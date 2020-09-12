Sun Transit In Virgo 2020: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs

Aries The transit will take place in the sixth house of your horoscope. Since your sixth house symbolises your enemies and hurdles, the placement of the transit will have an impact on your debts, diseases, enemies and problems. You will be able to prevail on your enemies and bring out the best in you. You will be able to gain success in the work that you undertake. Those who are preparing for competitive exams and are awaiting results will get positive news. However, if you are into business and are willing to expand your business during this time, then you are advised not to do so. Instead, you need to improve yourself during this transit and stay prepared for any mishappening in the future.

Taurus Taurus natives will be hosting this transit in the fifth house of their horoscope. Since the house symbolises your love life and education, the impact will be on the same. If you had to quit your studies due to some reasons, then this transit will give you an opportunity to resume your studies. Students will be having a favourable time during this transit. However, you may face some problems in your love life. You may not be able to understand your partner in a better way. Both of you may show some disagreement over a few things and there could be times when you may not be able to understand your partner. Married people are advised to maintain their cool and avoid annoying their partners. Children may get irritated during this time. It is advised to help them in coping with their irritation.

Gemini During this transit, the Sun will be posited in the fourth house of your horoscope and this will affect your family to some extent. You need to take proper care of your father. It is advised that you keep him happy and avoid giving him any sorts of stress. However, your siblings may have a great time during this transit. If your siblings are working, they may get a good hike in their salary. Working professionals may have a lack of concentration during this transit and won't be able to give their best in whatever they are doing. Due to this, your seniors may not be happy with your work. In case, you are planning to invest in property or real estate, then this is not the right time for you. Instead, you can use this time to study the market trend.

Cancer The Sun transit in Virgo will take place in the third house of Cancer natives. The third house of these people is all about courage and might. During this time, you may receive a great amount of support from your family members. You will be able to accomplish most of your pending tasks. However, you may go through some arguments and disputes with your siblings. You are advised to sit and discuss the matter with your siblings in a calm manner. You may find new sources of income during this transit. You may impress people both in virtual, personal life and society through your words. Business personnel will be able to crack the best deals of their lives and bring new success to their business. Still, you must not put your hands in more than one task at a time.

Leo During this transit, the Sun will get posited in the second house of your horoscope. This transit will prove to be quite fruitful in your life and you may have a great time. You will be able to save a considerable amount of your money for securing your future. However, you may turn out to be rude, in case, things do not go as per your expectations. Though you will be having a great time during this transit, it is advisable that you avoid being egoistic and rude to people around you, especially those who are your well-wishers.

Virgo For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the Sun transit will take place in the first house of their horoscope. Due to this, you will face various challenges during this transit. This is the time when you need to take better care of your health. You may get irritated easily on little things. This can lead to harsh words and agitation in you. Though you love to focus on your work and give the best in whatever you do, it is advised that avoid neglecting your loved ones because of your work. You can also do Yoga and other exercises to keep yourself fit and healthy. To ensure you have mental peace, you can try doing meditation and reading good books. You can also donate jaggery on Sundays for positive results.

Libra The Sun transit in Virgo will take place in the twelfth house of your horoscope. If you are someone who works in a multinational company, then this is going to be a favourable time for you. During this time, your elder siblings may support you in many ways and this may prove to be quite advantageous for you. Still, you need to avoid spending your hard-earned money on unnecessary things. You must not use your accumulated wealth. For students, this is going to be a favourable time. They may get an opportunity to study in foreign countries. However, people belonging to this sign, need to stay careful with their health.

Scorpio People belonging to this zodiac sign will host the transit in the eleventh house of their horoscope. Since this house signifies your elder siblings, desires and benefits, the impact will be on the same. The transit will bring positive results in many ways. You may receive a pay rise during this phase. You will get new and better opportunities to achieve your goals and fulfill your desires. If you have been planning to open your own business, then this is the right for setting up your business. However, you are advised to control your anger and avoid arguing with your partner. Rather than trying to prove yourself right every now and then, it is important that you improve yourself and give the best in whatever you do.

Sagittarius The Sun transit in Virgo will take place in the tenth house of your horoscope and thus, this phase will bring positive results for the natives. You will be putting in more and more effort into your work and this will surely impress your seniors. They may give you a promotion along with a hike in your current salary. You will be able to complete your pending tasks and gain name and fame wherever you go. However, if you are a possessive lover, then you are advised to avoid being too possessive and controlling. Else this may break your relationship and your partner may distance himself/herself from you. Also, avoid bad mouthing and criticising people around you.

Capricorn For Capricorn natives, the sun transit in Virgo will take place in the ninth house of their horoscope. Since the ninth house of these people signifies character, religion, journeys and fortune, they need to remain quite careful during this phase. Those who are planning to switch jobs should postpone their plan for the time being. People planning and willing to expand their business should consult experienced and knowledgeable people. There can be times when these people may end up having some unwanted arguments with their seniors. They are advised to avoid such arguments.

Aquarius You will be hosting the transit in Virgo in the eighth house of your horoscope. The placement symbolises huge struggles and challenges in one's life. Your spouse's health may worry you throughout this phase. Instead of losing your calm and being anxious, it is advisable that you stay calm and have faith in your capabilities. You may have a tiff with your father which may create some distance between you and your father. If you are into the partnership business, then you may end up having some unwanted disputes with your partner. The arguments may cause you losses. Therefore, it is advisable that you deal with your problems in a calm manner. Rahu And Ketu Transit 2020: How It Will Affect The Different Zodiac Signs