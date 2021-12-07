Sun Transit In Sagittarius On 16 December 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will gain respect in your social circle and also at your workplace, your boss and colleagues will recognise your effort. Luck will be in your favour and therefore, you will acquire wealth during this time. You may plan a pilgrimage or engage in some spiritual activity. Your children will share a piece of happy news with you. Businessmen will invest in new ventures and projects. Your personal relationships will be good and you will spend quality time with your family and friends. Take care of your father as he may suffer from health issues. Remedy: You may feed Jaggery and wheat bread to cows every day.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will get good job proposals and you will excel professionally during this time. You will make new contacts and get in touch with influential people. At the workplace, you will focus to increase your wealth and also you will get recognition for your hard work. Talking about health, you need to take care of your mother during this time. Also, you may get inclined to some spiritual and religious tasks. You need to keep calm when you get annoyed. Include meditation in your lifestyle and that will relieve you from stress. Remedy: You can donate red cloth and pomegranate in the temple on Sundays.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to control your temper when you feel annoyed. You will be full of energy during this time and your sense of humour will impress others. You and your spouse will share a great bond. You may be working with foreign delegates on the professional front. Students may plan for higher education and they need to make their decisions wisely. You will acquire wealth during this time. Do not be arrogant as you may end up hurting your loved ones. You may suffer from some health-related issues. Remedy: You may offer Arghya to the Sun in a copper vessel every day.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will defeat your enemies during this time and you will also have an edge over them. Students will do well in competitive exams and they will succeed as well. You will earn well during this time but also you will be spending on buying materialistic products. You need to take care of the children of someone close if they suffer from some health-related issues. You should not indulge in activities like gambling, else you will lose your money. You may be rude and distant yourself from certain people. Remedy: You may chant Gayatri Mantra 108 times every day.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your luck will favour you and you will get success during this time. This is the result of your positive karmic deeds. This time is considered to be an auspicious one for students. Students who are seeking higher education may succeed as well. They will work on their ambitions during this time. People who are employed will also succeed. You will be able to influence a lot of people during this time. There will be problems between you and your partner because you may get a little possessive about your partner. Remedy: Worship Lord Sun every day.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will get annoyed easily because your mood will be unpredictable. There will be a lot of mental stress and you will feel emotional sometimes. You need to meditate to calm yourself down. You may get emotional sometimes and also you can witness some fights and troublesome ambience in your family. There will be a lack of understanding between family members. You may plan a religious trip during this time. You may spend a lot of money on your vehicles around this time. You may have health issues related to the lungs so you need to quit smoking. Remedy: You may need to consume ginger in at least one meal every day.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will have a very soft heart and therefore, you will impress others. You will impress others with your communication skills. You will make new influential friends outside. You will be straightforward when it comes to expressing your opinions. You will make influential friends around this time who will support your endeavours. You need to take care of your health around this time and show inclination related to fitness regimes. You will also have a good relationship with your siblings. Remedy: You may donate wheat in a temple on Sundays.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will have a charming personality during this time. At your workplace, you will impress everyone with your communication skills. You will benefit from government policies and will gain from ancestral properties. You may get mentally stressed out because of money related issues. You need to include meditation in your daily routine. If you are planning for a long time investment then this is the time. You will make good profits in the future. Take care of your health and check your diet. Remedy: You may donate Jaggery to the needy especially on Sundays.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will be charming as always and you will impress people with your sense of humour. You will lose your temperament during this time. Your management will be impressed by your work and therefore, you will get a promotion as well. You will also benefit from government policies. Businessmen will also have a favourable time as they will reap profits. You will invest in new ventures. Also, you will be inclined towards religious and spiritual activities during this time. You need to eat healthy during this time. Remedy: You need to chant ‘Om Suryaya Namah' every day 108 times.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will develop a strong inclination to indulge in spiritual activities. Your expenditure will be greater than your income so you need to take care of your expenses. This is not a good time to spend your money on lottery tickets. You don't need to worry about your opponents. You will be a good leader and therefore, you will fight for your time as well as guide them. People around you will respect you. You may have health-related issues, so take care of your health and get ample sleep. Also, pay attention to your father's health. Remedy: You may take blessings of your father and fatherly figure before stepping out of the house.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may acquire wealth around this time. You will also make important contacts, especially with influential people. Talking about your workplace, you will have a favourable day and also you may get a promotion or increase in pay. Therefore, you will have a reason to celebrate today. You will also get the full support of your colleagues. People who are married will share a beautiful bond with their partner or spouse. However, there can be some issues due to your busy schedule, but your partner will support you anyway. Remedy: You may read Aditya Hridayam stotram.