to see their children doing the best in their respective fields. They may go on a picnic with the entire family as they would be looking out for ways to strengthen the bond with their children and extended family members. Students will be keen on working hard and thus giving better performance in their academics.

Cancer The natives born under this sign will be hosting the Venus transit in Aries in the tenth house of their horoscope. Since the house represents career and profession, the transit will affect the same. The transit may bring some mixed and average results for these natives. Since in Vedic Astrology, the positioning of Venus isn't considered fruitful, you may go through some ups and downs during this transit. You may need to put extra effort at your workplace. This way you will be accomplishing your endeavors. One may go through Some issues with higher and seniors and authorities. It is better that you avoid any kind of office gossip and arguments. Make sure you behave well at your workplace and maintain the decorum of the place. On the financial terms, it is better that you avoid making any investment during this transit. Any unwanted liabilities can make you suffer in the long run. It is advisable to go through all the possible problems that may arise when you invest the money in any policy or scheme. Your personal life, may stay disturbed during this period. So it is better than you avoid any kind of arguments with your wife or spouse, especially if you want to have peace in your home. It is better that you avoid any sort of financial transaction with your relatives else this may affect your life in an adverse manner.

Leo For people belonging to this sign, the Venus transit in Aries will take place in the ninth house of their horoscope. The transit will bring positive results for these people. Since the third and ninth houses of these natives are governed by Venus iself, the transit may lead to fortune for these people. These natives may succeed at their workplace. You will find that some influential person provides you a great opportunity in your career. Those who are working in government sectors may get transferred to a wonderful place. For those who are into business, this is going to be a good time to expand your business and operations. The transit will bring you some opportunities to undertake some memorable journeys. Those who work in the field of journalism, films, media and art industry will have a great time. They may also get some fruitful results. You will be receiving full support and help from your siblings, especially younger ones.

Virgo If you happen to be someone who belongs to this sign, then Venus transit in Aries will take place in the ninth house of your horoscope. You may go through some ups and downs in your personal life due to the stressful situations. In terms of personal life, you are likely to face some ups and downs and stressful situations in your relationships. It is better that you stay calm and give the best in your relationship. Falling in any heated argument with any of your family members can bring problems in your life. You may be worried for the health of your family members. The bad health of your family members may also lead to increased expenses in the family. On the professional front, things will be better. You will be getting more and more respect at your workplace. You may also get a promotion and increment. If you happen to be a business owner, then the transit will help you in flourishing your business and earning more and more profit. You will be having a great time in terms of finance. You may get hold of your ancestral property or find out some old loans. You may be bothered from the problems related to abdomen, eyes and weight. You are advised to reduce your screen timings and improve your eating habits. During this period, you will be developing your spiritual and philosophical thinking. It is advisable that you work on keeping your mental and physical health better.

Libra For those who belong to the Libra Moon sign, the Venus transit in Aries will take place in the seventh house of their horoscope. The transit will play a significant role in the lives of these natives. The transit will be affecting the personality of these people to some great extent. These people will be enjoying the positive results that the transit will bring to their relationship. Single natives may find the love of their lives. Those who are married will be strengthening their bonds with their in-laws. You may come across someone you may want to have an extramarital affair with. This may affect your equation with your partner/spouse. You are advised to stay honest and committed to your relationship. During this transit, you will be experiencing a high level of energy and optimism. Due to this, you will be giving the best at your workplace. You may be benefited from your seniors and mentors at your workplace. If you are into partnership business, then you will get the opportunity to gain some better results. The results will bring huge profits to you. On the health front, you may develop a better and stronger immune system to fight against all the diseases during transit.

