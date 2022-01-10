Sun Transit In Capricorn On 14 January 2022: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Professionally, it will be a good time for you. If you are into social work, you will bring changes. You may get a hike in your salary. You can focus on hard work during this time. You will acquire a lot of wealth during this time. You will enjoy good health during this time. You will feel high on energy during this time. You will also get recognition for your work during this time. Remedy: You may donate jaggery on Sunday in a Temple or to any person.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your financial expenses will increase during this period. You may also go for a pilgrimage. Your relationship will not be smooth during this time. Your father's health may decline and therefore, you need to take care of him. You will get favourable results on the career front. Married people will also see favourable results during this time. Remedy: You need to offer water to a Shwetark tree and read Suryashtakam.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You may need to protect your secret else people will get hurt when revealed. You need to be careful about your opponents around this time. You are likely to face some challenges at your workplace. Businessmen need to be careful while signing new projects or contracts. Students will be inclined to research during this time. Do not consume junk food. Remedy: You need to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and distribute sweets made with jaggery on Sunday.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to progress at your workplace. Your marital life will have to go through a lot of challenges. The health of your spouse may decline as well. You don't need to worry about your finances because you will acquire a lot of wealth during this time. Your relationship may remain monotonous during this time and there will be distraction as well. You need to take care of your health. Remedy: You may read Harivansh Puran and pray to Lord Vishnu.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will be free from all your debts during this time. People who are involved in permanent jobs will get recognition. Your financial condition will be good around this time. You may get relief from health-related ailments. Your love life will be perfect and there will be a lot of romance as well. People who are single may get married during this time. Remedy: You need to tie a kalawa or Molly after rounding for six times.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will get involved in foreign affairs during this time. Students who are planning for higher studies may find some challenges. You will get involved in foreign affairs as well. Businessmen may not yield expected results. You will face average results. There will be some issues in your love life. Your child may suffer physically. Remedy: You may offer your services to cows on Sundays and offer them jaggery.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will get favourable results during this time and are expected to be patient and thoughtful. You may also experience mood swings. When it comes to huge investments, you need to be careful. You need to take proper care of your health. Your mother's health may also decline. You need to have a proper diet and do yoga to maintain your fitness. Remedy: You may donate red colour clothes to Temple.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Good things may happen during this time. You need to put in a lot of hard work and that will pay off well. You will get the support of your siblings. This period is favourable for you and therefore, there will be a lot of financial gains. Your love life will be perfect and a short journey is also on the cards. Your health will be fine and you will get rid of any prolonged diseases. Remedy: You need to wear a good quality Ruby on Sunday.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your ability to earn money will be supported by your father. The phase will be good for politicians. Your love life will get affected during this period. You will save now financially and reap benefits in the future. Do not get into arguments and avoid it if possible. Students will stay focused in terms of education. You will remain fit during this time. Talking about your love life, it may get affected during this period. Remedy: You need to take water in a copper vessel and offer it to Lord Surya.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You need to see improvement in your career and will also benefit from government jobs. You may face some ups and downs financially. You may have lent some money that you will not get back. It will be hard for you to balance your personal life. Your career will improve during this time. Students opting for competitive exams will do well. Remedy: You need to serve your father and touch his feet after waking up early in the morning.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to be careful at your workplace and need to control your ego. Professionally, you will face a lot of challenges. You enemies will create trouble for you. Businessmen need to be well informed before investing in something. You need to take good care of your health. If you are married, there will be emotional stress. You need to take care of your health as well. Remedy: You need to read Aditya Hriday Sthothra every day