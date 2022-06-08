Sun Transit In Gemini On 15 June 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about your father's health there will be some issues. Also, your siblings may suffer from some kind of illnesses. You may develop a new relationship with someone unknown. You will be more cautious at your workplace. Your opponents will try to tarnish your image, so be careful. Remedy: You may feed the birds and also offer your services to the poor and the needy.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about your personal life, there can be some issues with your family members regarding your ancestral properties. People who are planning to invest in properties will get good returns. You need to avoid eating unhealthy food and shift to a proper diet. Your spouse may suffer from health related issues and there will be arguments as well. Remedy: You may offer prayers to your ancestors and prepare rice pudding.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You may feel aggressive during this time. Therefore, you need to avoid all kinds of fights during this time. Do not get angry on small or irrelevant issues. Your relationships may get affected due to this. Your health will be jeopardized. You need to take special care of your health and be careful.



Remedy: You may offer water from a copper vessel to the Sun every morning.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Travel is on the cards and it will be a foreign trip. Talking about your workplace, there will be issues created by your opponents which you will overcome successfully. You need to be more careful about your health during this time because it may decline. Same applies for your partner as well. Remedy: You may feed green fodder to cows. Also, donate green vegetables to the poor and needy.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will be good financially and may acquire a lot of wealth. Also, at your workplace there will increase in your income and you may get a promotion as well. Time will be ideal for romantic relationships. However, you will be a bit stubborn. Your friends and family will support you. Working professionals will achieve success. Remedy: You may worship Maa Katyayani regularly and chant her Mantras.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be able to make life changing decisions today, which will impact you in a positive way. Your performance will become better with time and you will get a promotion. The health of your parents will deteoriate so you need to take care. Do not lose time focussing on things that are not important. Remedy: You need to chant the mantra of Lord Sun everyday at 8 am.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your luck will favour you and also you will recover financially. You will acquire a lot of wealth during this time. Your father will support you completely. Travel is on the cards and it may be related to your work. You will be participating in religious activities. You will get some benefits from government officials or your seniors. Remedy: You may perform Jal Abhishek of Shivling and offer water and milk to it.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Time will be favourable for you and your luck will also support you. During this time, you need to take extra care for your health. You need to fix your diet and avoid junk food. You will witness some financial loss and therefore, you need to be cautious while making money transactions. You need to continue working hard at your office and avoid all kinds of dispute. Remedy: You may worship Lord Shiva and offer jaggery to him.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Time will be favourable for you and your romantic life will blossom. There will be issues related to people who are married. You may suffer from some ego related issues. Therefore, it is essential that you have a good communication with your partner. You need to take care of your spouse's health. You also need to move forward in your career. Remedy: You need to worship Lord Vishnu regularly and chant mantras.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will have to push yourself hard to meet the deadlines at your workplace and work efficiently. You also have to be aware of your opponents and know how to deal with them. You need to feel confident at your workplace and not get affected by the negative energies around you. You will be able to repay your loan and if there is a pending court case, the decision will be in your favour. Remedy: You may offer yellow clothes as a gift to your son.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may face some issues related to your children and it can be connected to either their education or health. There will be mental stress. If you have disputes with your lover then try to solve it else it will broaden the gap between you both. You may have to deal with some health issues related to your spouse. Take care of your diet.



Remedy: You may donate copper on Sundays.