Scorpio For people belonging to this sign, the transit will take place in the sixth house of their horoscope. Since for these natives, Venus governs the seventh house representing marriage, vacation and partnership and the twelfth house representing expenditures the transit will provide mixed results. On the professional front, the period may seem a bit tough for you. During this transit, your opponents and enemies increase. You may have to compromise and adjust unwillingly with them. During this transit, you are advised to avoid getting indulged in any kind of office gossip or unnecessary talks. Else people may take advantage of you. If you happen to be in business, then you may end up having some differences and quarrels with your partner. During this period, it is better that you avoid any kind of journey. Else you may end up worrying about the increased expenditures. You should aim at gaining profits. It is better that you avoid taking any kind of initiative during this period otherwise you may end up incurring heavy loss. On the personal front, you may worry a lot about the decreasing health of your spouse. There could be times, when you and your partner may have some communication gap which may ruin your relationship to a great extent. In order to avoid any such happening, you are advised to encourage open communication with your partner.

Sagittarius For people born under the effect of this zodiac sign, the transit will take place in the fifth house of their horoscope. Since the house represents romance, love, progeny and intellect, these natives may get some positive results related to the same. On the professional front, you will be making a lot of money at your workplace. You may gain promotion and increment at your workplace. This will also bring name and fame to you in society. On the personal front, you will be receiving support, guidance and affection from your teachers, elders and mentors. If you are single, you may come across an ideal partner. However, if you are married or are dating someone, then you may get some opportunities to spend time with your partner. This way you will be strengthening your relationship with your beloved one. You will be enjoying your relationship with your partner. Your friends will be helpful to you during this transit and this will make you extremely happy. During this time, you will be getting even more creative. You may be inclined towards dancing and music during this transit. On the health front, you will remain healthy. You may enjoy your favourite food and delicacies during this transit. You will be spending money on enhancing the comforts and luxuries during this transit.

Capricorn Venus, is a yogakaraka planet for Capricorn, thus any transit or movement brings significant results for the natives born under the sign of the fish goat. The planet of beauty and romance Venus will be transiting through your fourth house during its Movement from Pisces to Aries Moon sign. This movement of Venus is likely to bring you favorable results and outcome in this duration. Porfessionwise, as Venus is directly aspecting its own 10th house of profession and career, which indicates that this period will provide you with the opportunities to move ahead and progress in your respective fields. You may even get promoted or raised to higher positions of authority during this transit of venus. Financial prosperity is also on the cards for some, investments done previously are likely to yield beneficial and substantial profits, this may lead to an enhanced financial portfolio.Those indulged in agricultural ventures may find some profits or gains during this period. Personally, you will be in a happy space during this transit of Venus. You will like to spend some quality time with your spouse and children, which will further help in strengthening the bond within the family. Fourth house stands for popularity, so, your popularity is going to rise in your social circle and you are going to make new friends during this period. The company of your friends is likely to make you happy and elated. Some of you are also likely to enjoy the company of the opposite sex in this duration. Good period that will see you spend on your comforts, luxuries and also some of you may make an acquisition in the form of a vehicle or real estate. Healthwise, also, this period will see you more optimistic, energetic and enthusiastic than usual.

Aquarius For the Aquarius Moon sign, Venus governs the fourth house of happiness and ninth house of fortune and luck. The evening star, during its transit in Aries, will move through your third house of the horoscope. The third house denotes short journeys, communication and siblings. This transit is likely to bring favorable results in terms of personal life, as you may plan a short journey with your beloved during this time period. Your relationship with your immediate family would be cordial and you are likely to enjoy quality time with your siblings during this phase. Socially also, this transit will bring good times for you, as you are likely to witness an increase in your friend circle during this time. At the home front, some auspicious events or happenings are on the cards for some of the Aquarian natives. Your interest towards religion and spirituality may rise in this transit and you may be seen indulging in charity or donations during this phase. Professionally, rise in authority can be expected for some of the professionals during this transit. Your communication skills will be very effective which will help you to put forth your suggestions with boldness and courage, holding you in high stead among your colleagues and senior management. This period also indicates an upward movement in terms of finances. Your business ventures are also likely to attract gains and profit. If eligible, you are likely to find a suitable match during this period, healthwise, also, things are moving in a positive direction.