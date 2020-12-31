New Year 2021: Vastu Shastra Prediction For Different Zodiac Sign

Aries The year 2021 will prove to be average for people belonging to this zodiac sign. These people may get some new projects this year. Even if they weren't able to generate best or positive results from their business in the year 2020, they will be able to do so in this new year. Still, these people are advised to work hard and avoid being over-confident. During 2021, you need to try your best to avoid any unnecessary quarrels and if you are around people having bad habits such as smoking, excessive drinking, etc. they kindly stay away from them. You need to avoid getting angry at people around you. This is because staying calm and patient will help you in dealing with your problems. On the health front, you are advised to take the best care of your health and take a proper diet. Otherwise, you may suffer from some health-related issues. On the relationship front, you need to avoid being arrogant else things might go in the least expected ways. If you are into business then this phase will prove to be quite beneficial for you. You will be able to spend considerable time with your family and strengthen your bond with them. Remedies: 1. If possible, plant peepal trees, especially at some religious places 2. Keep a plant in the north direction of your house and take care of it.

Taurus The Vastu Shastra prediction for 2021 says that Taurus natives will be having a great year. In the year 2021, these people will be having a great family time. They will be able to experience many positive changes among their family members during this time. Misunderstandings will fade away from their families and peace will prevail. However, these people are advised to stay cautious when it comes to their health or they may have to face various health-related issues. For best results, perform yoga and meditation as this would help you considerably. People belonging to this sign, will be giving their best at their workplace and thus this would help them in generating the best results. As a result, their managers and colleagues will be pleased by their hard work and sheer determination. Those who are into relationships and dating will be able to give their best in building trust levels with their partner. These people will be getting tremendous support of their friends and thus they will enjoy a social support system. Still, these people are advised to avoid being with people with bad habits. Remedies: 1. Plant a Tulsi in a corner of your house 2. Donate a garland made up of Kamal Gatte 3. In the south-west direction of your house, place a heavy item.

Gemini People belonging to this sign would find 2021 to be a challenging phase for themselves. Thus they need to control themselves not only in the society but also when among family members. You need to choose your words wisely else it may hurt people who are close to you. These people will also face some health-related issues and therefore, the best that they can do is take best care of themselves. They need to avoid places and work having excessive amounts of dust. On the relationship and marriage front, their partner may tend to lose trust in them and this is the time when these natives should try their best to retain the trust level. Those who are into the art and creativity field need to give their best if they want to make a career in the same. Remedies: 1. These natives should plant a Cedar tree 2. While mopping the floor, add some salt in the water 3. Light a diya and place it before the Tulsi plant

Cancer For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the year 2021 is going to bring many positive results. They will be coming across various opportunities to travel to various places and this will really make them feel better. Those who are into relationships will have a great time and will enjoy their love life. These people need to stay cautious when it comes to their health else they may get ill due to the cold. During seasonal changes these people need to take extra care of themselves. Overall, the year is going to be good for people belonging to this sign. Remedies: 1. Place a heavy thing in the south-west direction of your house 2. Hang a picture of running horses in your home 3. Keep a silver pyramid in your pocket

Leo From the social point of view the year 2021 is going to be quite beneficial for people belonging to this sign. They will be gaining social popularity and support in this year. Their hard work will yield desired results. They will be indulging in several social work and services and this will really help them in gaining public and social support. In this year they will be able to succeed in their career field and area of interest. Apart from this, natives of this sign need to take care of their health as they may face problems like blood pressure and joint pain. Therefore, taking care of their diet can help them in staying fit and healthy. In the context of their love life, these people will be having a favourable time. They may surprise their love interest with various gifts and vice-versa. There's a chance of gaining wealth for these people.

Virgo The year 2021 is going to be quite favourable for people belonging to this zodiac sign. These people will be experiencing happiness and peace in this new year. During this entire year, people belonging to this sign will be having a great family time as they will be spending more and more time with their family members. These people will be bringing diversity to their career and thus will be experiencing new things. Those who are into agriculture will be gaining positive results. Students will be getting the desired results and will be proud of their hard work. Still, these people need to take care of their health or else they may undergo several health-related issues including that of lungs and digestion.

Libra For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the year 2021 is going to bring many positive results. These people will be exceeding expectations in almost every field of their interest. During this entire year, they will be making progress in personal as well as professional life. These people should avoid taking any decision in a hurry. However, they need to take best care of their health and eat calcium-rich food or else they may face problems related to bones. Their love-life will enhance during this phase and they will be able to spend a good time with their love-interest. Students will get help from their classmates and friends. These people will be able to give their best in their respective field. Those who are into agriculture or social service will have a great time. Remedies: 1. Keep money plant in your home 2. In the south direction of your house, install a red bulb and put an image of mountains.

Scorpio The natives of this zodiac sign will be having a great time. The beginning of this year will be bringing positive results for these people. As a result, they will be enjoying a lavish lifestyle during this year. From a healthy point of view, these people will be staying fit and active. But some natives of this sign may suffer from a few problems. These people will excel at their workplace. These people will be able to sort all the misunderstandings from their relationship and make peace with their love interest. However, these people need to control their anger and work on self-development. Remedies: 1. Avoid keeping heavy things on the roof of your house 2. You should plant a peepal tree in a public place

Sagittarius The year 2021 is going to be average for people belonging to this zodiac sign. These people will be able to understand the different aspects of life. Some people belonging to this zodiac sign may get some opportunities to go on trips. They will also gain the full support of their family members and will be able to share their experiences with their youngsters. However, some people may go through some health-related problems due to their obesity. The best that they can do is exercise and take proper and healthy diets. Remedies: 1. Light a Diya in the temple. 2. On the entrance of your house, always keep the statue of Laughing Buddha. 3. Hang the photo of ancestors in the south direction of the house.

Capricorn For people born under the effect of this zodiac sign, the year will bring average results. These people will be taking a deep interest in religious activities. Those who are into jobs, these people will be able to gain positive results. For people who are into business, the year will bring good results. These people need to stay cautious for their health. They may also face problems related to their digestive system. Some auspicious activities may get organised in their houses. Married people will receive support from their life partner. These people will be enjoying their love life with their partner. Remedies: 1. Install the Crystal Shri Yantra at home. 2. Hang golden wind chimes in the north-west direction of the house. 3. Keep a couple of Harmonia aroma diffusers in the bedroom.

Aquarius For people belonging to this zodiac sign the year is going to be quite beneficial. Owing to the plans in their head, these people will be having a favourable time. For people who are into business, the year may bring good and positive changes. Those who are into jobs will make progress at their workplace and thus they will be appreciated for their work and determination. From the health point of view, the natives may suffer from some health related issues and this can be avoided by following a proper diet and healthy lifestyle. But these people need to stay careful, especially during the seasonal changes. Remedies: 1. In the northeast direction of your house, you can install a temple. 2. Make space for your ancestors in the south direction. 3. Establish an underground pyramid in the south-west direction of the house.