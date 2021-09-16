Sun Transit in Virgo On 17 September 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The Sun is the Lord of the fifth house and is transiting in the sixth house which means debt, enemies and diseases. Students will get good results and relationships may suffer because there can be heartbreak due to ego issues. People suffering from health-related issues can see improvement in their health. At the workplace, you will find success. Remedy: Offer water to the Sun every day

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The sun is the lord of the fourth house and will be transiting in the fifth house of love, romance, speculation and children. At the workplace, you may face some problems with your colleagues so maintain a cordial relationship with them. Your children may face some health issues and your relationship with your spouse may decline. Take precautions in terms of health. Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotram daily

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The sun is the Lord of the third house and is transiting in the fourth house of mother, comfort and of course luxuries. This is a good time to resolve family-related issues and avoid arguments with your spouse. Due to a lack of confidence, you can suffer at your workplace. Talking about health, it will be a favourable time for you. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu everyday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For Cancerians, the sun is the Lord of the second house and is transiting in the third house of courage, siblings and short trips. Students pursuing higher education will also get favourable results during this period. You able be able to impress others with your words. For businessmen, this is a very good opportunity for investment.



Remedy: It is advised to chant Om Ghrni Suryaya Namaha!

Leo: 23 July - 22 August For Leo, the sun is the Lord of the first house and is transiting in the second house of family, wealth and speech. Your status will simply improve. You will have more wealth and your financial condition will improve. Your relationship will be stable but your health may get disturbed during the transit. Minor accidents can happen so be careful. This is a good time to increase your knowledge. Remedy: Offer water and Lotus every day at sunrise

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For Virgo, the Sun is the lord of the twelfth house and is transiting in the first house of self and personality and nature. You may not gain financially, and your relationship with your partner will be better. Your health may not be good during this time and you may suffer ailments or skin problems. Your relations with your partner will get better.



Remedy: Donating jaggery on Sundays will be auspicious for you

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Sun is the Lord of the eleventh house and is transiting in the twelfth house of foreign gains, spirituality and expense for Librans. This time will prove to be an average for you. Your expenses will rise during this period. Travel related business needs to be avoided. You may not able to maintain a balance between personal and professional life. Married people will have a mixed result. Your relationship with your spouse may cause anxiety. Your loan may also get sanctioned around this time, so you may apply for it. Remedy: Serve your father or father figures to attain the blessing of Lord Sun

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In the case of Scorpions, the sun is the lord of the tenth house and is transiting in the eleventh house of income gains and desire. This time will be good for renewing your relationship with friends and family. Married people will also have a wonderful time and you will also gain wealth around this time. People who are employed will receive appreciation from their boss. Your health will be good. Remedy: Offer essential items to the needy on Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December For Sagittarians, the Sun is the Lord of the ninth house and is transiting in the tenth house of career, name and fame. You need to put the effort into your workplace and the chances of your promotion will increase. You will spend quality time with your loved ones and will be self-motivated throughout this time. People suffering from ailments may get a cure, other people will be well. Remedy: Wear Ruby gemstone on your finger on Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January For Capricorns, the sun is the Lord of the eighth house and is transiting in the ninth house of luck, fortune and religion. There may be some obstacles in your path during this time. Your financial condition will be average and this may cause frustration. If you are married there will lack peace, and with family members, you may clash as well because of your opinions. This will increase your stress and anxiety. Take care of your health. Remedy: Doing Surya Namaskar daily in the morning will be favourable for you

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For Aquarians, the sun is the lord of the seventh house and is transiting in the eighth house of occult science, sudden loss/gain an inheritance. Your career and personal life will be full of challenges. Students will also face obstacles. However, you will benefit financially. This time will be perfect for a romantic relationship. Also, your relationship with your family members will improve. Exercise on a daily basis to stay fit. Remedy: Make donations in a Temple at sunrise on Sunday